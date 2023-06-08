AI will mean companies hire more staff, not less, say bosses

A worker falling into a black hole.jpeg

Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) will result in more jobs being created rather than triggering mass layoffs, bosses have said.

More than half of British companies said AI will boost their staff headcount over the next two years, a survey of 2,000 employers by the recruitment giant Manpower Group showed.

It comes despite reports that companies are already cutting their workforce because of the threat of AI.

Telecoms giant BT said last month that it would cut 55,000 jobs by the end of the decade, with automation replacing some 10,000 workers largely in its customer service division.

However, Rahul Kumar, director at recruiter Experis, which conducted the polling, said: “These findings suggest the mood amongst employers is largely at odds with wider concerns for AI having a negative impact on future jobs.”

Mr Kumar said that businesses needed to hire new people to build up the skills internally to use AI and machine learning more effectively to boost creativity and generate efficiencies.

He added: “A lot of our clients that we surveyed are looking to invest in this area and to explore what AI could mean for their businesses. That’s where this improvement in job outlook is coming from.

“It will create more employment but it will require a slightly different skill set.”

More than two thirds of respondents said AI programmes and technology such as ChatGPT would have a positive impact on training and reskilling their workforce.

Recent breakthroughs in AI have coincided with a downturn in the tech sector, as rising interest rates and squeezed consumer spending weigh on heavily indebted companies.

Mr Kumar said that layoffs such as those at BT were also the result of an “overcorrection” of the company’s hiring spree during the pandemic.

He said: “This time last year, we saw big tech firms hiring in anticipation of a boom in the sector, yet the economy returned to business as usual faster than expected.”

He added that the polling suggested many businesses were looking to use AI to recruit and retain workers rather than replace them.

Two thirds of bosses said they believed wider staff engagement would also improve from greater use of AI.

Mr Kumar said: “This doesn’t mean we should dismiss concerns around the possible negative impacts of AI on employment but there is clearly a strong sentiment amongst employers that these technologies can help overall.”

The survey also polled job candidates and found that three quarters would be comfortable with AI being used in hiring processes. However, almost half felt strongly that a human should review their application.

Only two in five job hunters reported feeling comfortable with a virtual job interview.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.