Ai-Media Technologies Limited (ASX:AIM) About To Shift From Loss To Profit

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Ai-Media Technologies Limited's (ASX:AIM) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Ai-Media Technologies Limited provides technology-driven captioning, transcription, and translation products and services in Australia, New Zealand, North America, and internationally. On 30 June 2023, the AU$63m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$4.0m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Ai-Media Technologies will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Ai-Media Technologies, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of AU$100k in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 99% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Ai-Media Technologies' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Ai-Media Technologies has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

