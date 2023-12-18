Ai-Media Technologies Limited (ASX:AIM) Looks Inexpensive But Perhaps Not Attractive Enough

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.9x Ai-Media Technologies Limited (ASX:AIM) is a stock worth checking out, seeing as almost half of all the Commercial Services companies in Australia have P/S ratios greater than 1.5x and even P/S higher than 4x aren't out of the ordinary. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

See our latest analysis for Ai-Media Technologies

ASX:AIM Price to Sales Ratio vs Industry December 18th 2023

What Does Ai-Media Technologies' P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Ai-Media Technologies could be doing better as it's been growing revenue less than most other companies lately. It seems that many are expecting the uninspiring revenue performance to persist, which has repressed the growth of the P/S ratio. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping revenue doesn't get any worse and that you could pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Ai-Media Technologies.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the industry for P/S ratios like Ai-Media Technologies' to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 3.5% gain to the company's revenues. This was backed up an excellent period prior to see revenue up by 139% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 6.6% per annum during the coming three years according to the two analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 9.1% per annum growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this information, we can see why Ai-Media Technologies is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From Ai-Media Technologies' P/S?

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As expected, our analysis of Ai-Media Technologies' analyst forecasts confirms that the company's underwhelming revenue outlook is a major contributor to its low P/S. Shareholders' pessimism on the revenue prospects for the company seems to be the main contributor to the depressed P/S. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Ai-Media Technologies that you should be aware of.

Of course, profitable companies with a history of great earnings growth are generally safer bets. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have reasonable P/E ratios and have grown earnings strongly.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.