Ai-Media Technologies Limited's (ASX:AIM) Low P/S No Reason For Excitement

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1x Ai-Media Technologies Limited (ASX:AIM) is a stock worth checking out, seeing as almost half of all the Commercial Services companies in Australia have P/S ratios greater than 1.7x and even P/S higher than 4x aren't out of the ordinary. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Ai-Media Technologies Has Been Performing

With revenue growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Ai-Media Technologies has been relatively sluggish. Perhaps the market is expecting the current trend of poor revenue growth to continue, which has kept the P/S suppressed. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Ai-Media Technologies would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 8.9%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 178% overall rise in revenue, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 3.7% during the coming year according to the three analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 7.9% growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this in consideration, its clear as to why Ai-Media Technologies' P/S is falling short industry peers. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of Ai-Media Technologies' analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior revenue outlook is contributing to its low P/S. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. The company will need a change of fortune to justify the P/S rising higher in the future.

