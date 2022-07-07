U.S. markets close in 4 hours 36 minutes

AI In Medical Imaging Market Global Report 2022: Featuring Key Players General Electric, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips, IBM & Watson Health

·5 min read

DUBLIN, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI In Medical Imaging Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The demand for artificial intelligence is constantly increasing in the medical imaging software market. From cardiac events, neurological conditions, fractures, or thoracic complications, artificial intelligence helps physicians to diagnose and provide treatment quickly. Implementing AI in medical imaging has enhanced medical screening, improved precision medicine software, reduced physicians' load, etc.

Key Players

  • General Electric

  • Siemens Healthineers

  • Koninklijke Philips

  • IBM Watson Health

Technological Advancements Revolutionizing AI in Medical Imaging

  • There have been many technological advancements in AI-based medical imaging technologies, which have shown their increasing acceptance in high-income countries. Some of the improvements include the development of integrated rtiI software, which can directly be integrated into imaging equipment (MRI or CT scanner) which facilitates the automation of medical image analysis. Other advances include smartphone technology integration in AI in medical imaging in which front-line health workers could non-invasively screen for various conditions by leveraging a smartphone.

  • AI in medical imaging has drawn the attention of several radiologists worldwide. It gives faster and more accurate results and reduces diagnostic errors at reduced costs compared to traditional medical imaging methods. Thus, radiologists believe that AI in medical imaging may bring an enormous opportunity for its increasing implementation in the upcoming years.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
Hospitals are purchasing the artificial intelligence medical software suits as a complete package for the usage or taking up one program at a time which is used the most in the industry. The diagnostic imaging center's significant revenue generation is through imaging procedures, and they are primarily involved in implementing advanced products, which will attract customers.

For instance, AI in medical imaging, along with clinical data, is helping physicians to predict heart attacks in patients accurately.

Neurology has accounted for the dominating share in the industry. The majority of the initial artificial intelligence product development focuses on downstream processing. This Downstream processing majorly includes artificial intelligence for segmentation, detecting anatomical structures, and quantifying a range of pathologies.

Conditions like intracranial hemorrhage, ischemic stroke, primary brain tumors, cerebral metastases, and abnormal white matter signal intensities, which were unmet needs in the industry, has become commercially available solution within the radiology industry.

AI in medical imaging, especially cardiovascular magnetic resonance (CMR), is revolutionized by providing deep learning solutions, especially for image acquisitions, reconstructions, and analysis, which helps in supporting clinical decision-making. CMR is an established tool for routine clinical decision-making, including diagnosis, follow-up, real-time procedures, and pre-procedure planning.

Deep learning methods have enabled more tremendous success in medical image analysis. They have helped high accuracy, efficiency, stability, and scalability. Artificial intelligence tools have become assistive tools in medicine with benefits like error reduction, accuracy, fast computing, and better diagnostics. Natural language processing, Computer Vision, and Context-Aware Computing technologies are also used to create new analysis methods for medical imaging products.

Segmentation by Technology

  • Deep Learning

  • NIP

  • Others

Segmentation by Application

  • Neurology

  • Respiratory & Pulmonary

  • Cardiology

  • Breast Screening

  • Orthopedic

  • Others

Segmentation by Modalities

  • CT

  • MRI

  • X-RAY

  • Ultrasound

  • Nuclear Imaging

Segmentation by End-User

  • Hospitals

  • Diagnostic Imaging Centers

  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Background
7.2 Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Industry
7.3 Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Technological Advances in AI-Based Medical Imaging
8.2 Increasing Adoption of AI-Based Medical Imaging in Developed Countries
8.3 Growing Inclination of Radiologists Toward AI-Based Medical Imaging

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Rise in Number of Diagnostic Procedures
9.2 Expanding Investment Opportunities in AI-Based Medical Imaging
9.3 Rise in Approved/Commercial AI-Based Medical Imaging Platforms
9.4 Developments in AI, Cloud-Based, & Hybrid Imaging Solutions

10 Market Restraints
10.1 Lower Adoption of AI-Based Medical Imaging in Lmics
10.2 Lack of Integration and Practical Applications of AI in Medical Imaging
10.3 Concerns Associated With Data Breaches in AI-Based Medical Imaging

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis

12 Technology
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Deep Learning
12.4 NLP
12.5 Others

13 Application
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Neurology
13.4 Respiratory & Pulmonary
13.5 Cardiology
13.6 Breast Cancer
13.7 Orthopedic
13.8 Others

14 Modality
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 CT
14.4 MRI
14.5 X-Ray
14.6 Ultrasound
14.7 Nuclear Imaging

15 End-user
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Hospitals
15.4 Diagnostic Imaging Centers
15.5 Others

16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Geographic Overview

17 North America

18 Europe

19 APAC

20. Latin America

21. Middle East & Africa

22. Competitive Landscape
22.1 Competition Overview
22.2 Market Share Analysis


 For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r1qd5t

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ai-in-medical-imaging-market-global-report-2022-featuring-key-players-general-electric-siemens-healthineers-koninklijke-philips-ibm--watson-health-301582233.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

