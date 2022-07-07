AI In Medical Imaging Market Global Report 2022: Featuring Key Players General Electric, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips, IBM & Watson Health

DUBLIN, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI In Medical Imaging Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The demand for artificial intelligence is constantly increasing in the medical imaging software market. From cardiac events, neurological conditions, fractures, or thoracic complications, artificial intelligence helps physicians to diagnose and provide treatment quickly. Implementing AI in medical imaging has enhanced medical screening, improved precision medicine software, reduced physicians' load, etc.

Key Players

General Electric

Siemens Healthineers

Koninklijke Philips

IBM Watson Health

Technological Advancements Revolutionizing AI in Medical Imaging

There have been many technological advancements in AI-based medical imaging technologies, which have shown their increasing acceptance in high-income countries. Some of the improvements include the development of integrated rtiI software, which can directly be integrated into imaging equipment (MRI or CT scanner) which facilitates the automation of medical image analysis. Other advances include smartphone technology integration in AI in medical imaging in which front-line health workers could non-invasively screen for various conditions by leveraging a smartphone.

AI in medical imaging has drawn the attention of several radiologists worldwide. It gives faster and more accurate results and reduces diagnostic errors at reduced costs compared to traditional medical imaging methods. Thus, radiologists believe that AI in medical imaging may bring an enormous opportunity for its increasing implementation in the upcoming years.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

Hospitals are purchasing the artificial intelligence medical software suits as a complete package for the usage or taking up one program at a time which is used the most in the industry. The diagnostic imaging center's significant revenue generation is through imaging procedures, and they are primarily involved in implementing advanced products, which will attract customers.

For instance, AI in medical imaging, along with clinical data, is helping physicians to predict heart attacks in patients accurately.



Neurology has accounted for the dominating share in the industry. The majority of the initial artificial intelligence product development focuses on downstream processing. This Downstream processing majorly includes artificial intelligence for segmentation, detecting anatomical structures, and quantifying a range of pathologies.

Conditions like intracranial hemorrhage, ischemic stroke, primary brain tumors, cerebral metastases, and abnormal white matter signal intensities, which were unmet needs in the industry, has become commercially available solution within the radiology industry.



AI in medical imaging, especially cardiovascular magnetic resonance (CMR), is revolutionized by providing deep learning solutions, especially for image acquisitions, reconstructions, and analysis, which helps in supporting clinical decision-making. CMR is an established tool for routine clinical decision-making, including diagnosis, follow-up, real-time procedures, and pre-procedure planning.



Deep learning methods have enabled more tremendous success in medical image analysis. They have helped high accuracy, efficiency, stability, and scalability. Artificial intelligence tools have become assistive tools in medicine with benefits like error reduction, accuracy, fast computing, and better diagnostics. Natural language processing, Computer Vision, and Context-Aware Computing technologies are also used to create new analysis methods for medical imaging products.



Segmentation by Technology

Deep Learning

NIP

Others

Segmentation by Application

Neurology

Respiratory & Pulmonary

Cardiology

Breast Screening

Orthopedic

Others

Segmentation by Modalities

CT

MRI

X-RAY

Ultrasound

Nuclear Imaging

Segmentation by End-User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Background

7.2 Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Industry

7.3 Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Technological Advances in AI-Based Medical Imaging

8.2 Increasing Adoption of AI-Based Medical Imaging in Developed Countries

8.3 Growing Inclination of Radiologists Toward AI-Based Medical Imaging



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Rise in Number of Diagnostic Procedures

9.2 Expanding Investment Opportunities in AI-Based Medical Imaging

9.3 Rise in Approved/Commercial AI-Based Medical Imaging Platforms

9.4 Developments in AI, Cloud-Based, & Hybrid Imaging Solutions



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Lower Adoption of AI-Based Medical Imaging in Lmics

10.2 Lack of Integration and Practical Applications of AI in Medical Imaging

10.3 Concerns Associated With Data Breaches in AI-Based Medical Imaging



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Technology

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Deep Learning

12.4 NLP

12.5 Others



13 Application

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Neurology

13.4 Respiratory & Pulmonary

13.5 Cardiology

13.6 Breast Cancer

13.7 Orthopedic

13.8 Others



14 Modality

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 CT

14.4 MRI

14.5 X-Ray

14.6 Ultrasound

14.7 Nuclear Imaging



15 End-user

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Hospitals

15.4 Diagnostic Imaging Centers

15.5 Others



16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Geographic Overview



17 North America



18 Europe



19 APAC



20. Latin America



21. Middle East & Africa



22. Competitive Landscape

22.1 Competition Overview

22.2 Market Share Analysis





