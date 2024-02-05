AI Meets Legal: LinkSquares CEO & Founder Vishal Sunak, Live from NYSE

IPO Edge hosted a fireside chat from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange with Vishal Sunak, Chief Executive Officer and Founder at LinkSquares. Mr. Sunak spoke to Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone about how the company’s software and proprietary AI technology enhances the productivity of more than 1,200 legal teams beyond contracting, supporting them in accelerating deals and get the most from massive amounts of data, and more. Watch the full interview below:

About LinkSquares

LinkSquares unlocks the full potential of legal teams at more than 1,000 companies, including Wayfair, TIME, ProPharma, the Boston Celtics, and Commvault with purpose-built, AI-powered technology to perform, manage, and quantify all their work in one place. Legal teams rely on our all-in-one CLM and legal project management platform to manage key priorities and contracts, accelerate workflows across the business, and use data to visualize the impact of their work. Our solutions save companies hundreds of hours and millions of dollars by eliminating manual processes and driving better consistency of process, communication, and quality. Headquartered in Boston, MA, LinkSquares is consistently recognized for being a leader in innovation, delivering results, and company growth.

About Vishal Sunak

Vishal Sunak is founder and CEO of LinkSquares, the trusted legal technology partner for more than 1,000 in-house teams, including Wayfair, ProPharma, TIME, The Boston Celtics, and Commvault. LinkSquares’ market-leading, AI-powered contract lifecycle management and legal project management solutions surface business intelligence with speed, accuracy, and scale. Vishal is widely recognized as a thought leader in the legal technology space, where he has worked tirelessly to improve outcomes for legal teams, while elevating their visibility within the enterprise.

In 2021, Vishal was named an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year, one of the most competitive business awards for ambitious leaders who are building and sustaining successful, dynamic companies. Vishal was honored as one of Boston Business Journal’s 2022 40 Under 40, celebrating the Boston area’s young professionals who are achieving the most in their careers and giving back to the community. LinkSquares’ rapid growth ranks No. 18 in Massachusetts and No. 549 overall on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing companies, landing a top spot for the third year in a row. The company also ranked No. 100 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

awards, recognizing the most innovative, fastest-growing technology companies in North America. Internationally, LinkSquares placed among the top ten percent on Financial Times’ 2023 ranking of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies. LinkSquares is recognized as a best place to work locally and nationally by Inc., Boston Business Journal, and more.

Outside of LinkSquares, Vishal mentors local Boston-based startup founders, plays covers and the blues on his guitar, and spends time adventuring with his wife and two young daughters.

Vishal has a B.S. in Engineering from Northeastern University and an M.S. from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

