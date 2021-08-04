U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,407.75
    -7.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,945.00
    -53.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,033.00
    -13.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,211.50
    -7.90 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.13
    -0.43 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.70
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    25.58
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1867
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • Vix

    18.04
    -1.42 (-7.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3908
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9700
    -0.0800 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,424.49
    -714.86 (-1.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    938.30
    -5.15 (-0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.72
    +24.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,530.10
    -111.73 (-0.40%)
     

AI/ML Innovations Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com August 5th

·3 min read

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VICTORIA, BC, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE: AIML) (OTCQB: AIMLF) ("AIML" or the "Company"), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to report that it will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 5th.

(PRNewsfoto/VirtualInvestorConferences.com)
(PRNewsfoto/VirtualInvestorConferences.com)

DATE: August 5th, 2021
TIME: 11:30 AM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3hUv6XG

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc.

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial focus on emerging companies in the digital healthcare space. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML". AI/ML's first acquisition was 70% ownership of Health Gauge.

Presentations:
Investor slidedeck: https://aiml-innovations.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/AIML-mini-1-21.pdf
Corporate video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2QSjo7clXc&feature=youtu.be
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCfOj2P_Fu3TOK6Jl1G9vEQ

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Tim Daniels, Executive Chairman

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, the uncertainty of competition by other industry players, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals and the ability to raise additional capital as may be needed in the future. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in preparing such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove imprecise and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aiml-innovations-inc-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-august-5th-301347789.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are sinking a day after the company reported its monthly vehicle delivery figure for July. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nio's U.S.-listed shares were down by about 3% after having been down by almost 5% earlier in the session. Nio's Chinese competitors Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) also reported their July data Monday, and their growth outpaced that of Nio.

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Could Soar Higher

    A panel of Motley Fool contributors offers three ideas for healthcare stocks that will zoom higher in 2021, even if COVID takes a turn for the worse. Read more to see why you might want to buy shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). George Budwell (Pfizer): American pharma titan Pfizer might not sound like a sexy pick among the present cohort of COVID vaccine players.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Again Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) continued their steady descent on Tuesday, falling 5.6% heading into midday trading. Shares of the movie theater operator have fallen 12% over the past week and are down 35% in the last month. The current stock decline, though, suggests a weakening of resolve among the theater operator's self-proclaimed "apes" heading into AMC's second-quarter earnings report next Monday.

  • Fresh off IPO, ‘biofacturing’ company Zymergen’s stock plunges about 70% after some really bad news

    Less than four months after going public and being valued at more than $3 billion by Wall Street, Zymergen Inc. unleashed some bad news Tuesday afternoon and was on pace to lose more than two-thirds of its market cap.

  • Why Shares of Newtek Business Services Are Plummeting Today

    The business development company said it is planning to buy a small bank and convert itself to a bank holding company.

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.87

    Exxon Mobil Corporation's ( NYSE:XOM ) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.87 per share on 10th of...

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is Estimated to Break Profit in 2023, Inflation Poses an Extra Risk

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at SoFi Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SOFI) future prospects, breakeven date and a latent risk factor.

  • Why E-Home Household Service Stock Plummeted on Tuesday

    Shares of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH), a China-based platform for booking services like moving, appliance installation, and housecleaning, were slammed on Tuesday. As of this writing, the stock was down by 57%. E-Home Household Service stock has seen some massive moves recently.

  • Why Bausch Health Companies Is Plunging Today

    Investors of healthcare giant Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) are having a rather rainy afternoon. During the quarter, Bausch Health improved its revenue by 26% year over year to $2.1 billion. In addition, Bausch Health is spinning off its dermatology laser hardware Solta Medical subsidiary into an independent publicly traded company.

  • AMD stock closes at fifth straight record high following report Nvidia-Arm deal may get blocked

    MARKET PULSE Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) shares closed at a fifth consecutive record high on Tuesday following a report that Nvidia Corp.’s (NVDA) acquisition of Arm Ltd. may get blocked by U.K.

  • Tesla Stock Barely Budged Tuesday. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Tesla stock inched up just 7 cents, a gain of 0.0099%. Here's what history says happens after a day where it does nearly nothing.

  • Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying these 10 Stocks for Post-Earnings Gains

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying for post-earnings gains. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying these 5 Stocks for Post-Earnings Gains. Retail investors who use internet forums like Reddit and StockTwits to outline their market strategy have […]

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    These top-tier growth, value, and income stocks can build investor wealth, even with the market near an all-time high.

  • Why Transocean Stock Crashed -- Then Recovered -- Today

    Transocean (NYSE: RIG) stock got a big jolt on the morning of Aug. 3 and tumbled 12% by 10 a.m. EDT. At a time when pockets of the oil and gas industry are making money off this year's rally in oil prices, Transocean's contract drilling revenue slumped 29.4% year over year and its adjusted net loss ballooned to $109 million from $1 million in Q2 2020. Although consensus estimates called for a loss, the sharp drop in Transocean's revenue caught the market off guard.

  • Wealthy Clients Clamor for Backdoor Roth IRAs. Advisors May Want to Keep that Door Shut.

    Headlines about PayPal founder Peter Thiel’s $5 billion tax-free retirement account have some clients salivating. But regulatory changes may be coming.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Substantial Upside Potential

    Return and risk are two sides of the same coin. Investors all want the former, while keeping down the latter – but that’s a pipe dream. Every stock comes with both, and one key to success is managing the balance. That balance can be tricky, however, as risk and return potentials usually follow a direct relationship; that is, the highest return stocks typically also come with higher risk. This makes sense, as the surest way to a high return is to find stocks with low initial share prices – for in

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Sank 20% in July

    Beginning the summer on a bullish note, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) jumped in June, but the market's excitement for the fuel cell stock wasn't sustained in July -- a month during which the stock fell 20%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Although analysts at Citigroup and Seaport Global both initiated coverage on Plug Power's stock last month, assigning it a buy rating, investors weren't motivated enough to pick up shares. Between the company failing to provide details about a new deal and competition ramping up among hydrogen-focused companies, investors felt the clouds were hanging too heavily on this familiar fuel cell name.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Why IPG Photonics Stock Plummeted Today

    The fiber optics laser specialist reports disappointing second-quarter results and issues a soft outlook.

  • Why Ultra Clean Holdings Stock Got Crushed Today

    Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ: UCTT) have gotten crushed today, down by 13% at 11:30 a.m. EDT, after the company reported second-quarter earnings. The results topped market expectations, but investors may be fretting over a structural change to a joint venture (JV). Revenue in the second quarter was $515.2 million, ahead of the consensus estimate of $505.4 million in sales.