AI/ML Innovations’ Tech2Heal Wins Prestigious Innovation Grand Prize Award

AI/ML Innovations Inc.
·5 min read

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AIML") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to announce that its minority-owned subsidiary, Tech2Heal SAS, has been awarded the "2023 Innovation Grand Prize" at the prestigious L'Encéphale Medical Congress in Paris, for its recently released Alakin ARPC (Automatic Remote Patient Care) Platform. L'Encéphale is France's largest and most renowned medical congress for clinical, biological, and therapeutic psychiatry.

Fabrice Pakin, Founder of Tech2Heal added, "We are very proud to have won this important award. The winner is chosen, based upon voting by the Congress's scientific committee, our peers, and the public. This is further validation that our Alakin Platform is a powerful and unique tool, set to transform the marketplace".

AI/ML Innovations Inc., Thursday, February 2, 2023, Press release picture
AI/ML Innovations Inc., Thursday, February 2, 2023, Press release picture

Alakin is a SaaS-modelled comprehensive, ARPC (Automatic Remote Patient Care) Platform targeted for use by healthcare providers and pharma, is natively developed in FHIR standards to guarantee high interoperability, and is fully HIPPA compliant. Alakin consists of a clinical dashboard for multidisciplinary care teams and a conversational mobile app for patient use (IOS and Android). Alakin is available in eight languages: English, French, Spanish, Indonesian, Arabic, Dutch, German, and Portuguese. The Alakin solution facilitates connected care delivery across any clinical condition, patient profile, and treatment plan, significantly increasing patient engagement while helping to reduce adverse events and relieving medical staff by automating time consuming tasks.

The flexibility of Alakin enables it to easily adapt to any healthcare setting or workflow - from oncology to primary care, from diabetes to hospital-to-home transition, or even post-acute care. This flexibility is possible thanks to a powerful care drag and drop pathway creator. It allows doctors to fine-tune care workflows to their needs and protocols, either creating remote care programs from scratch, or by leveraging existing protocols from ICHOM standards. These workflows are then instantly transformed into a conversational patient app, empowering patients to manage parts of their care journey themselves.

Alakin has highly configurable features and an integrated series of tools unique in the market, such as scheduling management, collaborative tools, embedded telemedicine and chat, a triage dashboard, patient records, a prescription builder, a care pathways studio, and a mobile app for patients.

AI/ML Innovations Inc., Thursday, February 2, 2023, Press release picture
AI/ML Innovations Inc., Thursday, February 2, 2023, Press release picture

About Tech2Heal https://www.tech2heal.com/

Tech2Heal is a Paris, France based healthcare innovator specializing in digital health technologies with the objective of creating a compassionate, collaborative and patient-centered healthcare ecosystem. T2H has developed a portfolio of health-tech products and services designed to improve an individual's mental and physical well-being by utilizing a unique blend of proprietary digital assets and remote live counselling.

Tech2Heal's premier products include:

Qookka - clinically supported and evidence-based digital therapy for anxious and depressed patients delivered via a secure digital platform

Alakin - a bespoke, digital ARPC (Automatic Remote Patient Care) Platform designed for healthcare providers and pharma. Assisted self-care become reality for patients and care team members alike.

AI/ML Innovations Inc., Thursday, February 2, 2023, Press release picture
AI/ML Innovations Inc., Thursday, February 2, 2023, Press release picture

About AI/ML Innovations Inc. https://aiml-innovations.com/

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge (100% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (up to 22% ownership rights, with 9.44% currently owned), AI Rx Inc. (70% owned by AIML) and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Tim Daniels, Executive Chairman

For more information about AI/ML Innovations:

For detailed information please see AI/ML's website or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.
For further information: Blake Fallis at (778) 405-0882 or info@aiml-innovations.com.
Corporate video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2QSjo7clXc&feature=youtu.be
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCfOj2P_Fu3TOK6Jl1G9vEQ

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For AI/ML Innovations Investors

Certain statements made in this press release that are not based on historical information are forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, AI/ML Innovations' expectations concerning management's plans, objectives and strategies, including strategies for defending the Company's intellectual property. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. AI/ML Innovations Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise except as expressly required by applicable securities law. Further information regarding the uncertainties and risks can be found in the disclosure documents filed by AI/ML with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: AI/ML Innovations Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737755/AIML-Innovations-Tech2Heal-Wins-Prestigious-Innovation-Grand-Prize-Award

