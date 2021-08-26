AI/ML's Health Gauge Forges Key Industry Relationships

U.S. markets open in 1 hour 34 minutes

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to report that its subsidiary, Health Gauge, continues to forge key tech industry relationships integral to Health Gauge's successful product development and business model implementation strategy.

"Health Gauge's ability to leverage key tech industry relationships is reflected in its success in developing a transformative, wearable health monitoring solution that is poised to make its mark on the digital healthcare world" said Tim Daniels, Chairman of AI/ML Innovations.

Some of Health Gauge's strategic relationships include the following leading organizations:

BioAlberta (Edmonton, AB): BioAlberta represents all the life sciences companies in Alberta. Health Gauge participates as a member of BioAlberta in local and international trade connector events to generate new partner and market interests.

BioAlberta is a member-driven association that represents and promotes the province's vibrant and diverse life sciences industry. Through its many partnerships and collaborations, they are dedicated to promoting Alberta's life science sectors, locally, nationally and internationally.

Edmonton Health City (Edmonton, AB): Edmonton is one of the few cities in North America that has funded and supports a focus on the latest innovations in digital health. Health Gauge is a member and collaborator with EHC in developing new sandbox testing spaces to help test new business channels and community-oriented services.

Health City's role is to help pave the way for the transformation of our health economy. This will drive improved health outcomes and economic development for the region that can be scaled globally.

Digital Supercluster (Vancouver, BC): Health Gauge is a member of Vancouver's nationally supported Digital Supercluster program, which provides support to young companies in advancing in the field of digital future solutions.

The Digital Technology Supercluster harnesses the power of data to revitalize the economy and position Canada as a global hub for digital innovation. The Supercluster's total portfolio is valued at more than $200 million and spans more than 60 projects that are responding to critical issues created by COVID-19, improving the health and safety of Canadians, enabling the digital transformation of key economic sectors and training Canadians for skilled positions in the digital economy.

Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute (amii): Health Gauge has a significant connection with all the leading research institutes and faculties at the University of Alberta. amii is one of the world-leading organizational assets in Edmonton and has helped attract significant investment from world leading AI companies. Health Gauge will continue to collaborate and benefit from participating in the amii programs.

amii has been investing in advanced AI research for decades. Alberta researchers from the University of Alberta and amii researchers were a significant part of the team that built Alpha-Go with Google's Deep Mind organization. amii partners with companies of all sizes, across industries, to drive innovation strategy and provide practical guidance and advice, corporate training and talent recruitment services.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Tim Daniels, Executive Chairman

For more information about AI/ML Innovations:

For detailed information please see AI/ML's website at https://aiml-innovations.com/ or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

For further information: Blake Fallis at (778) 405-0882 or info@aiml-innovations.com.

Presentations:

Investor slidedeck: https://aiml-innovations.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/AIML-mini-1-21.pdf
Corporate video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2QSjo7clXc&feature=youtu.be
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCfOj2P_Fu3TOK6Jl1G9vEQ

About AI/ML Innovations Inc.

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge, Tech2Health and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders.AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

About Health Gauge

Health Gauge's patent-pending solution is a personal health monitoring & management system, which combines the latest wearable health monitors with sophisticated artificial intelligence software tools and proprietary cloud computing software, to help caregivers, patients, and healthcare professionals access and utilize relevant data, resulting in better recovery outcomes and healthy living objectives through the ability to make immediate and better health choices. www.healthgauge.com

Health Gauge is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The Service is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. If you have, or suspect you have, a medical condition, consult your doctor before using the Service, starting an exercise program, or changing your diet.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, the uncertainty of competition by other industry players, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals and the ability to raise additional capital as may be needed in the future. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in preparing such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove imprecise and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

SOURCE: AI/ML Innovations Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661373/AIMLs-Health-Gauge-Forges-Key-Industry-Relationships

