AI to Play Big Role in Advancements in Body Composition Analyzers Going Forward: Fact.MR Analysis

FACT.MR
·7 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Because The Obese Population Is More Susceptible To Illnesses, Sales of Body Composition Analyzers Have Been Increasing Steadily In Parallel with This Increasing Section of the Population

United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global body composition analyzers market is currently valued at around US$ 624 million and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8% through 2026.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a moderately favourable impact on the sales of body composition analyzers.

  • According to a March 2021 article "Pandemic influence on body composition, "Single-center analysis of 2.771 patients", the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a sharp rise in sedentary behaviour and bad eating patterns.

This was a result of the advised social seclusion that was necessary to attempt and stop the SARS-CoV-2 virus from spreading, and it resulted in a significant social, financial, and psychological burden. The market for body composition monitors is projected to rise because obese people continue to have a greater risk of contracting COVID-19.

For Critical Insights on Body Composition Analyzers Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7628

Many people have now resorted to at-home workout routines and fitness classes as health awareness grows. These changes could have an impact on the purchase of body composition monitors to track their health. Artificial intelligence and technological advancements are also playing a big role in driving product sales.

Several reasons, such as the prevalence of metabolic disorders and the vast population of obese patients, technological improvements, and growing interest in health and fitness, are propelling market expansion.

  • For instance, InBody, a global producer of medical technology, introduced its H20N Smart Scale gadget for at-home testing in the United States in June 2019. The H20N Smart Scale is a body composition measurement tool that provides important health parameters such as weight, body fat percentage, BMI, and skeletal muscle mass.

Furthermore, emerging nations have a higher prevalence of obesity-related diseases, which is why the market for body composition analyzers and other fat monitoring equipment is anticipated to expand faster in these nations.

“High Investments in Advancement of Bio-electrical Impedance Analysis Equipment by Governments of Various Nations”

A non-invasive technology called bio-electrical impedance analysis (BIA), which is utilized by medical professionals to calculate body fat percentage, has also been developed by industry participants. They have also designed ANT+ and Bluetooth wireless BCA with double displays.

In addition, respective governments around the globe are highly investing in upgrading healthcare infrastructure in response to the (COVID-19) coronavirus's ongoing spread, which is raising demand for medical equipment.

To learn more about Body Composition Analyzers Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7628

Key Segments Covered in the Body Composition Analyzers Industry Survey

  • By Product :

    • Bio-impedance Analyzers

    • Skinfold Calipers

    • Hydrostatic Weighing Equipment

    • Air Displacement Plethysmography

    • Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry

    • Others

  • By End User :

    • Hospitals

    • Fitness Clubs & Wellness Centers

    • Academic & Research Centers

    • Weight Loss Clinics

    • Sports Rehabilitation Centers

    • Others

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia & Oceania

    • MEA

Winning Strategy

This body composition analyzer research discusses key market trends for these devices as well as the market strategies for organic and inorganic growth. Natural growth initiatives such as product approvals, new product introductions, and others such as patents and events are increasingly being prioritized by firms. Market examples of inorganic growth strategies include acquisitions, collaborations, and agreements.

  • Withings released Body Scan in January 2022, which tracks body composition, nerve activity in the sweat, and more. Withings stated that its next significant smart health product would arrive in 2022, following the release of its most recent wearable at the end of 2021. Advanced body composition readings, nerve activity detected through sweat, vascular health, 6-lead ECGs, clinical assistance, individualized health plans, and more will all be available with Body Scan.

Get Customization on Body Composition Analyzers Market Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7628

Key players in the Body Composition Analyzers Market

  • AccuFitness, LLC

  • Beurer GmbH

  • Bodystat Limited

  • COSMED srl

  • GE Healthcare

  • Hologic, Inc.

  • InBody Co., Ltd

  • Maltron International Ltd.

  • Omron Corporation

Key Takeaways from Body Composition Analyzers Market Study

  • Technological advancements and the introduction of AI in products are expected to promote body composition analyzer machine sales.

  • North America and Asia Pacific are expected to be profitable markets for body composition analyzer manufacturers due to rising awareness of physical fitness and increase in the number of fitness clubs and gyms.

  • Hydrostatic weighing equipment sales are expected to reach US$ 145 million by the end of 2026.

  • The United States market for body composition analyzers is currently valued at US$ 279 million.

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Healthcare Domain

Animal Genetics Market - The development of progressive genetic modification practices is leading to the high production of animals with modified breeds, thereby attracting investments from end users.

Antacids Market - Manufacturers in the antacids market are approaching drug formulation techniques through consumer-centric means, in the form of chewable and flavored tablets, to score well in convenience regards. On the back of these factors, the exhaustive study by Fact.MR pegs the global antacids markets to soar to ~US$ 19 Bn by 2025.

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market - Rising government initiatives regarding the development of quality hospital infrastructure, on a global level, and surging susceptibility to infectious diseases, are projected to complement the demand for antimicrobial susceptibility tests in diagnostic laboratories and hospitals during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market - Sales of Idarucizumab increased 19% Y-o-Y in 2019 over 2018. However, according to the estimation of a seasoned analyst at Fact.MR, year-over-year sales of the same drug will witness a sharp decrease of 11% in 2026 over 2025.

Anticancer Drugs Market - Development of therapeutics with better patient outcomes and lesser side-effects than conventional ones is projected to increase patients’ trust in these drugs, thereby strengthening the growth prospects of the anticancer drugs market.

Apheresis Market - Lack of regular blood donors is being countered by private blood collection centres that attract donors through paid plans. In recent times, hospitals are increasing the adoption of apheresis equipment to collect and store required blood components, so as to reduce dependency on private suppliers and blood collection centres.

Aptamers Market - Advent of the chemical modification process to increase the nuclease resistance of aptamers, and, in turn, enhance their therapeutic properties creates opportunities galore for players in the aptamer market.

Dental 3D Printing Market - Development of customized dental models such as bridges, crowns, implants, and dentures is offering better patient outcomes, and, in turn, boosting the reliance of dentists on printed prosthetics.

Behavioural Health Treatment Market - The advent of the on-demand service model underpinning the concepts of telepsychiatry offers the choice to patients to avail home-based treatment services. Besides enhancing the comfort feature, home-based treatment services also offer significant cost benefits and reduced wait times.

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market - Studying the relevance of all the crucial dynamics, Fact.MR, in its latest study, forecasts that revenue of the assisted reproductive technology market would witness an annual increase of around 6.3% in 2020.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


