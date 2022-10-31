AI-powered Fleet-management Software Market Size to Grow by USD 4.68 Billion, Vendors to Deploy Growth Strategies Such as Technological Innovations - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AI-powered fleet-management software market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovation to compete in the market. The market is currently at the growth stage and will grow at a high rate during the forecast period. The competition in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period, with the entry of new vendors, technological innovations, and partnerships among vendors and service providers. The need for cost reduction and the adoption of technological advances will attract new entrants. The adoption of technological advances, such as embedded telematics systems, will help OEMs provide improved fleet management services.
The AI-powered fleet-management software market size is expected to grow by USD 4.68 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.04% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
AI-powered Fleet-management Software Market 2022-2026: Scope
The AI-powered fleet-management software market report covers the following areas:
AI-powered Fleet-management Software Market industry analysis
This study identifies Increasing investments in autonomous fleets as one of the prime reasons driving the AI-powered fleet-management software market growth during the next few years. However, factors such as data privacy issue may challenge market growth.
AI-powered Fleet-management Software Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Deployment
Geography
AI-powered Fleet-management Software Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the AI-powered Fleet-management Software Market, including AnyConnect Pvt. Ltd., Azuga Inc., Fleet Complete, FleetCor Technologies Inc., Intelex Systems Pvt. Ltd., TrueLite Trace Inc., Geotab Inc., GoFleet Inc., Inseego Corp., International Business Machines Corp., MiX Telematics Ltd., Motive Technologies, NetraDyne Inc., Pegasus Transtech LLC, PowerFleet Inc., Samsara Inc., ThinAir Telematics, Trimble Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., and VIA TECHNOLOGIES Inc. are some of the major market participants.
AI-powered Fleet-management Software Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist AI-powered fleet-management software market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the AI-powered fleet-management software market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the AI-powered fleet-management software market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of AI-powered fleet-management software market vendors
AI-powered Fleet-management Software Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.04%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 4.68 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
18.74
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 32%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AnyConnect Pvt. Ltd., Azuga Inc., Fleet Complete, FleetCor Technologies Inc., Intelex Systems Pvt. Ltd., TrueLite Trace Inc., Geotab Inc., GoFleet Inc., Inseego Corp., International Business Machines Corp., MiX Telematics Ltd., Motive Technologies, NetraDyne Inc., Pegasus Transtech LLC, PowerFleet Inc., Samsara Inc., ThinAir Telematics, Trimble Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., and VIA TECHNOLOGIES Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Deployment
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Deployment
5.3 On premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Fleet Complete
10.4 FleetCor Technologies Inc.
10.5 Geotab Inc.
10.6 GoFleet Inc.
10.7 Inseego Corp.
10.8 International Business Machines Corp.
10.9 MiX Telematics Ltd.
10.10 PowerFleet Inc.
10.11 Trimble Inc.
10.12 Verizon Communications Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
