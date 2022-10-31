AI-powered Fleet-management Software Market Size to Grow by USD 4.68 Billion, Vendors to Deploy Growth Strategies Such as Technological Innovations - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AI-powered fleet-management software market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovation to compete in the market. The market is currently at the growth stage and will grow at a high rate during the forecast period. The competition in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period, with the entry of new vendors, technological innovations, and partnerships among vendors and service providers. The need for cost reduction and the adoption of technological advances will attract new entrants. The adoption of technological advances, such as embedded telematics systems, will help OEMs provide improved fleet management services.

Global AI-powered Fleet-management Software Market 2022-2026

The AI-powered fleet-management software market size is expected to grow by USD 4.68 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.04% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

AI-powered Fleet-management Software Market 2022-2026: Scope

The AI-powered fleet-management software market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies Increasing investments in autonomous fleets as one of the prime reasons driving the AI-powered fleet-management software market growth during the next few years. However, factors such as data privacy issue may challenge market growth.

AI-powered Fleet-management Software Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Deployment

Geography

AI-powered Fleet-management Software Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the AI-powered Fleet-management Software Market, including AnyConnect Pvt. Ltd., Azuga Inc., Fleet Complete, FleetCor Technologies Inc., Intelex Systems Pvt. Ltd., TrueLite Trace Inc., Geotab Inc., GoFleet Inc., Inseego Corp., International Business Machines Corp., MiX Telematics Ltd., Motive Technologies, NetraDyne Inc., Pegasus Transtech LLC, PowerFleet Inc., Samsara Inc., ThinAir Telematics, Trimble Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., and VIA TECHNOLOGIES Inc. are some of the major market participants.



AI-powered Fleet-management Software Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist AI-powered fleet-management software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the AI-powered fleet-management software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the AI-powered fleet-management software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of AI-powered fleet-management software market vendors

AI-powered Fleet-management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.04% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.74 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AnyConnect Pvt. Ltd., Azuga Inc., Fleet Complete, FleetCor Technologies Inc., Intelex Systems Pvt. Ltd., TrueLite Trace Inc., Geotab Inc., GoFleet Inc., Inseego Corp., International Business Machines Corp., MiX Telematics Ltd., Motive Technologies, NetraDyne Inc., Pegasus Transtech LLC, PowerFleet Inc., Samsara Inc., ThinAir Telematics, Trimble Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., and VIA TECHNOLOGIES Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

