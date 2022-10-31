U.S. markets open in 3 hours 19 minutes

AI-powered Fleet-management Software Market Size to Grow by USD 4.68 Billion, Vendors to Deploy Growth Strategies Such as Technological Innovations - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AI-powered fleet-management software market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovation to compete in the market. The market is currently at the growth stage and will grow at a high rate during the forecast period. The competition in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period, with the entry of new vendors, technological innovations, and partnerships among vendors and service providers. The need for cost reduction and the adoption of technological advances will attract new entrants. The adoption of technological advances, such as embedded telematics systems, will help OEMs provide improved fleet management services.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global AI-powered Fleet-management Software Market 2022-2026

The AI-powered fleet-management software market size is expected to grow by USD 4.68 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.04% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

AI-powered Fleet-management Software Market 2022-2026: Scope

The AI-powered fleet-management software market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies Increasing investments in autonomous fleets as one of the prime reasons driving the AI-powered fleet-management software market growth during the next few years. However, factors such as data privacy issue may challenge market growth.

AI-powered Fleet-management Software Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Deployment

  • Geography

AI-powered Fleet-management Software Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the AI-powered Fleet-management Software Market, including AnyConnect Pvt. Ltd., Azuga Inc., Fleet Complete, FleetCor Technologies Inc., Intelex Systems Pvt. Ltd., TrueLite Trace Inc., Geotab Inc., GoFleet Inc., Inseego Corp., International Business Machines Corp., MiX Telematics Ltd., Motive Technologies, NetraDyne Inc., Pegasus Transtech LLC, PowerFleet Inc., Samsara Inc., ThinAir Telematics, Trimble Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., and VIA TECHNOLOGIES Inc. are some of the major market participants.

AI-powered Fleet-management Software Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist AI-powered fleet-management software market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the AI-powered fleet-management software market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the AI-powered fleet-management software market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of AI-powered fleet-management software market vendors

AI-powered Fleet-management Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.04%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 4.68 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

18.74

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AnyConnect Pvt. Ltd., Azuga Inc., Fleet Complete, FleetCor Technologies Inc., Intelex Systems Pvt. Ltd., TrueLite Trace Inc., Geotab Inc., GoFleet Inc., Inseego Corp., International Business Machines Corp., MiX Telematics Ltd., Motive Technologies, NetraDyne Inc., Pegasus Transtech LLC, PowerFleet Inc., Samsara Inc., ThinAir Telematics, Trimble Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., and VIA TECHNOLOGIES Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 5.3 On premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Fleet Complete

  • 10.4 FleetCor Technologies Inc.

  • 10.5 Geotab Inc.

  • 10.6 GoFleet Inc.

  • 10.7 Inseego Corp.

  • 10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.9 MiX Telematics Ltd.

  • 10.10 PowerFleet Inc.

  • 10.11 Trimble Inc.

  • 10.12 Verizon Communications Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global AI-powered Fleet-management Software Market 2022-2026
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ai-powered-fleet-management-software-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-4-68-billion-vendors-to-deploy-growth-strategies-such-as-technological-innovations---technavio-301661508.html

SOURCE Technavio

