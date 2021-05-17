U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,163.29
    -10.56 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,327.79
    -54.34 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,379.05
    -50.93 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,226.44
    +1.81 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.30
    +0.93 (+1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,866.40
    +28.30 (+1.54%)
     

  • Silver

    28.31
    +0.96 (+3.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2162
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6400
    +0.0050 (+0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4143
    +0.0041 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1830
    -0.1640 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,074.38
    -1,725.16 (-3.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,224.63
    +26.71 (+2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,032.85
    -10.76 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,824.83
    -259.67 (-0.92%)
     

AI-powered Jerry raises $28M to help you save money on car insurance

Mary Ann Azevedo
·4 min read

When Art Agrawal was growing up in India, a car ride was a rare treat, and car ownership was a dream. When he moved to the U.S. and bought his first car, he was shocked by how much it cost and how difficult it was to maintain a car.

In 2012, he co-founded a company called YourMechanic (and won TechCrunch's Disrupt that year) that provides on-demand automotive mobile maintenance and repair services. Over the years, the challenge of helping consumers more easily find car insurance was in the back of his mind. So in 2017, he teamed up with Lina Zhang and Musawir Shah to found Jerry, a mobile-first car ownership “super app.” The Palo Alto-based startup launched a car insurance comparison service using artificial intelligence and machine learning in January 2019. It has quietly since amassed nearly 1 million customers across the United States as a licensed insurance broker.

“Today as a consumer, you have to go to multiple different places to deal with different things,” Agrawal said. “Jerry is out to change that.”

And now today, Jerry is announcing that it has raised more than $57 million in funding, including a new $28 million Series B round led by Goodwater Capital. A group of angel investors also participated in the round, including Greenlight president Johnson Cook and Greenlight CEO Timothy Sheehan; Tekion CEO Jay Vijayan; Jon McNeill, CEO of DVx Ventures and former president of Tesla and ex-COO of Lyft; Brandon Krieg, CEO of Stash and Ed Robinson, co-founder and president of Stash.

CEO Agrawal says Jerry is different from other auto-related marketplaces out there in that it aims to help consumers with various aspects of car ownership (from repair to maintenance to insurance to warranties), rather than just one. Although for now it is mostly focused on insurance, it plans to use its new capital to move into other categories of car ownership.

The company also believes it is set apart from competitors in that it doesn’t refer a consumer to an insurance carrier’s site so that they still have to do the work of signing up with them separately, for example. Rather, Jerry uses automation to give consumers customized quotes from more than 45 insurance carriers “in 45 seconds.” The consumers can then sign on to the new carrier via Jerry, which would even cancel former policies on their behalf.

Image Credits: Jerry

“With Jerry, you can complete the whole transaction in our app,” Agrawal said. “We don’t send you to another site. You don’t have to fill out a bunch of forms. You just give us some information, and we’ll instantly provide you with quotes.”

Its customers save on average about $800 a year on car insurance, the company claims. Jerry also offers a similar offering for home insurance but its focus is on car ownership.

The company must be doing something right. In 2020, Jerry saw its revenue surge by “10x."

For some context, Jerry sold a few million dollars of insurance in 2019, according to Agrawal. This year, he said, the company is on track to do “three to four times” more than last year’s numbers.

"There's no other automated way to compare and buy car insurance, because all the APIs are not easily accessible," he said. "What we have done is we have automated the end to end journey for the consumer using our infrastructure, which will only scale over time."

Jerry makes recurring revenue from earning a percentage of the premium when a consumer purchases a policy on its site from carriers such as Progressive.

"A lot of the marketplaces are lead-gen. A very small percent of their revenue is reoccurring," Agrawal said. "For us, it's 100% of our revenues."

Goodwater Capital’s Chi-Hua Chien notes that the insurance space has historically been a very challenging category from a customer experience perspective.

“They took something that has historically been painful, intimidating and difficult for the customer and made it effortless,” he told TechCrunch. “That experience will more broadly over time apply to comparison shopping and maintenance, too.”

Chien said he was also drawn to the category itself.

“This is a competitive category because 100% of drivers need to have auto insurance 100% of the time,” he said. “That’s a large market that’s not going to go away. And since Jerry is powered by AI, it will only serve customers better over time, and just grow faster.”

Insurtech startups are leveraging rapid growth to raise big money

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects Uber bid to avoid driver pay lawsuit

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away Uber's bid to avoid a lawsuit over whether drivers for the ride-hailing company's limousine platform UberBLACK are employees and not independent contractors as the company claims. The justices left in place a lower court's 2020 ruling that revived the lawsuit filed by Ali Razak, Kenan Sabani and Khaldoun Cherdoud, who worked as drivers for UberBLACK in Pennsylvania. Razak, Sabani and Cherdoud accused Uber of violating federal minimum wage and overtime pay requirements, arguing that they should be classified as employees due certain benefits and protections denied to contractors.

  • Hong Kong-Singapore travel bubble postponed for a second time

    A travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore due to open on May 26 has been postponed for a second time, officials said on Monday, after a spike in cases in Singapore derailed the plan for quarantine-free travel between the financial hubs. The bubble was initially slated to begin in November last year but was called off after a rise in cases in Hong Kong. Hong Kong and Singapore have been largely successful in keeping the virus at bay over the past year with strict border controls and effective tracing of infections but new cases in Singapore this month have dashed hopes for the air travel bubble (ATB).

  • Mortgage rates are low because of COVID — but property taxes are much higher

    The pandemic is largely to blame for your soaring tax bill.

  • Monday.com and 1stDibs.com File for U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Software maker Monday.com Ltd. and luxury online retailer 1stDibs.com Inc., both backed by venture capital firm Insight Partners, filed on Monday to go public in what may be a bellwether week for U.S. listings.Both companies in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission listed the size of their initial public offerings as $100 million, a placeholder amount that will likely change. Their filings came after a volatile week of trading that led at least three companies to delay their IPOs.Read more: IPOs Are Getting Delayed as Volatility Spooks Debutants (1)More deals are slated to price this week, including listings from Oatly Group AB and Procore Technologies Inc. Website maker Squarespace Inc. is also set to go public through a direct listing.Monday.com, an Israeli workplace management software maker, was valued at $2.7 billion last year, Bloomberg News reported. It reported $59 million in revenue in the first three months of 2021, an 85% jump from the same period last year, its filing showed.Principal shareholders include Insight Partners, Stripes Holdings, Sonnipe Ltd. and three Monday.com executives.New York-based 1stDibs.com, which sells luxury goods like diamond accessories and vintage paintings, could seek a valuation of more than $1 billion, Bloomberg News has reported. Its backers include Benchmark Capital, Insight Partners, T. Rowe Price Group Inc., Spark Capital and Index Ventures.Monday.com is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. on its listing while 1stDibs.com is working with Bank of America Corp., Barclays Plc., Allen & Co. and Evercore Inc.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • It's not too late to get a COVID 'stimulus check' from your auto insurer

    But some insurers are already raising premiums, so time may be running out.

  • Power up your networking with CrunchMatch at TC Sessions: Mobility 2021

    When thousands of mobility mavens from around the world gather at TC Sessions: Mobility 2021 on June 9, you’re going to need an efficient, organized way to tap all that opportunity. This day-long conference will be packed to the gills with attendees from around the globe.

  • 11 Italian White Wines That Prove You Should Be Drinking From the Boot This Summer

    Move over, rosé.

  • Money Managers Say It’s Time to Get Picky in Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market investors are turning more selective as last year’s everything rally splinters under the weight of higher inflation expectations.Exposure to U.S. growth and the impact from higher commodity prices are some of the criteria used by money managers from JPMorgan Asset Management to State Street Corp. Mexico, South Africa and Taiwan rank among the top choices as firms pare back their bullish bets for developing-nation assets, according to recent surveys.“There is still meaningful scope to generate returns within EM as long as investors are able to differentiate,” said Tai Hui, chief Asia market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management in Hong Kong.Investor enthusiasm toward emerging-market assets has waned this year as Covid-19 infections engulf nations from India to Brazil while Treasury yields push higher amid rising price pressures. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index has slid almost 10% since its mid-February high and the Bloomberg Barclays EM Local Currency Government Bond Index is down 1.6% from its January peak.U.S. ExposureWith a strong recovery in the world’s largest economy set to drive global growth this year, investors are looking for ways to piggy-back on that trend.That makes Mexican, Taiwanese and South Korean equities attractive given their strong ties to the U.S., said Shaniel Ramjee, a senior investment manager at Pictet Asset Management in London, who helps manage $252 billion.The Mexican stock benchmark has climbed 12% this year, easily beating the 1% rise in MSCI’s index of developing-nation shares. The South Korean and Taiwanese equivalents are also outperforming, though the latter saw a steep selloff last week amid jitters over a Covid-19 outbreak and pricey tech stocks.Tech Dominance Haunts Taiwan in Global Selloff: Taking StockCommodity SurgeThe connection to commodity prices is also boosting the Mexican peso, said Emily Weis, a macro strategist at State Street in Boston. A combination of stimulus measures, vaccine rollouts and supply shortages has pushed everything from copper to lumber and iron ore to multiyear highs or records.“Improving commodity prices are still a net positive for EM commodities currencies given the sheer percentage of exports,” Weis said.The Russian ruble and South African rand also stand to benefit from the commodities rebound, according to Pictet’s Ramjee. The rand is the top emerging-market currency year-to-date thanks in part to South Africa’s exports of metals like platinum and iron ore, while the ruble has benefited from Russia’s oil exposure.But perhaps nowhere is the power of the commodity boom more on display than Brazil, where exports of soybeans and iron ore have boosted the real.Other nations haven’t been so lucky. Currencies in Colombia, Argentina, Peru and Turkey -- countries with some of the biggest increases in virus infections globally -- are among the worst performers in emerging markets this year.Yield SpikeSome investors say they’re sticking with local currency-denominated bonds that may be more insulated from American monetary policy.“Local markets are becoming more attractive,” said Shamaila Khan, the head of emerging-market debt at AllianceBernstein in New York, singling out South African, Russian and Mexican local bonds as among the most appealing. “Selectively, we are finding value.”Rate CallsThe People’s Bank of China added 100 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) of one-year funds with its medium-term lending facility on Monday, matching the amount coming due in a move that was expected by analysts. The authorities kept the interest rate unchanged at 2.95%China’s recovery was a mixed bag in April, with industrial output and investment buoyed by strong exports and a hot property market, while retail sales missed forecasts, data on Monday showedThe PBOC will publish the one-year and five-year loan prime rates on ThursdayThe yuan has gained more than 1% this yearSouth Africa will probably keep its interest rate unchanged on Thursday amid an imminent third wave of Covid-19 infectionsData on Wednesday will probably show the nation’s headline consumer-price index rose 4.3% in April from a year earlier, though that’s still below the 4.5% midpoint of its target range this quarterRead: Key African Central Banks May Hold Rates on Growth ConcernsHungarian central bank Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said Monday that surging prices will be met by tighter monetary policy as soon as next month -- sparking gains in the forintChile VotesChilean assets plunged after the ruling coalition suffered a crushing electoral defeat that placed the writing of a new constitution largely in the hands of left-wing parties. The assembly makeup could make it harder to block major changes to the charter as independent and opposition left-wing parties will have more more swayThe yield on the nation’s dollar bond due in 2050 rose almost 8 basis points to 3.49% at 10:21 a.m. in New York. Meantime, the currency sank as much as 2.2% as investors quickly shifted positioning to account for increasing political uncertaintyChile’s first-quarter gross domestic product data on Tuesday will be an indication if economic recovery is on track, with the consensus of economists surveyed by Bloomberg expecting a 0.5% increase from a year earlierBiden-Moon MeetingU.S. President Joe Biden will meet his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in on Friday, with North Korea high on the agenda. Moon will be only the second foreign leader since Biden’s inauguration to visit the White HouseSouth Korea’s won posted the worst decline in Asia this past monthData and EventsThailand’s economic contraction continued into the start of year, setting the stage for a further slump as the country now faces its worst wave of Covid-19 casesGross domestic product in the first quarter shrank 2.6% from a year earlier, the National Economic and Social Development Council said Monday, compared with a median estimate of -3.3% in a Bloomberg survey and improving from the prior quarter’s 4.2% contractionThailand will publish customs trade figures on Friday. The weaker baht may have improved the competitiveness of the country’s exports, which rose 8.5% in March from a year earlierThe Philippines’ overseas workers’ remittances, a key source of foreign exchange, rose 4.9% in March, less than economists’ forecastIndonesia will announce April trade figures on ThursdayTaiwan’s export orders for April are due on Thursday. The Taiwan dollar has outpaced all of its Asian peers this year amid buoyant demand for semiconductorsRussia’s 1Q GDP reading on Monday could beat consensus, with a slowing virus outbreak and rising oil output, according to Bloomberg EconomicsThe ruble has topped most peers in the past monthA reading of Peru’s March economic activity on Monday and first-quarter GDP data Thursday will probably show that the nation is recovering even as growth remains below pre-pandemic levelsPeru’s presidential candidates are virtually tied in a mock election carried out by pollster IpsosIn Argentina, Bloomberg Economics expects a Thursday reading of March activity to show a near-recovery of February’s decline following the relaxation of several pandemic-induced restrictionsThe peso is the worst currency in Latin America this yearMexico will post its March retail sales on Friday, which traders will monitor for signs of recovering household demandBrazil’s Senate is set to continue its probe into the handling of the Covid-19 crisis, which could impact the political and electoral outlook, according to Bloomberg Economics. Any developments on tax reform plans will also be a key driverThe real, which outperformed all its regional peers over the past month, could see even more support as local investors trim long-standing bets against the currency(Adds details on Chile elections, Peru polls)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • American households will finally get their Child Tax Credit boost — here’s when that first payment will arrive

    The payments will reach households raising more than 65 million children, according to senior administration officials.

  • Bitcoin, dogecoin lead wipeout of over half a trillion dollars in manic Monday for crypto

    The air is leaking out of the crypto complex, led by sharp declines in popular trades, including bitcoin, dogecoin and crypto platform Coinbase Global on Monday.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Questions Elon Musk’s Call on Bitcoin

    Cathie Wood's firm believes the concern about Bitcoin mining's impact on the environment is misguided.

  • Havoc in the Crypto Market as Bitcoin Drops to its Lowest Levels Since February

    Consequently, data retrieved from Glassnode affirmed the Bitcoin supply held by long term holders has returned to accumulation mode, even as price dips.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Dividend stocks are always popular. They offer investors a clear path to returns, with regular cash payments and a yield – a return on the original investment – that usually far exceeds bond yields. But not all dividend stocks are created equal, and some offer better opportunities than others. Dividend yield is a key metric. Among S&P listed companies the average yield is only 2%. However, the highest yields aren’t always the way to go. Investors should also consider share appreciation or upside potential – these factors aren’t always connected to dividends, but they will affect the general returns available from a given stock. To that end, we’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up two high-yield dividend stocks that share a profile: a Buy-rating from the Street’s analyst corps; considerable upside potential; and a dividend yielding over 8%. Let’s take a closer look. New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) We’ll start with a real estate investment trust (REIT), a logical place to turn for high dividend returns. REITs typically pay out higher than average dividends, as a way of complying with profit-return regulations in the tax code. New York Mortgage Trust, which holds a portfolio of adjustable-rate residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgages, and non-agency mortgage-backed securities, is typical of its niche, both in the quality of its portfolio and its high yield dividend. In its recent 1Q21 financial release, NYMT listed several metrics of interest to investors. The company sold off non-agency RMBS and CMBS totaling $111.6 million, purchased $347.3 million in residential loans, and finished the quarter with $4.72 billion in total assets. The company saw net investment income of $30.3 million, and was able to fund its dividend payment, to the tune of 10 cents per common share. At that payment rate, the dividend yields 8.91%. This was the second dividend declaration in a row at 10 cents; the company has been gradually increasing the payment since cutting it back last summer during the worst of the corona crisis. B. Riley analyst Matt Howlett was impressed by NYMT’s management of the recent economic crisis, and that factor takes a lead role in his recent initiation report. “Over the last decade, NYMT has delivered among the highest economic return within the space due in part to strong asset selection, low leverage, and a highly efficient operating structure. While the March 2020 liquidity crisis was a setback for the industry, NYMT managed the crisis admirably, in our view, and avoided any major wear and tear on the company. In fact, we argue that as NYMT has rebuilt, its originations have become more direct (acquiring loans vs. securities), and its cost of capital has been declining,” Howlett opined. In line with these comments, Howlett rates the stock a Buy, and his $6 price target implies a one-year upside potential of 36%. Based on the current dividend yield and the expected price appreciation, the stock has ~45% potential total return profile. (To watch Howlett’s track record, click here) Overall, there are four recent reviews on record for NYMT, and they break down to 2 Buys, 1 Hold, and 1 Sell for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The shares are selling for $4.45, and the average price target of $5.17 suggests room for ~17% upside from that level. (See NYMT stock analysis on TipRanks) Global Net Lease (GNL) Next up, Global Net Lease, is another REIT. The portfolio here is built on commercial real estate properties. A review of the company’s portfolio shows 306 such properties, totaling 37.2 million square feet of leasable space, let to 130 tenants. GNL operates in 10 countries, and boasts that 99.7% of its total square footage has been leased. The average lease has 8.3 years remaining – an important factor, as the long term provides stability to the portfolio. In the first quarter of 2021, GNL showed a top line of $89.4 million, up 12.8% from the year-ago quarter. The company ran a net loss, but at $800,000 that loss was significantly smaller than the $5 million lost in 1Q20. Net operating income was up from $71.9 million one year ago to $81.8 million in 1Q21. GNL reported sound liquidity in the quarter, with $262.9 million in cash or cash equivalents and an additional $88.6 million available in credit. And most importantly, GNL reported collecting 100% of rents due in Q1. GNL declared a 40 cent dividend for common shareholders during the quarter, and through it distributed a total of $36.2 million. At that rate, the dividend annualizes to $1.60 and gives a high yield of 8.59%. The dividend was cut last year during the corona crisis, but has been kept stable for five quarters since then. All of this adds up to a company that is sound on fundamentals of its business, and that has attracted notice from analyst Bryan Maher. In his note for B. Riley, Maher writes, “GNL's strong portfolio metrics provide for an attractive setup for the balance of 2021…. Given that GNL, in our view, is not over-levered and can borrow at exceedingly low rates, combined with prudent use of its in-place ATM, we are not concerned about the REIT's ability to finance acquisitions to hit our $300.0M target for 2021.” The analyst summed up, "Given GNL's well-crafted industrial/ office net lease portfolio and strong operating metrics, we reiterate our Buy rating on the shares." The Buy rating comes with a $23 price target attached. At current share price, that implies an upside of ~25% for the next 12 months. (To watch Maher’s track record, click here) Some stocks fly under the radar, and GNL is one of those. Maher's is the only recent analyst review of this company. (See GNL stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • I’m worth $3 million, and separating from my much wealthier partner of 33 years. What kind of financial settlement can I expect?

    ‘When same-sex marriage became a possibility in New York, he declined to consider it because he did not want to take on any possible financial obligations that a future divorce might entail.’

  • AT&T’s Dividend Payout Stands to Be Cut ‘Nearly 50%’ in WarnerMedia Deal

    The telecom company has long been a favorite of dividend investors, but its hefty debt load had called into question the sustainability of its payout.

  • Goldman Traders Caught in Mexico Stalemate Chasing $400 Million From Texas Freeze

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s a Wall Street nightmare. You score hundreds of millions of dollars on a trade and you just can’t get paid.That’s what Goldman Sachs Group Inc. faces in a transaction pitting its traders against Mexico’s dominant power company, championed by none other than President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, according to people with knowledge of the matter. At issue: roughly $400 million the Wall Street bank believes it’s owed from a natural-gas trade that went wild when a deep freeze hit Texas in February.In private discussions with Goldman Sachs, state-owned utility Comision Federal de Electricidad has blamed rogue traders, ejected staff and even hinted that the side lacking financial sophistication in the trade was, perhaps, the Wall Street bank, the people said.If the impasse continues to escalate, it risks dragging the bank into a political blowup.The freakishly cold storm that battered the central U.S. set off sweeping blackouts as ice formed on wind turbines and some pipelines froze, forcing oil and gas wells to shut. As power suppliers and traders struggled to track down fuel to meet obligations, prices skyrocketed. The surge benefited companies that happened to be on the right side of trades, but their ability to collect depends on what happens to gas suppliers, power generators and utility customers, some of whom have filed price-gouging lawsuits.The cost of paying Goldman Sachs could ultimately come from Mexican households, many of whom were left without power in the winter -- not so much because of local malfunctions but because authorities in Texas cut off fuel exports when their own lightly regulated system failed. It’s little surprise then that officials south of the border are reluctant to write a check to a giant U.S. bank.Yet anybody who bails on such a bet risks becoming persona non grata on Wall Street, complicating their future access. On the other side, Goldman’s leaders have to consider how angry they want to make the government of Mexico, a market where the firm has been expanding.The descriptions of the dispute and the underlying transaction between Goldman and a CFE subsidiary were provided by people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified publicly discussing the talks. A representative for Goldman Sachs didn’t comment for this story.The bank and CFE are heading into arbitration over the matter, a spokeswoman for the utility told a Whatsapp chat room with journalists on Monday, noting “the CFE considers that it has solid and sufficient arguments.”On the face of it, it was a routine natural-gas contract. Goldman had entered into the arrangement with CFE International, an arm of CFE. The investment bank’s obligations were tied to a monthly index of gas prices, while the CFE unit would be exposed to daily rates at certain hubs, such as the Waha hub in West Texas.The daily price there surged by nearly 100 times, whereas the monthly price was left largely unchanged, leaving the CFE subsidiary on the hook for an unusually large amount. But instead of the contract getting settled in the Wall Street firm’s favor, the situation has devolved into an acrimonious spat.The Mexican utility has argued that the traders who initiated the deal at its subsidiary weren’t authorized to do so, and some of them have since left, the people said. CFE has also argued it shouldn’t have to fulfill the contract because of the unforeseeable, extreme price action. And it has asserted that Goldman failed to strike a rock-solid contract because it didn’t get an explicit nod from the parent company as a guarantor on the trade, undermining the bank’s ability to extract the money.For Goldman, the dispute boils down to a contractual obligation that its counterparty is duty-bound to fulfill, even if the debt resulted from unforeseen disaster. The bank has also privately argued that such a trade was routinely carried out between the two sides and that the subsidiary even represented in documentation that it had a guarantee from the parent company, a person close to Goldman said. Chat logs during the deal indicate that CFE’s subsidiary was seeking approvals on various aspects of the trade from its parent, the person said.It’s unclear how and when Goldman will be able to realize the money it insists it’s owed, especially as CFE becomes a central part of the Mexican president’s campaign to reshape the domestic energy market.Read More: Mexico Blames U.S. as Energy Crisis Spills Across the BorderSince winning in a landslide in 2018, Lopez Obrador has sought to roll back energy reforms by his predecessor and has said he wants to turn CFE back into an economic champion. He’s broadly blamed private companies for fleecing the nation in deals hatched with corrupt officials, and he’s taken particular issue with gas contracts that he says unfairly benefited businesses at the expense of the state utility.“We are going to continue to comply with the commitment not to increase the price of electricity, even with speculation and the increases in gas prices that are taking place in Texas and the United States,” he said during his morning press conference on Feb. 18.(Updates with comment from CFE spokeswoman in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bill Ackman’s SPAC Is Preparing a Deal. Here’s a Cheap Way to Get In On the Action.

    The hedge fund investor's closed-end fund continues to trade at a big discount to its asset value despite solid gains in 2021 and huge returns in 2019 and 2020.

  • The SPAC Bubble Has Popped. Where to Find Bargains Among the Wreckage.

    After a three-month run of immense popularity to start 2021, special purpose acquisition companies have seen investor appetite dry up.

  • AT&T Is Going Back to Its Roots. What It Means for the Stock.

    The company’s decision to unwind its media efforts has broad ramifications for the telecom and content world—and investors.

  • Coinbase: ‘This business will be commoditized,’ New Constructs CEO argues

    Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., could see profits come under pressure as more companies embrace blockchain and competition in the exchange space increases, according to at least one strategist.