U.S. markets close in 5 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,509.13
    +5.05 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,361.57
    +119.98 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,173.83
    -11.81 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,065.04
    +13.88 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.21
    +1.33 (+1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.20
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.29
    -0.23 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1401
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0010
    -0.0300 (-1.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3596
    +0.0032 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8700
    -0.1600 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,706.26
    -1,388.95 (-3.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,010.94
    +13.99 (+1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,653.94
    -18.46 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Can an AI be properly considered an inventor?

Dave Davis
·6 min read

Several years ago, I wrote a piece titled “How AI and copyright would work.”

As I looked over the state of several interesting questions at the intersection of artificial intelligence and copyright at that time, my bottom line was pretty simple: If the copyright laws and regulations required a work to contain the expression of a human person, then that body of law (especially the text of the statutes, e.g., Title 17 in the U.S., but also the common law or civil law history of cases) did not yet countenance the assertedly “independent” creations of an AI, of which there are many types.

That is, at least in the U.S., essentially still the case. However, there’s been a significant volume of water that’s passed under the policy and lawmaking bridge since then, so I wanted to revisit the question.

First, let’s back up a little.

I have to admit that my reasoning in 2018 was narrow rather than broad. In this way, it was also based on that of the U.S. Copyright Office or USCO (see, for example, the Compendium of U.S. Copyright Office Practices, Third Edition (2021), p. 384, which is similar on this point to the earlier edition I used at the time), and so I focused on the “expression” requirement for copyrightability.

The work – and let’s note that it doesn’t have to be considered aesthetically “good” or have required a lot of skill – must simply be original (meaning that it was independently created and has at least a “modicum” of creativity) and an expression of some sort. This is why an unadorned set of directions, such as stripped-down basic instructions in a baking recipe, does not qualify, but “Mastering the Art of French Cooking” by Julia Child (a book that contains much more expressive text, which served to make it a bestseller) does.

While I am fully at peace with the personhood of (fictional) Commander Data of “Star Trek” in the 24th century, in our world devices by themselves do not and cannot express anything (even if your copy of Alexa or Siri appears to). I can’t say that I know how long that will continue to be the case, but even “Star Trek” suggests that it may be at least 350 years.

In 2020, the USCO and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) hosted a “symposium that took an in-depth look at how the creative community currently is using artificial intelligence (AI) to create original works.” And then, in 2021, the USCO and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) held a second symposium looking at the potential for change in the treatment of machine-created works.

I still think we are at the very beginnings of what looks to be a long period of change in the interplay of technology and the law in this domain, but it is equally clear to me that the play has started to move.

The legal and regulatory environment for these tools remain at the forefront of copyright policy, and we observe that government agencies entrusted with administering these issues are thinking about them and soliciting views from the public about them. More about that in a moment.

Beginning in 2019, perhaps jumping the gun a bit on the USCO/USPTO/WIPO’s “let’s think about it” approach, something truly interesting happened in this domain.

Stephen Thaler, owner and developer of a patent-writing program known as DABUS, submitted patent applications in several countries. As a result of these applications, the government of South Africa recognized DABUS as the inventor on a patent.

Thaler, an advocate of recognizing these devices as inventors, clearly believes the time has come, stating, "It’s been more of a philosophical battle, convincing humanity that my creative neural architectures are compelling models of cognition, creativity, sentience, and consciousness. … The recently established fact that DABUS has created patent-worthy inventions is further evidence that the system 'walks and talks' just like a conscious human brain."

(We should bear in mind, however, that an “author” in copyright is not an identical legal construction with that of an “inventor” in the domain of patents, but they are closely related concepts.) We also need to consider that the South African patent system does not involve an examination of the substance of an application, but unlike in a lot of countries leaves both first consideration and final resolution of patent validity to the courts, and so the patent grant was in some sense automatic and not policy-driven.)

Importantly, the U.S., the U.K., and the European Patent Offices (all of which do preliminary consideration of patentability) rejected this same patent application on the basis of its ineligibility. Australia, in effect, seconded the South African motion, at least to the degree that the application met its technical requirements “to the letter of the law” of Australian patent statutes.

We may point out that while the patent grant under South African law is narrow and technical, the question is no longer merely theoretical and we can perceive a threshold as having been crossed. For the purposes of this essay, I think South Africa and Australia have called the question: Can AIs be inventors, too? If so, should they be?” The question of whether AI ought to produce “authorship” for purposes of copyright cannot be far behind.

Most recently, over in the U.K., they are in the midst of an in-depth consultation of the whole issue. And I think the issues they are studying are the right ones:

  • Copyright protection for computer-generated works without a human author. These currently may be protected in the U.K. for 50 years. But should they be protected at all? And, if so, how should they be protected?

  • Licensing or exceptions to copyright for text and data mining. This is often significant in AI use and development.

  • Is there a case for protecting AI-devised inventions by IP rights? If yes, how should they be protected?

As I wrote earlier, “In my view, a self-aware, autonomous AI would be the prerequisite for its works to be protectable by copyright. At that time, such a revolution in technology might bring along with it a much greater revolution in society, with the law, including copyright law, changing, as well.”

I still think we are at the very beginnings of what looks to be a long period of change in the interplay of technology and the law in this domain, but it is equally clear to me that the play has started to move.

Recommended Stories

  • Renovation of Nazi ally's Kosovo house causes ire

    The renovation of a house in Kosovo that belonged to a minister in a pro-Nazi government during World War Two has prompted an outcry, with Germany warning of historical "whitewashing" and the European Union and United Nations halting the project. The three floor red brick house in Mitrovica, built in the 1930s by Austrian architects, was the home of Xhafer Deva, who served as interior minister in the pro-German government in 1943 and 1944. In a joint statement, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Kosovo and the European Union apologised for omitting the historical background of Deva when they announced the project to restore the house as a cultural heritage site.

  • Amazon's most popular ski jacket is 'so ridiculously warm' — and it's only $51 right now

    Save over 40 percent on this fluff-lined coat that shoppers say is just as toasty as the designer stuff.

  • U.S. stocks edge higher as investors weigh Fed response to persistent inflation

    U.S. stocks move higher early Friday as investors continued to react to the inflation data showing the fastest rise in 40 years.

  • Largest US public power company launches new nuclear program

    The largest public power company in the U.S. is launching a program to develop and fund new small modular nuclear reactors as part of its strategy to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The board for the Tennessee Valley Authority on Thursday authorized the program to assess moving forward with new nuclear technology, with up to $200 million to be spent for the first phase. The TVA wants the technology to be available to help power the grid in the 2030s if it proves cost-effective and necessary, and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission approves.

  • China claims arrests of human traffickers in chained woman case

    Officials say they have arrested two people in connection with the case that caused massive outrage.

  • Endo Comments on Default Judgment on Liability in Tennessee State Court

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today announced that it expects a Tennessee state court to issue an order granting plaintiffs' request for a default judgment on liability against Endo's wholly-owned subsidiaries Endo Health Solutions Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (collectively, Endo or the Company) in Dunaway, et al. v. Purdue Pharma, L.P., et al., Case No. 2:19-CV-00038, pending in the Circuit Court for Cumberland County, Tennessee, as a sanction for alleged discovery improprieties i

  • Lawmakers Want Answers From Finra on Alleged Secret Wells Fargo Arrangement

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Katie Porter want answers from Finra about allegations Wells Fargo was able to tilt the arbitration process in its favor.

  • California's labor agency charges that Black workers at Tesla were subjected to 'rampant racism'

    The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing charges that Black workers were subjected to the "constant" use of the n-word, low pay and few opportunities for advancement.

  • Australia drops landmark criminal cartel case against Citi, Deutsche

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia on Friday withdrew a cartel lawsuit against Citigroup Inc, Deutsche Bank AG and four former executives over a $1.8 billion share issue, a stunning retreat from what would have been the country's biggest white-collar criminal trial. After nearly four years of pre-trial hearings in packed courtrooms, federal prosecutors said they had pulled the case after reviewing the evidence and concluding "there were no longer reasonable prospects of conviction". The scope of the lawsuit had narrowed in recent months with prosecutors already having dropped charges against the former head of Citi in Australia, the client for the stock issue in question, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, and ANZ's former treasurer.

  • Tesla operating ‘segregated workplace’ where black workers hear ‘daily racist epithets’ claims discrimination lawsuit

    California has sued Tesla Inc. over allegations of discrimination and harassment of Black employees at its San Francisco Bay area factory

  • 1MDB to Hold $8B Suit Against Najib Till Another Case Ends, Report Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The 33.5 billion ringgit ($8 billion) civil suit against Najib Abdul Razak and several others filed by the troubled state fund 1MDB won’t proceed until a related criminal case against the former prime minister is disposed, The Edge reported.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapU.S. Inflation

  • Cuomo to file professional misconduct complaint against New York attorney general

    Cuomo's attorney accused Letitia James's office of "selectively" redacting information in a bombshell sexual harassment report

  • California sues Tesla over allegations of discrimination and harassment

    California is suing the electric-vehicle maker for alleged "systematic racial discrimination and harassment," an action the company called "misguided."

  • Why companies will still use forced arbitration

    Congress passed landmark workplace legislation yesterday, prohibiting companies from forcing certain kinds of employee lawsuits into arbitration, or private courtrooms outside public view. But don't expect companies to abandon this practice — widely criticized for favoring employers, and for depriving workers and consumers of their right to a jury trial. The bill, which President Biden is expected to sign, leaves a lot out.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for fre

  • Google Hit by Antitrust Complaint From European Publishers

    European Publishers Council looks to "break Google's stranglehold" over advertising with antitrust complaint

  • Tesla’s Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Moves Forward. What to Know.

    The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a complaint against Tesla on Wednesday.

  • Google's advertising tech targeted in European publishers' complaint

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Google on Friday was targeted in an antitrust complaint by the European Publishers Council over its digital advertising business, potentially strengthening EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager's investigation into the issue. Alphabet Inc's Google made $147 billion in revenue from online ads in 2020, more than any other company in the world, with ads including search, YouTube and Gmail accounting for the bulk of its overall sales and profits. About 16% of its revenue came from the company's display or network business, in which other media companies use Google technology to sell ads on their website and apps.

  • Sexual misconduct lawsuit against ex-St. Joseph High School coach can continue, judge rules

    Judge Curtis Palmer also ruled the women must identify themselves after opposition from the school and the diocese.

  • Discovery: No US challenge to $43B WarnerMedia deal

    U.S. antitrust regulators have not challenged the $43 billion combination of Discovery and AT&T's WarnerMedia during a key review period, according to corporate securities filings, easing the way for the deal to close in the next few months. In a big retreat for wireless giant AT&T, the company last year decided to separate WarnerMedia, which it bought in 2018 for $81 billion after a protracted antitrust battle with the Trump-era Justice Department. Discovery Inc. said in a Wednesday filing that it and AT&T Inc. have not gotten objections from the Department of Justice or the Federal Trade Commission during a key review period that has ended.

  • European publishers lodge EU antitrust complaint against Google's ad tech

    European publishers have levelled an EU antitrust complaint against Google for allegedly abusing its ad tech dominance.