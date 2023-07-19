AI for renters: This chatbot Max has answers for those new to the market

The days of scouring Google and endless Reddit threads for our hyper-specific rental questions may be behind us.

Meet Max: an AI rental concierge that was developed to answer any questions renters may have, from lease specifics to information on building credit.

Matt Pavelle, chief technology officer and co-founder of the Pinata app — which hosts Max — said it was developed by using multiple programs together to ensure that it is giving appropriate and accurate answers to users.

"(AI) is constructed to answer and if they don't have a proper answer, they'll make one up that is completely made up, totally fabricated," he said. "So, obviously, we need to do our best to reduce that."

Pavelle said his company has launched the AI chatbot and has started by collecting data about the questions renters are actually looking to ask, and going from there.

What is AI for renters?

Max, the mascot of the Pinata app, is an AI chatbot created to answer rental questions from users.

As of now, Max is a simple chatbot. You can find it on the app and begin a conversation with it, but it introduces itself as an AI specifically aimed at answering rental questions with prompts like, "Why don't we talk about your rent?" and "Ask me questions about your lease."

While somewhat still in the beginning stages in terms of AI development — Pavelle said he soon hopes to have individualized chatbots for each section of the app — the purpose of the chatbot for now is to essentially replace the need for a frequently asked questions section.

"Rather than saying, 'OK, I have a question about whether my credit score is going to go down if I pay off my full credit card debt today,' and trying to parse through the frequently asked questions and see which one is phrased close enough, you can just ask the chat and it'll tell you," Pavelle said.

Will my landlord use AI for renters?

Developers are also looking at ways to start incorporating AI for landlords on the app. Pavelle said the company hopes to soon have a feature available for smaller landlords to make it easer to onboard new tenants.

Instead of having to continue using traditional paperwork to verify tenants, these landlords would be able to use an AI chatbot, which will collect the information from the landlord through a series of questions in a more casual, conversational manner. Then, the AI would send that information out to be verified, and confirm with the landlord.

Going beyond Max and the app's AI features, Pinata also acts as a rewards platforms for renters — and it was the very first app to do so.

How does Max AI for renters work?

When creating an account, you are prompted to enter your rental information and verify your identity in order to get started. Once this is done, the app provides things such as cash back and a variety of discounts for users once it detects they have paid their rent on time.

The app also works in tandem with property management companies, landlords and credit bureaus to ensure that the app's resources are always accurate, and to help better report overall rental data.

"It'd be really interesting to kind of see where the whole user experience for things for apps like ours evolves," Pavelle said. "We're just constantly experimenting because we're really excited about it."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: AI for the rental market: Ask away, get answers