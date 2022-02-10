U.S. markets open in 5 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,575.75
    -2.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,709.00
    +68.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,011.50
    -26.75 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,077.30
    -1.80 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.99
    +0.33 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.50
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1432
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.51
    -0.93 (-4.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3555
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6240
    +0.0990 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,160.95
    +801.63 (+1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,029.34
    +26.63 (+2.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,657.72
    +14.30 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

AI in Retail Market Size to Cross $36,462.5 Million Value by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- By 2025, e-commerce sales are expected to reach $7.3 trillion, which will drive the AI in retail market value to $36,462.5 million by 2030 from an estimated $1,714.3 million in 2021, according to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence. This is because retailers are using AI to offer personalized services and product recommendations and predict consumer behavior. AI is also being leveraged by e-commerce platforms for accurate demand forecasting, supply chain planning, and real-time customer intelligence gathering.

P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo
P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo

Among all the AI solutions designed for retailers, recommendation engines are the most popular. Online retailers are using them to study customers' activity on the internet and recommend related products and services based on it. Since marketing everything to everyone, like in TVs and newspapers, doesn't always give the desired returns, retailers are marketing only the products and services that customers are interested in, using recommendation engines.

Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/artificial-intelligence-in-retail-market/report-sample

Key Findings of AI in Retail Market Report

  • In the coming years, the demand for related services will rise faster among retailers adopting AI solutions. Services offered by AI vendors include data management, software monitoring, training, and system maintenance and support.

  • Machine learning is the most-widely used technology among AI in retail market end users as it allows them to enhance customers' shopping experience by making accurate purchase recommendations.

  • Natural language processing (NLP) is another popular AI technology among retailers because it understands and processes human language, thereby allowing users to offer personalized shopping experiences.

  • Moreover, AI is now being utilized for marketing via multiple channels, primarily to analyze in-store consumer behavior and for e-mail marketing and campaign management.

  • Seeing the vast benefit AI offers, major retailers are increasing their investments in allied technologies. For instance, IKEA has acquired Geomagical Labs, which offers augmented reality and AI solutions.

  • Similarly, in April 2019, Reliance Jio Digital Services Ltd. finalized plans for the acquisition of an 87.0% stake in AI-driven conversational platform Haptik Inc.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated such activities, thus affecting the AI in retail market positively. In 2020, lockdowns forced people inside their homes, which led to a sharp surge in the number of online shoppers. As per the United Nations, the top 13 online shopping platforms witnessed an over 20% increase in sales in 2020.

Browse detailed report on Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Trends and Growth Forecast to 2030

In the coming years, the aftereffects of the pandemic will drive the AI in retail market at the highest rate in Asia-Pacific (APAC). As per the UN, most of the 13 companies that witnessed the massive jump in sales in 2020 were based in the U.S. and China. Moreover, online sales in China, Australia, and Singapore in 2020 grew by 24.9%, 9.4%, and 11.7%, respectively, faster than in 2019. This is also credited to the increasing sale of smartphones and rising penetration of the internet here.

AI in Retail Market Segmentation Analysis

Based on Offering

  • Solution

  • Service

Based on Technology

  • Machine Learning

  • Natural Language Processing (NLP)

  • Computer Vision

Geographical Analysis

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa

Browse Other Related Report

AI in Cyber Security Market - Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the AI in cyber security market throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the surging number of customers inclining toward plastic card and online payments via wireless or wired networks and the growing incidence of cyberattacks in the region.

Retail E-Commerce Packaging Market - Asia-Pacific has held the largest share in the retail e-commerce packaging market till now because of its huge population, which is rapidly shifting to online shopping. Within the region, the fastest industry growth is expected in India, which, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation, will outgrow the U.S. to become the second-largest e-commerce market by 2034.

AI in Fintech Market - Geographically, North America held the largest share in the AI in fintech market in the past, primarily because of the existence of a well-developed information technology infrastructure, large-scale adoption of the 5G technology, and rapid fintech adoption rate in the region.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:
Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ai-in-retail-market-size-to-cross-36-462-5-million-value-by-2030--says-ps-intelligence-301479481.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

Recommended Stories

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • Western Digital, Kioxia Say Contamination Hurt Chip Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Western Digital Corp. and manufacturing partner Kioxia Corp. said that contamination of materials used in flash-memory chip production has hurt output at two factories in Japan. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace L

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • ASML Warns Chinese Rival May Be Infringing Its Trade Secrets

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV has warned that an affiliate of a China company it previously accused of stealing its trade secrets has begun marketing products that could infringe on its intellectual property rights. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated

  • Siemens reports big surge in orders as profit beats forecast

    Siemens reported better-than-expected industrial profit on Thursday as the German technology group said it was seeing "extraordinary" order intake from its customers. Orders surged 52% to 24.21 billion euros ($27.66 billion), well ahead of expectations, the maker of trains and factory software said, as businesses stocked up on equipment and demand increased after the pandemic slowdown. Siemens now has an order backlog of 93 billion euros, its highest ever level.

  • Uber stock jumps after Q4 earnings and revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports Uber's rising stocks that boosted the rideshare company during the pandemic with travels.

  • Europe is terrified of semiconductor irrelevance. Now its tech champion is calling for a massive new alliance

    The leading supplier to chipmakers, ASML, warns the continent faces a structural threat unless it invests tens, maybe hundreds, of billions of dollars in the industry.

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • Disney Jumps, but This SaaS Stock Was Wednesday Night's Real Winner

    The stock market has been extremely volatile, but long-term investors once again reaped the rewards of their patience on Wednesday as major stock indexes continued to regain ground. Bond markets cooperated with lower rates, helping to establish the stock market's supremacy as an engine for financial growth. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) once again performed best among major averages, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) didn't get left behind.

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Surged Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) charged sharply higher Wednesday, jumping as much as 5.5%. Nvidia stock was on the receiving end of some bullish comments by Spouting Rock Asset Management's chief investment officer, Rhys Williams, according to Barron's. After the share price fell as much as 34% from its November highs, Williams argues that the selling is overdone and Nvidia stock is a buy, particularly in light of the massive opportunity presented by the metaverse. While Nvidia continues to generate the lion's share of its revenue from graphics processing units (GPUs) used for video games, the company's data center segment has been growing at a faster clip.

  • Key Supplier of Wafers for Chips Has Sold Out Through 2026

    (Bloomberg) -- Sumco Corp., a key supplier of silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry, said it has already sold out its production capacity through 2026, a sign shortages in the industry may not abate for years.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Microsoft, FB Stock Among 23 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins Microsoft, FB stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Why Cameco Corporation's Stock Jumped 14.6% Today

    What happened  Shares of uranium company Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) jumped as much as 14.8% in trading on Wednesday after reporting 2021 financial results. Shares closed the day within a penny of their high in trading.

  • A top banker received a $20 million bonus after four firms made him job offers as Wall Street goes to extremes to recruit and retain talent

    Some employees at financial institutions are reconsidering their long hours and looking elsewhere for opportunities.

  • Canada's Alberta province files trade challenge over scrapped Keystone XL pipeline

    The Canadian province of Alberta on Wednesday formally initiated a trade challenge to recover its investment in the Keystone XL oil pipeline, which was scrapped in 2021 after the United States cancelled a key permit. Alberta, Canada's largest oil-producing province, had invested C$1.3 billion in the project and is seeking compensation from the United States through a legacy North American Free Trade Agreement claim, under the new Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement. Keystone XL would have carried 830,000 barrels per day of oil from Alberta to the U.S. Midwest, but was held up for a more than a decade by environmental opposition and regulatory hurdles, before U.S. President Joe Biden finally scuttled the project by revoking a presidential permit last year.

  • Consumers face years of high energy prices, Big Oil CEOs warn

    Consumers should brace for years of high energy prices, heads of top oil and gas companies said, in what would pile pressure on governments struggling with spiralling inflation. Oil and gas prices have rocketed in recent months as a result of a rapid recovery in global economic activity as COVID-19 restrictions have eased, as well as a drop in investment in new energy supplies. While oil and gas companies reported bumper earnings in 2021, consumers, particularly in Europe, have faced sharp rises in petrol, heating and electricity bills, which in turn have led several governments to introduce subsidies to ease the pressure.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Today

    As of 2:55 p.m. ET, the Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker's stock price was up more than 5%. Barclays analyst Jiong Shao placed an overweight rating on Nio's shares on Tuesday. Shao noted that China is one of the world's largest and most profitable auto markets, due in part to the Chinese government's support of its nascent EV industry.

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.