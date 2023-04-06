AI Robots Market Predicted To Surpass USD 44.5 Billion at a CAGR of 22.30% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future

Increasing Adoption in Manufacturing Industry to Boost AI Robots Market Growth

New York, US, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ AI Robots Market By Offering, By Type, By Technology, By Application - Forecast to 2030”, the market is predicted to thrive substantially during the assessment era from 2022 to 2030 at a healthy CAGR of approximately 22.30% to attain a valuation of around USD 44.5 Billion by the end of 2030.

AI Robots Market Key Players:

Eminent industry players profiled in the global AI robots market report include

ABB

NVIDIA

Intel

Alphabet

Microsoft

IBM

Xilinx

Harman International Industries

Fanuc

Amazon

Kuka

Blue Frog Robotics

Softbank

Promobot, Hanson Robots

Neurala

Mayfield Robotics

LG

Jibo

Asustek Computer

Drivers

Increasing Adoption in Manufacturing Industry to Boost Market Growth

The increasing adoption of AI robots in the manufacturing industry will boost market growth over the forecast period. By applying robotics techniques and integrating industrial robots into manufacturing processes, manufacturing industries have benefited and human workforces have had more time to devote to more difficult endeavors.

AI Robots Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details AI Robots Market Size by 2030 USD 44.5 Billion AI Robots Market Growth 22.30% CAGR during 2022-2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Drivers The development of a uniform set of standards can be expected

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on AI Robots Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/ai-robots-market-6684

Opportunities

Rising Government Initiatives to offer Robust Opportunities

Several countries are taking numerous actions to promote the use of and advancements in robots and artificial intelligence. These programs encourage businesses to implement new innovations to better assist the adoption of cutting-edge technologies & robotics across many industries. Such rising government initiatives will offer robust opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Restraints and Challenges

Lack of Experts to act as Market Restraint

The reluctance of adopting new technologies, dearth of standardized rules to prevent risks associated with autonomous & networked robots, and shortage of experts having the needed expertise and knowledge for operating AI robots may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global AI robots market is bifurcated based on application, technology, type, and offering.

By offering, hardware will steer the market in the forecast period.

By type, industrial robots will domineer the market over the forecast period.

By technology, machine learning will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

By application, stock management will have the lions share in the market in the forecast period.

COVID-19 Analysis

The market for AI robots has expanded significantly over the past few years for the increasing need for automation technologies and the expanding usage of AI robots in the medical industry to control COVID-19. AI is being utilized to enhance science and technology because of its capacity to manage the complexity of enormous data sets and give high accuracy and speedy processing solutions. Businesses are evaluating the long-term revenue potential of AI robots due to the growing demand for automation within the automotive, manufacturing, and industrial sectors during the post-COVID-19 timeframe.

Regional Analysis

North America to Lead AI Robots Market

As a result of the fast growing robotics industry in countries like the US, North America has the greatest geographic market for AI robots. Because robotics technology is developing so quickly, North America's dominance on the worldwide AI robots market during the anticipated term is likely to be secured. Positive growth prospect for the industry is anticipated over the projection period thanks to the region's strong support for robotics from the healthcare industry, retail, and military sectors. With significant technological breakthroughs in robotics, North America leads the global market for AI robots. The logistics industry's growing need for AI robots and the defense industry's growing emphasis on improving UAV communication capabilities also fuel the regional market's growth. A sizable market for AI robots has emerged as a result of significant investment in expanding military operations and UAV applications. North America is a world leader in financial prudence as well as robotics execution development and innovation. Automation will be able to physically sense their environments in the future with the aid of naturally learning from their backgrounds, every connected sensor, original-language reckoning actions, and reserving their computer hardware by anticipating setbacks and being restored by other additional robots who appreciate industrial advancements. The market is developing as a result of increased adoption of automated material innovations and management, such as lights-out automatic advancements, improved warehouse automation, and expanding use of these devices by enterprises around the world. Over the anticipated time frame, these market trends for robots are expected to intensify. One of the biggest marketplaces for robotics and one of the notable inventors and forerunners in its adoption is the North American region. Increased automated material handling & trends, such as lights-out automation, as well as expanding acceptance of these robots across a variety of industries are some of the drivers propelling the market's expansion.

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in AI Robots Market

Due to the region's rapid technological advancement, notably in China, India, and Japan, where robotics has lately become a major academic topic, Asia Pacific is predicted to experience the fastest growth rate over the course of the review period. Favorable growth possibilities are being created by India and China's expanding investments in commercial & military UAV activity. India has the greatest potential for growth throughout the prediction period of all of these. The demand for novel AI technologies from emerging industries like the automotive and aerospace sectors as well as the rapid economic growth in the region drives market growth.

Industry Updates

March 2023- Disney has debuted an emotionally intelligent artificial intelligence that is capable of capturing complex emotions and human-like gestures, in a move straight out of Wall-E. An article on Yahoo Finance that outlines the AI's capacity to reproduce emotional data in order to communicate vastly resonant facial expressions & vocal performances broke the news of this Disney robot. These robots are about to be released throughout attractions at the Disney theme parks, enabling you to engage with famous characters without having to worry about a teenager in a mouse suit or Terminator-style robot attacks.

