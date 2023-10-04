AI Startup Anthropic in Early Talks With Investors to Raise $2 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- Artificial intelligence startup Anthropic is in early talks to raise $2 billion, shortly after Amazon.com Inc. agreed to invest up to $4 billion in the company, people familiar with the matter said. The massive deal, which has not yet been finalized, represents an industrywide rush to claim a piece of Silicon Valley’s artificial intelligence boom.

The valuation for Anthropic has not yet been set, said the people, who asked to remain anonymous discussing private conversations. Tech news site Information earlier reported news of the company’s fundraising efforts, and said that a deal could value Anthropic at as much as $30 billion.

If the funding round closes, it would be the latest huge cash influx for a startup building so-called foundation models, which take in large amounts of data to provide the basis of many AI tools. The models are extremely expensive to operate, meaning startups like Anthropic and its competitor OpenAI need to bring in gobs money to keep the technology running.

It also represents a scramble by large tech companies to get a stake in the future of artificial intelligence. Both Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Amazon are backing Anthropic, meanwhile Microsoft Corp. has agreed to put more than $10 billion into rival OpenAI.

Founded in 2021 by former employees of OpenAI, Anthropic has positioned itself as being especially focused on responsible and safe technology. Its chatbot, Claude, is meant to be a kinder and gentler kind of chatbot, and can perform written tasks like summarizing, searching, answering questions and coding.

