AI Startup CEO Says AI Will Be 'The Biggest Bubble Of All Time' To UBS Analyst But The Trillion Dollar Industry Is Just Getting Started

The dot com bubble. The tech bubble. The crypto bubble. The real estate bubble. You've heard all these phrases before. Now, there's another one making its rounds: the artificial intelligence (AI) bubble.

On a call with UBS analysts, Stability AI CEO Emad Mostaque shared his thoughts on a potential AI bubble. "I think this will be the biggest bubble of all time," he said.

AI’s Meteoric Growth

ChatGPT is the fastest-growing consumer application in history. Its rise took over much of Twitter Inc., Facebook, TikTok and more. Rolling out AI-based development added billions in market cap to companies like Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corp., and more.

In the retail startup investing market, AI startups have become some of the most popular raises for investors. For example, Snapify has raised over $2 million from retail investors for their AI-based solutions to redefine professional photography.

What's The Problem With AI?

While there's no problem, per se, Mostaque believes that the industry is setting up for its bubble to burst.

Generative AI has captured the attention of academics, executives and students alike. The technology has the ability to produce humanlike language and visual content from scratch, using vast amounts of data in response to user prompts.

AI has been prevalent in various domains, such as online browsing, social media and home assistants, for quite some time. But generative AI is a relatively new and exciting development. It powers popular tools like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google Bard, and Microsoft Bing Chat as well as image generators such as Dall-E, Stable Diffusion and Midjourney.

According to Mostaque, the investment required for AI is estimated to reach $1 trillion because it is considered infrastructure for knowledge and holds more significance than even 5G technology.

He suggests that banks like UBS will need to adopt the technology because of its massive market potential. With that said, Mostaque acknowledges that AI is still in the early stages of its development.

Is AI Ready For All Possibilities?

While generative AI holds great promise, it is not yet ready for large-scale deployment in industries like financial services. Nevertheless, the value of the technology is evident.

Mostaque emphasizes that companies failing to properly implement AI in their operations will face consequences in the stock market. He cites the example of Alphabet Inc.'s Google, which experienced a $100 billion loss when its Bard AI chatbot provided inaccurate information in a promotional video. Google is in fierce competition with Microsoft to lead in the development of superior AI tools.

Mostaque believes that generative AI is a genuine investment opportunity, and companies that use it effectively will see positive impacts on their bottom lines. Conversely, those that neglect its potential will face market repercussions. He predicts that this will be one of the most significant investment themes in the coming years, making it a storyline to watch closely.

This article AI Startup CEO Says AI Will Be 'The Biggest Bubble Of All Time' To UBS Analyst But The Trillion Dollar Industry Is Just Getting Started originally appeared on Benzinga.com

