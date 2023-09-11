AI supercomputer could boost Tesla’s valuation by $480bn, City predicts

tesla elon musk

Tesla shares have surged after a Wall Street bank predicted that the electric car company’s value would rise above $1.2 trillion (£958bn) because of investments in an artificial intelligence supercomputer.

Morgan Stanley predicted that Tesla’s “Dojo” AI system used to train driverless cars could give the company an “asymmetric advantage” against rival carmakers.

Elon Musk, Tesla’s chief executive, has said that driverless software will make his cars significantly more valuable, although the arrival of autonomous Teslas have taken longer than he predicted.

Tesla has said it expects to invest more than $1bn in its Dojo supercomputer, a high-powered system using thousands of custom microchips that can process huge quantities of video footage collected by its cars.

A “beta” version of the company’s Full Self Driving system is available to Tesla owners in the US and Canada, but Mr Musk has repeatedly predicted that the cars will soon be able to operate as fully fledged “robo-taxis”.

Morgan Stanley analysts said revenues from this and licensing the technology to other carmakers means that Tesla’s share price would climb from $248.50 to $400. This would raise its market value from $789bn to $1.27 trillion. It said under a “bull case” scenario the company could be worth more than $1.7 trillion.

Tesla shares jumped by more than 9pc, giving it a value of around $850bn.

Mr Musk has increasingly sought to focus on artificial intelligence as more car manufacturers, particularly in China, develop electric vehicles.

He has unveiled a robot named Optimus that he says will be able to do “anything that humans don’t want to do”.

Tesla’s autonomous technology has earned the company repeated scrutiny from regulators. A more basic version, Autopilot, is the subject of multiple investigations over concerns ranging from phantom braking to failing to stop around emergency vehicles.

However, many commentators have been impressed with improvements in the company’s Full Self Driving system, which is being tested by thousands of owners.

Story continues

Tesla has turned to developing its own microchip for the Dojo system due to the high cost of in-demand processors made by Nvidia.

Morgan Stanley analysts wrote: “Investors have long debated whether Tesla is an auto company or a tech company. We believe it’s both, but see the biggest value driver from here being software and services revenue.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.