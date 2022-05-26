Use AI in Tackling Climate Change: Experience Sharing from Taiwan and the World

TAIPEI, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the increasing threats of climate change, people are facing dire and irreversible threats on the planet. However, thanks to the innovative and advanced development of artificial intelligence (AI), companies can make better decisions to mitigate and adapt to these challenges. On May 25, 2022, the Industrial Development Bureau (IDB) of the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) and the Centre for AI & Climate co-organized the webinar, Global Use of AI in Tackling Climate Change: Building Resiliency for Businesses and Societies to discuss the trendy topic of AI and climate. The webinar focused on how to tackle climate change issues with the help of AI. By discussing and exchanging ideas with international organizations and local experts from the AI HUB, the webinar provided an opportunity to broaden the understanding of AI policy, AI technology, and AI applications.

Opening remarks on Global Use of AI in Tackling Climate Change: Building Resiliency for Businesses and Societies.

In the opening remarks, Jiunn-Shiow Lin, the director of the IDB, summarized the AI development and strategies in Taiwan. Since 2019, to assist local companies in obtaining more business opportunities, the government-funded project, "AI Application Service Development Environment Promotion Program", has been exploring merging issues and trends for global AI applications.

The co-founder of the Centre for AI & Climate, Mr. Peter Clutton-Brock, portrayed a general picture of using AI to tackle climate change, from emerging technologies to possible solutions. Most importantly, he provided six potential fields in which AI can be the solution to the climate crisis. Followed by Dr. Vu Thuy Linh, the research fellow of AI for Operations Management Research Center, carried out an AI sensor system to reduce carbon emissions in smart buildings.

In terms of the agricultural production, Dr. I-Chun Chang, the general secretary of the Taiwan Smart Aquaculture Glow Association, shared their experience in promoting and implementing intelligent and automated modern production in Taiwanese aquaculture; Alan Yu, the founder of ID Water Technology Co., provided an AI-aid solution in shrimp farming which can boost the economic value compared with the traditional shrimp management methods.

Story continues

When it comes to solving climatic problems, AI has been proven to be an accurate, fast, and reliable method to mitigate the effects of climate change on the economy, industry, and society. This webinar provided a viewpoint and hands-on experience in how companies can use AI to solve climatic problems across the world and strengthen the resiliency of businesses and societies.

For more information about this event, please visit: https://www.ai-hub.online/.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/use-ai-in-tackling-climate-change-experience-sharing-from-taiwan-and-the-world-301556041.html

SOURCE AIHUB