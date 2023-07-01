How Is AI Technology Changing The Healthcare Industry And Who Is Leading The Charge?

Nference Inc. is a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company dedicated to transforming the way healthcare is developed and delivered. Founded in 2013 by Murali Aravamudan and Venky Soundararajan, the company is developing a suite of cutting-edge products designed to empower healthcare professionals with the insights and intelligence they need to make better decisions faster.

Nference’s products are based on the company’s AI platform, which leverages machine learning and natural language processing (NLP) algorithms to analyze vast amounts of medical data from a variety of sources. By processing this data and extracting key insights, nference hopes to help healthcare professionals make more informed decisions about patient care, drug development and clinical research.

One of nference’s flagship products is nferX, an AI-powered platform that enables healthcare professionals to rapidly analyze and interpret large volumes of unstructured clinical data. Before, doctors would have to manually scrape tons of unstructured and nonstandardized sources of data such as electronic health records, medical claims data, biomedical literature, clinical notes, radiology reports, lab results and other free-text documents. Using advanced NLP techniques, nferX can extract meaningful insights from these hectic and scattered sources of data. This enables healthcare professionals to more easily gain an understanding of patient conditions, more quickly identify potential drug interactions and more effectively monitor patient outcomes.

In addition to nferX, nference also developed several other products designed to support drug discovery and clinical research. One of these products is nferX Biopharma, an AI-powered platform that can help drug developers identify promising drug targets, optimize clinical trial design and accelerate the drug development process. Another product, nferX Clinical, is designed to help clinical researchers identify potential patient cohorts for clinical trials based on patient data and other criteria.

Overall, nference is at the forefront of the AI revolution in healthcare, and its products are helping to transform the way healthcare is delivered. By providing healthcare professionals with powerful tools and insights, nference is helping to improve patient outcomes, reduce healthcare costs and accelerate the development of new therapies and treatments. As AI technology continues to advance, nference is well-positioned and determined to remain a leader in this exciting and rapidly evolving field.

To date, nference has raised $152 million from a variety of investors including A&E Investments, PharmStars and Mayo Clinic.

