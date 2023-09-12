AI Technology Is Now Fixing Smiles

Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping various industries, including healthcare, education and politics. Its latest foray is into dentistry, where it is poised to revolutionize dental care.

Florian Hillen spearheaded the integration of AI into dentistry by creating VideaHealth, an AI dental platform. This innovative platform, which aims to "transform patient care," has developed software that is now accessible to 90% of dental practices across the U.S.

Don't Miss:

Until 2016 it was illegal for retail investors to invest in high-growth startups. Thanks to changes in federal law, this Kevin O'Leary-Backed Startup Lets You Become a Venture Capitalist With $100

Don't just buy from your favorite brands, own them so you own the upside. Learn how Retail Investors Are Taking Stakes In Their Favorite Startups To Own The Upside

Dental Health Is Critical To Overall health

"Everyone you meet, everyone in the audience goes to a dentist every year, right? Yet we have over 60 million people who have undiagnosed and undetected dental disease," Hillen said in a recent FOX Business segment.

"It could mean that when you go to a dentist, often some of these diseases are missed. So, for instance, our AI takes in your radiographs, and it points out the radiographic bone loss you have in other diseases, which helps the dentist to not miss it."

To stay updated with top startup news & investments, sign up for Benzinga's Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter

By employing highly precise algorithms, the technology provides an additional perspective on dental X-ray interpretations, with an aim to detect budding diseases that may elude the human eye.

Hillen noted that the software uses Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-cleared technology to spot diseases at an early stage, affording patients ample time to explore the most effective treatment options for conditions such as periodontal disease.

Story continues

"That's why this treatment is actually necessary," he added. "What it does for you and for everyone else is that you get a small treatment now rather than you delay treatment later on, which then has higher costs associated to it as well as it has an impact on your overall health because delayed dental disease, if it doesn't get treated, has an impact on systemic health like diabetes and hypertension."

Hillen also mentioned that the technology could help offset staff shortages in dental practices across the U.S. It could lighten the workload of employees by automating tasks traditionally performed by humans.

This is another example of the many ways AI is revolutionizing healthcare.

See more on startup investing from Benzinga:

Consuming too much caffeine but still tired? This startup found The Secret Behind Why Your Coffee and CBD Might Not Be Working

Gamers are selling their old gaming items for millions. Learn why everyday gamers and investors are claiming a stake in their side hustles and how they invested over $1.2 million in this startup.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article AI Technology Is Now Fixing Smiles originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.