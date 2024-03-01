Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 2 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    5,126.23
    +29.96 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    39,036.87
    +40.48 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,241.55
    +149.63 (+0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,076.59
    +21.75 (+1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.04
    +1.78 (+2.27%)
     

  • Gold

    2,094.40
    +39.70 (+1.93%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    +0.49 (+2.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0838
    +0.0030 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1990
    -0.0530 (-1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2652
    +0.0026 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.2100
    +0.2260 (+0.15%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    61,847.96
    +922.38 (+1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,682.50
    +52.48 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,910.82
    +744.63 (+1.90%)
     

AI tide lifts Nasdaq to record intra-day high

Reuters
·1 min read

(Reuters) -The Nasdaq hit an intra-day record high on Friday for the first time in more than two years, as chipmakers and technology stocks latched on to a rally sparked by Nvidia's AI optimism.

The index has surged more than 57% from its lows in December 2022 and was last up 0.7% at 16,224.626 points, beating its previous intra-day high of 16,212.23 points, hit on Nov. 22, 2021.

The Nasdaq closed at a new high on Thursday, surpassing for the first time the previous record closing high hit in November 2021.

The benchmark S&P 500 had confirmed a bull market in January, hitting several all-time highs and even crossing above the psychological 5,000-point mark for the first time in February.

Renewed euphoria around AI spurred by Nvidia's stellar forecast on Feb. 21 has led to strong gains in tech and tech-adjacent stocks, helping offset the gloom from tempered bets of early interest-rate cuts.

Nvidia, now the third most-valuable Wall Street company, crossed $2 trillion in market capitalization for the first time on Feb 23.

Shares of Nvidia climbed 3.4%, while rival Advanced Micro Devices gained 3.8% to a record high. The broader Philadelphia Semiconductor Index advanced 3.3% to an all-time peak.

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 have gained 8.0% and 7.4%, respectively, so far this year, following a double-digit jump in 2023.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas, Johann M Cherian and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Advertisement