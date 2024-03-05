How to use AI in the workplace? Ask HR

It's crucial to communicate with your company about the use of generative AI tools like ChatGPT for work.

Johnny C. Taylor Jr. tackles your human resources questions as part of a series for USA TODAY. Taylor is president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, the world's largest HR professional society and author of "Reset: A Leader’s Guide to Work in an Age of Upheaval.”

Have a question? Submit it here.

Question: My job does not have a policy for the use of artificial intelligence. I started regularly using generative AI in my work but have yet to tell my boss. Should I let him know that I use ChatGPT for work? – Caleb

Answer: Absolutely, it's crucial to communicate with your boss about your use of generative AI tools like ChatGPT for work, even if there isn't a formal AI policy in place at your workplace. Here are a few points to consider when discussing this with your boss:

◾ Data security: Address the issue of data security upfront. Underscore that while generative AI is a valuable tool, you are mindful of the sensitivity of the information it processes. Assure your boss you will refrain from entering proprietary or confidential information into ChatGPT and are willing to turn off chat history to uphold data security if requested.

◾ Misinformation verification: Acknowledge the potential for discrepancies in the information provided by AI tools. Emphasize your understanding of the significance of verifying any information obtained via generative AI to ensure accuracy. This commitment to fact-checking will help maintain the reliability of the work you produce.

◾ Overreliance on AI: Address the concern of overreliance on generative AI tools. Acknowledge that while AI is a powerful aid in generating content, you are cautious to keep it from overshadowing your own authentic voice. Share your approach to using AI as a starting point, incorporating your personal touch, and avoiding a copy-and-paste mentality.

◾ Ethical considerations: Discuss the ethical considerations if you are using AI to influence decisions or products. Highlight your awareness of the importance of maintaining ethical standards in your work. Assure your boss you approach AI as a supplementary tool and that your decisions align with the company's ethical principles.

Story continues

◾ Seek feedback: Express your willingness to receive feedback on your use of AI and inquire if there are specific tasks or areas where your boss would like you to apply this technology. This proactive approach demonstrates your openness to collaboration and aligning AI usage with your company's objectives.

Ultimately, artificial intelligence should complement and elevate human intelligence and capability, not replace it. Ensuring your uniquely human intellect and intuition are involved in an operation aided by AI will deliver the best possible outcome. By addressing these considerations and having an open conversation with your boss, you not only ensure transparency in your work but also contribute to the ongoing dialogue around AI usage in your workplace. Your proactive approach could even help shape a future AI policy to suit your company's needs and values.

Intimidation What is the best way to handle bullying at work? Ask HR

I’ve never fared well in a group interview. Do you have any tips for the group interview I have coming up? – Tara

Navigating group interviews can be challenging, but you can make a positive impact with proper preparation and strategic approaches. Thorough preparation will boost your confidence during the interview.

Begin with a comprehensive examination of the organization. Understand its values, mission, and recent achievements. A sound understanding of the company will help you connect to its goals.

Compile relevant examples from your experience, skills, and education. Be ready to articulate how you've overcome challenges in past positions. Practicing with friends or mentors who can provide constructive feedback will bolster your confidence.

Demonstrate strong networking skills by introducing yourself to group members before the interview begins. Building a rapport with interviewers and fellow candidates can help alleviate initial anxiety and create a positive impression.

Group interviews often focus on teamwork and communication skills. Showcase your ability to collaborate by actively participating in group discussions. Emphasize instances where you successfully worked in a team, resolving challenges and achieving common goals.

Involve the group in your responses by connecting with what other participants have shared. Acknowledge and agree with their points when it makes sense. This demonstrates active listening skills and your ability to collaborate and build on others' ideas.

Take note of what others are saying to avoid repetitive points. Look for opportunities to add a nuanced angle or expand on ideas to move the discussion forward. This showcases your ability to think critically and build on existing ideas.

Stay engaged throughout the group interview. Maintain eye contact, nod affirmatively, and use nonverbal cues to show attentiveness. Avoid distractions and actively participate in group activities or discussions.

Shape your responses to align with the organizational objectives and job role. Have a clear understanding of the value you can bring to the company culture and the team. Remember to be authentic and distinct, allowing your unique qualities to shine.

By implementing these tips and staying well-prepared, you can confidently navigate your group interview and make a positive impression.

No raise? How do I ask for a cost-of-living adjustment? Ask HR

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: AI in the workplace: What are the protocols