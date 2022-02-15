U.S. markets open in 5 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,447.25
    +53.25 (+1.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,781.00
    +310.00 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,488.00
    +235.00 (+1.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,046.40
    +27.00 (+1.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.90
    -2.56 (-2.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,861.00
    -8.40 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    -0.33 (-1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    +0.0042 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.71
    -0.65 (-2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3555
    +0.0024 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5810
    +0.0310 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,927.09
    +1,876.09 (+4.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,007.88
    +51.67 (+5.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,581.91
    +50.32 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

AIA ANNOUNCES 'AMPLIFY HEALTH' - A NEW HEALTH INSURTECH BUSINESS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH DISCOVERY GROUP

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AAGIY
  • AAIGF

  • New digital health technology and integrated solutions business that will deploy a range of health technology assets, proprietary data analytics and extensive health expertise.

  • Accelerates AIA's Health & Wellness strategy and positions the Group to capture significant new opportunities from the rapidly growing health market in Asia.

  • Opens up additional and substantial growth opportunities from the provision of health technology services to third-party clients across the region.

  • Provides a key competitive advantage for AIA, helping grow new business value and delivering financial benefits such as improved claims performance.

  • Transforms how individuals, corporates, payors and providers experience and manage health insurance and healthcare delivery, improving the health and wellness outcomes of patients and communities across Asia.

HONG KONG, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIA Group Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, "AIA" or the "Group") announces that it has established a new pan-Asian Health InsurTech business called 'Amplify Health', encompassing a joint venture entity with Discovery Group Limited ("Discovery") for Asia excluding Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau and a separate entity wholly owned by AIA for these three markets. The vision for Amplify Health is to be a leading digital health technology and integrated solutions business, transforming how individuals, corporates, payors and providers experience and manage health insurance and healthcare delivery, improving the health and wellness outcomes of patients and communities across Asia.

(PRNewsfoto/AIA)
(PRNewsfoto/AIA)

Amplify Health will deploy a range of health technology assets, proprietary data analytics and extensive health expertise to AIA's market-leading and rapidly growing businesses across the region and to other major participants in the healthcare sector. This will become a key competitive advantage for AIA helping to grow new business value and delivering financial benefits such as improved claims performance and reduced operational costs. In addition, Amplify Health will open up new and significant growth opportunities from the provision of its health technology assets and services to third-party clients.

The powerful combination of capabilities from AIA and Discovery will create value for stakeholders across the healthcare value chain by delivering the following outcomes:

  • Individuals will have greater access to the right providers at the right cost with improved health outcomes and empowerment through behavioural change programmes.

  • Payors and corporates will have access to better health insurance and wellness products, improved claims quality, advanced risk management capabilities and reduced administrative costs.

  • Healthcare providers will transform patient experience and satisfaction through world class digital services and insights leading to enhanced decision-making, greater alignment with payors and better medical outcomes.

  • Pharma and MedTech companies will improve clinical programmes through enriched real-world data and advanced digital tools, leading to lower treatment costs and new therapies.

This is an opportune time to transform healthcare delivery across Asia. Total healthcare expenditure across AIA's markets is expected to exceed US$4 trillion in 2030[1]. By this time, there will be 2.6 billion[2] people in the middle classes in Asia, who will be significantly more engaged with improving their personal health than previous generations. Consumers are already more proactively managing their well-being, with 80 per cent actively engaged in health maintenance and lifestyle changes and nearly 50 per cent using digital health and remote care services compared with pre-pandemic levels[3].

Digital healthcare adoption has accelerated as a result of the pandemic, with Telehealth services expected to reach 70 per cent consumer adoption and close to 90 per cent physician adoption by 2024 across key Asian markets[3]. Adding to this, the population in parts of Asia is ageing with close to 850 million people in the region predicted to be over the age of 60 by 2030[4]. This unparalleled combination of shifting demographics, rising consumer expectations, accelerated digital adoption, new advancements in HealthTech and significant unmet service demand underpin the strategic importance of Amplify Health.

AIA is the leading pan-Asian private medical insurer and provides life, health and wellness solutions to the holders of more than 39 million individual policies and over 16 million members of group insurance schemes. Amplify Health brings together the best of both partners by combining Discovery's unique and proven global healthcare technology, intellectual property ("IP") and health expertise with AIA's brand, unrivalled distribution platform and decades of well-established execution capabilities across Asia.

Over the past three decades, Discovery has built a fully-integrated, production-tested health technology stack, along with the associated IP and expertise. This end-to-end capability comprises state of the art claims processing and administration systems, the assets to support a fully-interconnected digital health ecosystem, considerable multisource data sets and experienced human capital. Discovery has demonstrated the ability to apply these integrated capabilities across the entire health insurance value chain, resulting in more efficient insurance pricing, best-in-class claims and risk management and advanced value-based care capabilities.

Enabled by a common set of values and purpose, Discovery and AIA have developed a strong working relationship since the launch of the AIA Vitality programme in 2013. The success of this partnership is reflected in the development of powerful products and capabilities, which have been expanded across 10 AIA markets to date. This capability will form a powerful underpin to Amplify Health, through the integration of wellness capabilities.

Amplify Health will include a joint venture entity for Asia excluding Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, which will be 75 per cent owned by AIA and 25 per cent owned by Discovery, and a separate entity wholly owned by AIA for these three markets. As part of the agreement and subject to regulatory approval, Amplify Health will be assigned ownership of Discovery's Health IP and its full stack of technology assets, processes and analytics for the Asian region, including the systems and capabilities behind the existing AIA Vitality wellness programme, which will be transferred from Discovery to a separate entity wholly owned by AIA within Amplify Health. This entity will also be assigned ownership of Discovery's Vitality IP for the region, excluding Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Japan given Discovery's existing partnerships in those markets.

As a Health InsurTech business, Amplify Health will not take underwriting risk on its balance sheet and no regulatory capital will be required directly as a result. AIA will fund Discovery's share of growth capital up to US$200 million over the first 10 years and make certain contingent payments limited to the first 10 years of operations based on delivery and performance outcomes for AIA's local businesses.

Lee Yuan Siong, AIA Group Chief Executive and President, said, "For more than a century AIA has been at the forefront of protecting our customers when they need us the most. As we look to the future, we see an urgent need for better, simpler and more affordable healthcare, and an expanding protection gap for the growing population in the region. These factors, combined with the fundamental drivers of growth in Asia, present an extraordinary opportunity. Amplify Health is the natural next step in our journey from payor to partner, enabling us to play a leading role in shaping the transformation of the development and delivery of healthcare in Asia. Discovery is a partner who is equally passionate about creating value for all stakeholders. I am certain that through Amplify Health we will go on to help millions more Asian families live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives."

Adrian Gore, Discovery Group Limited Chief Executive, said, "Over three decades Discovery has built unique and powerful health insurance, wellness and health management capabilities, made up of considerable IP, technology, data analytics and subject matter experts – their relevance and our deployment track record are demonstrated by the successful application of our capabilities in other markets. All these learnings have manifested in an end-to-end Shared Value healthcare stack that will be shifted into Amplify Health to ensure that together with AIA we will build a significant business across the region and make a positive societal impact. Discovery and AIA have an exceptionally successful long-term relationship through AIA Vitality, and our organisations have completely aligned core purposes - this creates a powerful platform for Amplify Health."

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively "AIA" or the "Group") comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets – wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR[5], Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Brunei and Macau SAR[6], and a 49 per cent joint venture in India.

The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai more than a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in Asia (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$330 billion as of 30 June 2021.

AIA meets the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia, AIA serves the holders of more than 39 million individual policies and over 16 million participating members of group insurance schemes.

AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock code "1299" with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: "AAGIY").

About Discovery

Discovery Limited is a South African-founded financial services organisation that operates in the healthcare, life insurance, short-term insurance, banking, savings and investment, and wellness markets. Since inception in 1992, Discovery has been guided by a clear core purpose – to make people healthier and to enhance and protect their lives. This has manifested in its globally recognised Vitality Shared-value Insurance model, active in over 35 markets with over 20 million members. The model is exported and scaled through the Global Vitality Network, an alliance of some of the largest insurers across key markets, including Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and South America.

Discovery trades on the Johannesburg Securities Exchange as DSY. Discovery Group is the holding company of Vitality Group in the USA and of Vitality UK.

Contacts

Investment Community

News Media

Lance Burbidge

+852 2832 1398

Cecilia Ma Zecha

+852 2832 5666


Evelyn Lam

+852 2832 1633

Duke Malan

+852 2832 4726


Feon Lee

+852 2832 4704

Kitty Liu

+852 2832 1742


Rachel Poon

+852 2832 4792




Notes:

1. McKinsey, Bain & Co, Fitch Solutions (Aug 2021), Oxford Economics.

2. IHS and McKinsey.

3. Asia-Pacific Front Line of Healthcare Report 2022, by Bain & Company.

4. Population 2030: Demographic challenges and opportunities for sustainable development planning, by United Nations.

5. Hong Kong SAR refers to Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

6. Macau SAR refers to Macau Special Administrative Region.

SOURCE AIA

Recommended Stories

  • PayPal Stock: Near-Death Experience, or Deep Discount Bargain?

    PayPal (PYPL) investors might want to skip this first paragraph. Barely six weeks into 2022, and the shares have already shed 39% of their value, accelerating a slide which began midway through last year. While the volatile environment hasn’t helped, the company’s latest earnings displays can shoulder most of the blame for the share price meltdown. And following a particularly disappointing outlook in the wake of Q4’s result’s, the stock delivered its worst daily performance ever. Deutsche Bank’

  • Nvidia Stock Before Earnings: Sell, Hold, or Buy?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is set to release its fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter results (year ended Jan. 31) after the market closes on Feb. 16, and investors will be looking for a solid showing that could help shares of the tech giant regain its mojo after a terrible start to 2022. Nvidia stock is down 19% so far this year due to a variety of factors ranging from the broader sell-off in tech stocks on account of a hawkish Federal Reserve, surging inflation, and the collapse of the Arm Limited deal that cost the chipmaker $1.3 billion. One of the biggest reasons investors may consider selling Nvidia stock is the company's valuation.

  • Europe Stocks, U.S. Futures Rise on Russia Report: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks and U.S. futures rose Tuesday after a report fueled optimism that Russia is de-escalating tensions with Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceNo-Fly List Talks Intensify in U.S. on Surge in Violent IncidentsAll sectors in Europe’s Stoxx 60

  • Morgan Stanley Bullish on These 3 Stocks for 90% Upside (Or More)

    A trio of headwinds are buffeting the markets, making investors skittish. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US objects. For now, that situation is fluid and unpredictable. On the domestic front, stubbornly high inflation remains a problem – and it’s continuing to rise. Market watchers are expecting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at least 3

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sliding Today

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were sliding 3.9% as of 10:57 a.m. ET on Monday. Pfizer's partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), was getting hit even harder with its stock falling 8.3%. Shares of rival Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were sinking 12.24%.

  • Warren Buffett Owns 3 Of The Top Ways To Make Money In This Market

    It might feel like no one's making money in the S&P 500. But there's a raging bull market — and Warren Buffett found it.

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Rising Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded nearly 9% higher in the late morning today but have given up some of those gains during what has been a roller coaster of a day for the broader market. Shares of Upstart traded nearly 6% higher as of 2:33 p.m. ET. The market today is struggling for direction as investors weigh how fast the Federal Reserve will raise its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, in the face of surging inflation.

  • Buffett Buys Chevron, Sells Visa and Mastercard in Q4

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought about 9.4 million shares of Chevron in the quarter, boosting its stake to 38 million.

  • Is Sea Limited Stock a Buy After It Crashed and Burned on Monday?

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) had a tough day on Monday. Investors learned today that India had plans to ban the company's marquee mobile game -- Free Fire -- along with a number of other apps said to have ties to China, citing security concerns. Given the situation and the tremendous haircut it was given today, is Sea Limited stock a buy?

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What can we say about 2022? The year is only 6 weeks old, and the markets – which climbed so high in 2021 – are in a correction. The NASDAQ has fallen almost 12% since the start of the year, and the S&P 500 is behind at a net year-to-date loss of 8%. The losses have been broad-based, although tech has been particularly hard hit. The headwinds pushing against the market momentum have come in a cluster. From the supply chain bottlenecks, to increasing shortages of goods, to steadily rising inflati

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Down By 13% Today

    The stock made an attempt to settle below the $140 level.

  • Sea Limited stock declines, AMD shares rise amid Xilinx acquisition announcement

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving for companies like Sea Limited and Walmart in midday trading.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Takes Activision Blizzard Stake, Exits Teva

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. took a stake in Activision Blizzard Inc., the game giant that has agreed to be acquired by Microsoft Corp., in an investment that would have been valued at $975 million at the end of the year. Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between W

  • Splunk stock surges as Cisco proposes $20 Billion takeover offer

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Cisco's $20 billion takeover offer to acquire Splunk, mixed earnings for 3M amid inflationary pressures, and how Coinbase's Super Bowl ad caused its stock to slip.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • 10 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 cheap oil stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy in 2022. Oil prices have climbed above $90 per barrel, contributing to the rise in inflation but also bringing oil stocks back […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures muted after Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify

    Wall Street’s main benchmarks were little changed in post-market trading Monday as investors continued to weigh the escalating threat of Russian military action against Ukraine and the prospect of swifter monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve.

  • 10 tech value stocks that at least 75% of analysts rate as a ‘buy’ right now

    DEEP DIVE So far, 2022 is a year of value stocks. But some tech stocks fit that definition. Below is a high-conviction list of technology stocks among the S&P 500 (SPX) that have low valuations to earnings estimates and high free cash flow yields.

  • Why Asana Stock Is Soaring Today

    The work management software stock is up roughly 11% over the past month despite bearish pressure for the broader market.

  • Why gold isn’t likely to be a safe haven for your money if Russia invades Ukraine

    Gold is rallying now but don’t be surprised to see prices fall if Russia invades Ukraine. Investors betting on gold because of the Ukrainian crisis should re-examine their assumptions. Perhaps the closest historical precedent to the current crisis was Russia’s annexation of Crimea in late February 2014.