AiAdvertising Names New Chief Product & Marketing Officer

AiAdvertising, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
Kevin Myers brings a wealth of product development plus brand CMO experience to bolster the Company’s SWARM AI Platform

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AiAdvertising, Inc. (AIAD), a technology driven provider of digital advertising solutions, today announced that Kevin Myers will be appointed Chief Product & Marketing Officer and will lead the Company’s future development of SWARM. In addition to his appointment as CPMO, Mr. Myers will continue to serve as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Myers extensive background includes notable positions at companies such as Cold Stone Creamery, Donatos Pizzeria, Sage Software (Act! & SalesLogix CRM), IBM Sterling Solutions, Baxter Healthcare (Cardinal) and Frito-Lay North America.

"I don’t think there is a better time or place for me to step in from my current Board Member role to take on a full-time position to further develop our SWARM AI Platform. SWARM represents everything I yearned for as a CMO in my career. By expertly deploying AI in unison with a client’s CRM, SWARM proves what works with every Ad dollar invested, thereby eliminating the waste associated with guessing, indecision, lack of insights, and the specific details that are attributable to sales and revenue,” said Kevin Myers.

Digital advertising now exceeds 50% of all advertising globally according to Dentsu Group and Zenith Media. Recent studies add to this that Artificial Intelligence will power explosive sales growth that is expected to have an annual impact of $5.9 trillion.* With this trend of continued growth in AI and digital advertising, it is paramount that businesses, and the agencies that serve them, implement AI solutions that take advantage of the promise this brings to predict outcomes while also measuring its performance and expected success.

“With our increased focus on improving upon our artificial intelligence platform SWARM, the entire Board agreed it was best for Mr. Myers to play a more active role in the evolution and future innovations we will bring to the market as a firm solely focused AI for Advertising and Marketing,” said Andrew Van Noy, CEO of AiAdvertising.

Mr. Van Noy concluded, “Mr. Myers is uniquely qualified to lead this effort from his extensive experience in software development and in holding both CMO & CIO roles for multiple brands. He holds a rare perspective that we feel will be advantageous in SWARM’s development into the future.”

For more information about AiAdvertising, please visit the Company’s new website at www.AiAdvertising.com.

* Industry Stats = https://www.marketingcharts.com/advertising-trends/spending-and-spenders-116193 and https://www.mckinsey.com/featured-insights/artificial-intelligence/notes-from-the-ai-frontier-applications-and-value-of-deep-learning#

About AiAdvertising

AiAdvertising (formerly CloudCommerce) an innovative technology company harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence to eliminate waste and drive performance of digital advertising. Our flagship solution, SWARM, analyzes a robust mix of audience data to help businesses find who to talk to, what to say to them, and how to market to them. We do this by applying advanced data science, behavioral science, artificial intelligence, and market research techniques to discover, develop and create custom audiences for highly targeted digital marketing campaigns. For more information about the Company, please visit www.AiAdvertising.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

Press Contact:

AiAdvertising, Inc.
Tel: (800) 673-0927
communications@AiAdverstising.com


