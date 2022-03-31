U.S. markets open in 2 hours 54 minutes

AiAdvertising Sees Early Signs of Advertisers Embracing AI-as-a-Service

AiAdvertising, Inc.
·3 min read
AiAdvertising, Inc.
AiAdvertising, Inc.

Company signs nine new Platform License Agreements totaling more than $5 million in annualized revenue

SAN ANTONIO, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AiAdvertising, Inc. (AIAD), a technology-driven provider of digital advertising solutions, today announced that it is successfully executing on its transition from operating as an agency with inconsistent and unpredictable revenue to an integrated AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) platform solution with scalable and predictable, monthly, recurring revenue. The Company has signed nine new Platform License Agreements since the beginning of the year which totals more than $5 million in annualized revenue.

“We are proud to see our entire team working so hard to methodically execute this transition, while at the same time establishing us as a clear market leader in the rapidly emerging AIaaS category,” said AiAdvertising CEO Andrew Van Noy. “The addressable market for AIaaS in the marketing and advertising category is enormous and is expected to reach $21 billion in 2023. To put that in perspective, if we can capture a mere 1% of that market, this is a multi-billion dollar business. The contracts we have signed so far this year are across a wide range of industries, and the success of our sales team in closing these deals is very encouraging.”

He continued, “Our revolutionary cloud-hosted ad management platform which harnesses the power of artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly gaining notoriety in the advertising industry. It’s clear that we are very early in this transformative cycle, but the opportunity in front of us is enormous. We have a lot more to do in order to realize our potential, but I'm really pleased about our progress thus far.”

Find out more information about AIaaS from BeyondMinds.

About AiAdvertising

AiAdvertising is an innovative technology company focused on harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) in the digital advertising category. Our flagship solution, the Ai Ad Platform, is the digital ad industry's first cloud-hosted ad management platform that leverages AI, enabling marketers to eliminate waste, predict winning creative, dynamically scale creative, generate more leads, acquire more customers, and increase ROI.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.AiAdvertising.com, LinkedIn, or @Go_AiAd.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

Press Contact:
AiAdvertising, Inc.
Tel: (800) 673-0927
communications@AiAdverstising.com


