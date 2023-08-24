AIC Mines Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

AIC Mines (ASX:A1M) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: AU$125.6m (down 21% from FY 2022).

Net loss: AU$5.82m (down by 114% from AU$42.3m profit in FY 2022).

AU$0.015 loss per share (down from AU$0.14 profit in FY 2022).

AIC Mines EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Fall Short

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 2.5%. Earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst estimates by 37%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 20% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 2.3% growth forecast for the Metals and Mining industry in Australia.

Performance of the Australian Metals and Mining industry.

The company's shares are up 1.6% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that AIC Mines is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis that you should know about...

