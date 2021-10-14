U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,366.25
    +11.25 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,343.00
    +86.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,813.50
    +49.25 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,242.60
    +4.10 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.51
    +0.07 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.00
    -4.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.94
    -0.23 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1594
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0310 (-1.96%)
     

  • Vix

    18.64
    -1.21 (-6.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3664
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5240
    +0.2770 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,360.91
    +2,052.00 (+3.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,380.63
    +46.23 (+3.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,412.96
    +272.68 (+0.97%)
     

Aicadium and SambaNova join forces to bring innovative end-to-end hardware and software AI solution to Singapore

·4 min read

Partnership accelerates access to industry impacting AI capabilities for organisations in the ASEAN region and beyond.

SINGAPORE and PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aicadium, a global technology company founded by Temasek dedicated to creating and scaling AI solutions, and SambaNova, the company building the industry's most advanced software, hardware, and services to run AI applications, today announced a partnership to bring SambaNova's advanced AI hardware to Singapore. In conjunction with Aicadium's AI platform, the solution is available for companies in Singapore seeking to deploy machine learning applications such as natural language processing, computer vision, recommendation, and more.

"Partnering with Aicadium to deliver advanced AI solutions to enterprises and organisations in Singapore pushes SambaNova closer to our goal of enabling global access to AI," said Marshall Choy, Vice President Product for SambaNova. "Businesses around the world are under pressure to adopt and accelerate AI initiatives. With Aicadium's expertise and our best-in-class AI computation, we are accelerating machine learning and AI adoption throughout the region together."

SambaNova Logo
SambaNova Logo

SambaNova's Dataflow-as-a-Service utilising DataScale is a completely integrated software and hardware platform delivering unrivaled performance, accuracy, scale, and ease of use built on SambaNova's Reconfigurable Dataflow Architecture™ (RDA). SambaNova DataScale software-defined-hardware approach is optimised from algorithms to silicon, delivers efficiency, and is built with a highly flexible and scalable architecture. DataScale can scale seamlessly from one to hundreds of systems to meet the demands of modern AI computing.

"Until now, the reality for small companies has been that they have to use transfer learning to benefit from very complex deep learning algorithms," said Dr. Rainer Burkhardt, Senior Vice President of Engineering at Aicadium. "With SambaNova's capabilities training deep neural networks from scratch combined with Aicadium's AI platform and access to large datasets, we can really make a difference solving common issues such as high-resolution images for visual analytics problems and accelerated processing speeds."

Launched earlier this year, Aicadium is Temasek's global AI centre of excellence to empower companies to achieve better business outcomes through the adoption and delivery of AI technologies and solutions. It aims to partner with enterprises seeking to develop and scale end-to-end AI solutions to improve business outcomes. The firm leverages its global team of data scientists and engineers, a repeatable and scalable process, and a platform of AI algorithms, models, and tools to help clients achieve operational AI within their organisations.

"This exciting partnership with SambaNova exemplifies the collective strength and capabilities of the Temasek ecosystem, connecting firms within our portfolio and beyond to deliver better business outcomes," said Dr. Michael Zeller, Head of AI Strategy & Solutions at Temasek, and Board member of Aicadium.

The partnership enables end-users in industry, government, and higher education to benefit from complete AI solutions to solve their most urgent problems by utilising extensible AI platform services, locally hosted in Singapore and available throughout the ASEAN region and beyond.

About Aicadium
Aicadium is a global technology company dedicated to creating and scaling AI solutions by leveraging deep expertise and a common machine learning platform. As Temasek's global centre of excellence in Artificial Intelligence, we partner with companies to build and operationalise impactful AI solutions across a wide variety of industries and use cases. Our team includes expert data scientists, software engineers, and AI business leaders in Singapore and San Diego, CA. As a team, we place the highest priority on the responsible adoption, development, and delivery of AI technologies and solutions, with the goal of delivering improved business outcomes that usher in a more resilient and inclusive world.

For more information, visit the company website: https://aicadium.ai/

About SambaNova Systems
SambaNova Systems is an AI innovation company that empowers organisations to deploy best-in-class solutions for natural language processing, computer vision, recommendation systems, and AI for science with confidence. SambaNova's flagship offering, Dataflow-as-a-Service, helps organisations rapidly deploy AI in days, unlocking new revenue and boosting operational efficiency. SambaNova's DataScale® is an integrated software and hardware system using Reconfigurable Dataflow Architecture (RDA), along with open standards and user interfaces. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, SambaNova Systems was founded in 2017 by industry luminaries, hardware, and software design experts from Sun/Oracle and Stanford University. Investors include SoftBank Vision Fund 2, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Intel Capital, GV, Walden International, Temasek, GIC, Redline Capital, Atlantic Bridge Ventures, Celeste, and several others. For more information, please visit us at sambanova.ai or contact us at info@sambanova.ai. Follow SambaNova Systems on LinkedIn.

SambaNova DataScale
SambaNova DataScale
Aicadium Logo
Aicadium Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1659735/Aicadium_SambaNova.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1659736/Aicadium_SambaNova_DataScale.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1592491/Aicadium_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Aicadium

Recommended Stories

  • Why Globalstar's Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) were rising today on seemingly no company-specific news. Rather, it appears that investors may be pushing up Globalstar's shares after Apple announced that it will hold a product event next week. The satellite service tech stock jumped by as much as 15.8% this morning, but had gained a much tamer 3.1% as of 11:32 a.m. EDT.

  • Lucid aims at concerns about Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system with its new driver assistance technology

    Lucid's "DreamDrive" doesn't have all of the features of Tesla's "Full Self-Driving" software, but it's designed to address a key concern raised by its rival's technology.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About DatChat Stock?

    DatChat (NASDAQ: DATS), which develops a privacy-oriented messaging app, went public at $4.15 per share (and one warrant for an additional share) on Aug. 12. Let's see why DatChat has attracted so much attention. DatChat's Messenger and Private Social Network enable users to modify or delete the messages they've sent, hide encrypted messages, and set messages to be automatically deleted after a fixed time frame or a set number of views.

  • Globalstar Breaks Above Recent Trading Range As Apple Rumors Resurface

    Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) shares, which spiked to $2.78 in early September, have made a move lower. The stock was locked in the $1.43-$1.67 range for the month-to-date period. On Wednesday, the stock broke above the range and traded as high as $1.83, its highest level since Sept. 23. What Happened: The leg up in the shares of the = satellite communications has to do with Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)'s announcement that it will hold its "Unleashed" hardware launch event on Oct. 18. Rumors that

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 13th, 2021

    After a bearish Tuesday, failure to revisit Tuesday’s highs would leave the majors under pressure.

  • Apple Watch Series 7 review: A bigger screen and more durable design

    The Apple Watch Series 7 is still the best smartwatch around, but if you've got a Series 6 or Series 5, you might not need to make the jump.

  • Apple will receive ‘preferential treatment’ in supply crunch, analyst says

    Apple Inc. shares are down slightly in Tuesday trading after a report indicated that the smartphone giant is poised to cut iPhone production orders due to component shortages, but one analyst sees the company's recent supply-chain pressures as a buying opportunity.

  • Micron, Qualcomm, and 12 More Stocks to Play the Chip Shortage

    FEATURE The global semiconductor shortage that’s been a pain in many people’s necks throughout this year is going to last 2022. So as the saying goes: If you can’t beat them, join ’em. A lack of chips has led to shortages of products ranging from electronics and computers to cars and higher prices.

  • Apple Finally Falls Victim to Never-Ending Supply Chain Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc., the world’s most valuable company, has finally joined a growing list of household names from Toyota to Samsung forced to cut back on business because of a global shortage of semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresApple is now

  • Why BlackBerry Shares Are Rising

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) shares are trading higher after the company announced announced the availability of a QNX Hypervisor and VIRTIO-based reference design to virtualize Android Automotive OS on the 3rd generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit platform. The company is collaborating with Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) and QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) to drive advancements on the next generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit platform. The reference design demonstrates fast-boot and

  • Snapchat down: App not sending snaps in major outage

    Snapchat Support tells users: ‘hang tight, we’re looking into it’

  • 3 Top 5G Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    These three companies have competitive advantages, great management, and are poised to thrive for the duration of the 5G era.

  • Why Apple Shares Are Falling Today

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is trading lower Wednesday on reports the company may cut iPhone production by 10 million units. According to reports, Apple might be cutting its production schedule for the iPhone 13 as a result of supply chain constraints caused by the chip shortage. The company originally aimed to produce about 90 million iPhones in the quarter. Apple executives warned that supply chain problems could impact iPhone production during its most recent earnings conference call. The global

  • BlackBerry, Google and Qualcomm Join Forces to Drive Advancements in Next-Generation Automotive Cockpits

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced the availability of a QNX® Hypervisor and VIRTIO-based reference design to virtualize Android Automotive OS on the 3rd Generation Snapdragon® Automotive Cockpit Platform, helping automakers to deliver the ultimate cockpit experience while accelerating time to market.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – October 13th, 2021

    Following a mixed day for Bitcoin and the broader market on Tuesday, a Bitcoin move back through to $57,500 levels would signal a breakout…

  • Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Doubles Over Past Week as it Gains on DOGE

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) has more than doubled over the past week. Gaining on big brother Dogecoin (DOGE)

  • Dynatrace Inc. Shares Exceed 52-Week High

    Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) traded today at a new 52-week high of $76.28. Approximately 435,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.2 million shares. In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dynatrace Inc. have traded between a low of $33.83 and a high of $76.28 and are now at $75.44, which is 123% above that low price. Based on a current price of $75.44, Dynatrace Inc. is currently 2.4% above its average consensus analyst price target of $73.66. Dynatrace Inc. off

  • The Pandemic Boosted a Key Piece of Oracle's Business – But Is It Sustainable?

    Long-term Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) shareholders will be the first to tell you that the company's pivot into cloud-based ERP solutions wasn't always the clear way forward for the company -- though it has become that, today. Shareholders have had to watch Oracle play second fiddle to on-premise ERP Solutions like SAP (NYSE: SAP) for years while the cloud-based ERP Market developed fully. On-premise ERP options initially gained popularity because they ran on a company's internal servers and were implemented like your old-fashioned software installation.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Tech Giant Updates Long-Term Guidance Amid Shift To Software

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • OLED Switch teardown reveals smaller cooler assembly

    Conducting a teardown of the console, iFixit found the OLED Switch is a lot different on the inside.