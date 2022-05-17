U.S. markets close in 4 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,054.90
    +46.89 (+1.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,425.21
    +201.79 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,839.61
    +176.82 (+1.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,815.66
    +32.23 (+1.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.85
    +0.65 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.40
    +6.40 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    21.75
    +0.19 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0536
    +0.0098 (+0.94%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9620
    +0.0850 (+2.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2465
    +0.0141 (+1.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3260
    +0.2730 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,038.70
    +380.72 (+1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    675.02
    +432.34 (+178.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.10
    +48.30 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     

Aidentified Adds News Alerts with Robuzz Acquisition

·3 min read

AI-powered relationship intelligence and sales prospecting platform adds People in the News alerts to its robust offering of $20+ trillion in tracked wealth events and job triggers

BOSTON, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidentified, the industry leading AI-powered prospecting and relationship intelligence platform, today announced People News Alerts as the newest addition to its robust offering of triggers, after an acquisition of Robuzz.

Discover Strongest Paths to New Wealth Executives and Prospects (PRNewsfoto/aidentified)
Discover Strongest Paths to New Wealth Executives and Prospects (PRNewsfoto/aidentified)

"News Alerts adds another layer of actionable insights to help customers engage with the right people at the right time"

In February, 2022, Aidentified acquired Robuzz, a company with proprietary technology to map news mentions to people.

With this acquisition, Aidentified can now source daily news updates mapped to their database of 100 million professional profiles. Users can create customized filters to monitor their networks and get notified when a prospect or client is featured in the news.

This latest enhancement builds on a comprehensive offering of wealth and job triggers solidifying Aidentified as the most powerful solution in the market for high-quality prospect identification and engagement. The platform tracks $20+ trillion in wealth events including IPO Filings, IPOs, Investments Received, Acquisitions, SPACS, Unicorn Status Achieved, Inside Stock Transactions and Management Changes. The addition of People News Alerts significantly increases opportunities for users to engage their clients and prospects in real-time.

"Aidentified was built to help salespeople take the search out of prospecting. The platform allows users to better find and qualify relevant prospects by aggregating household data, professional data, trigger alerts, and relationship mapping," said Tom Aley, CEO of Aidentified. "People News Alerts provides yet another layer of actionable insights to our triggers to help customers engage with the right people at the right time."

Aidentified's platform is used by organizations across multiple industries, including financial services, real estate, insurance, enterprise, higher education and more. Last year, Aidentified quadrupled its customer count and added more than 420 new customers, including Bessemer Trust, Compass, Cresset Wealth, University of Southern California, HomeScout, Northwestern University, Northeastern University, and Carnegie Mellon University. Aidentified recently won the 2022 Data Breakthrough Award for Best Use of AI in Data Tech and received a Silver Stevie Award for New Sales Enablement Solution.

For more information, visit www.aidentified.com.

About Aidentified

Aidentified is a leader in AI-powered relationship-based prospecting, uniquely combining professional and household data to offer brands a 360º view of business prospects and the best path for engagement. With its proprietary algorithms – fed by 210 million consumer and 100 million professional U.S. profiles and powered by the latest AI and machine learning techniques – Aidentified provides organizations with unparalleled insights into prospect behavior, real-time wealth events and nuanced relationship intelligence mapping. Brands across industries, including financial services, real estate, insurance, enterprise, non-profit, education and luxury, rely on Aidentified to connect with hyper-targeted, qualified prospects faster.

Aidentified was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston. For more information, visit https://www.aidentified.com/ and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Katelyn Andrews, marketing@aidentified.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aidentified-adds-news-alerts-with-robuzz-acquisition-301548252.html

SOURCE Aidentified

Recommended Stories

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 beaten-down tech names that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Energy Transfer's Perseverance Is About to Pay Off Big Time

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a long history of developing infrastructure projects to support growing energy demand. The company has built thousands of miles of pipelines, multiple oil and gas processing facilities, and several storage and export terminals over the years. The master limited partnership (MLP) currently expects to invest upwards of $2.1 billion this year in expanding its energy infrastructure network.

  • Nasdaq Sell-Off: 3 Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    The Nasdaq-100 stock market index, which represents the technology sector, has officially entered a bear market. Three Motley Fool contributors think Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM), and Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) are oversold, and represent great long-term value at their current prices. Here's why investors might regret missing this chance to buy when they look back a few years from now.

  • When Will Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Become Profitable?

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Nu Holdings Ltd.'s...

  • 10 Biggest Losers in Cathie Wood’s Latest Portfolio

    In this article, we discuss the 10 biggest losers in Cathie Wood’s latest portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Wood’s hedge fund performance, history and stock selection, go directly to 5 Biggest Losers in Cathie Wood’s Latest Portfolio. Cathie Wood became a superstar money-manager in 2020, the very year stock markets […]

  • Elon Musk To Twitter: Prove Spam Account Data Or The $44 Billion Takeover Deal Is Off

    "My offer was based on Twitter's SEC filings being accurate. Yesterday, Twitter's CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5%. This deal cannot move forward until he does," Musk said.

  • Billionaire George Soros Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Keeping up the returns would be a neat trick in today’s market, as the main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 15% on the S&P 500 and 24% on the NASDAQ. For investors, then, the best strategy may just be to follow a winner. Billionaire investing legend George Soros is most definitely a winner. He’s built a portfolio worth billions, and had possibly the greatest bull run in hedge fund history, averaging 30% annualized returns for 30 years. Starting in 1992, when he

  • ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 8 New Stock Picks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s 8 new stock picks in 2022. If you want to read about some more Buffett stock picks, go directly to ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 4 New Stock Picks in 2022. There are few value investors who have accumulated as much fame as Warren Buffett of […]

  • Is Twilio Stock a Buy Now?

    Twilio's (NYSE: TWLO) stock has tumbled nearly 60% this year as investors fretted over the cloud-based communication platform company's decelerating growth, declining gross margins, and widening losses. Let's review Twilio's business model, its challenges, and valuations to decide. What does Twilio do?

  • 3 Big Mistakes You’re Probably Making at Costco

    Costco is one of several membership-based retail stores along with Sam’s Club and BJ’s. Many Costco members really love the store as a result of the savings it provides and the wide variety of high-quality products it offers. Chances are, one of your big reasons for joining Costco is a desire to get the most bang for your buck. You'll have a number of options for how to cover your Costco shopping costs, including paying with cash or check.

  • Walmart earnings miss estimates as inflation hits profits

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Walmart and the possibility that the value retail chain may raise prices.

  • Putin Sets Russians on Wild Hunt for Dollars in Black Market

    (Bloomberg) -- As the ruble’s official exchange rate parts ways with its value on the street, dollars are becoming hard to find. Most Read from BloombergOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion Deal to ProceedU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapFor Boris, a doctor based in Mosc

  • SpaceX Employees Offer to Sell Shares at $125 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- SpaceX employees are offering to sell shares via a private placement that would value Elon Musk’s launch and satellite company at around $125 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion Deal to ProceedU.S. Stocks Ex

  • Carvana, the 'Amazon of Car Dealers', Is in Deep Trouble

    When Ernie Garcia spoke with analysts during Carvana's earnings call last month, the company's chief executive officer said the used-car retailer's first-quarter had been "challenging." "Some quarters are bumpier than others," Garcia said, according to a transcript of the call. The company had just posted a "confidence shattering quarter," in the words of J.P. Morgan, as it reported a wider-than-expected loss of $2.89 a share, much higher than the FactSet's expected loss of $1.44 a share.

  • $300 a Month in These 3 Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire by Retirement

    To achieve this goal through the stock market, investors can purchase index funds, individual stocks, or a combination of the two. Because index funds track indexes like the S&P 500 or Nasdaq-100, they are widely diversified and move in smaller increments. Using a combination of these two methods can help investors meet their goal of becoming a millionaire by retirement.

  • Michael 'Big Short' Burry Shorts Apple

    Infamous investor Michael Burry of "The Big Short" has bet against Apple ( ), according to a SEC filing. During the first quarter, Burry, a hedge fund investor who is known for predicting and profiting from the housing bubble and subprime mortgage crisis by betting against collaterized debt obligations or CDOs during the mid 2000s, stocked up on Alphabet ( ), Meta Platforms (FB), and Discovery ( ) for Scion Asset Management. The hedge fund owned bearish put options against 206,000 Apple shares as of March 31.

  • Why Okta Stock Was Down 7% Today

    Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) shareholders lost ground to the market on Monday, with the stock down by 8.3%, compared to a 0.4% decline in the S&P 500 and a 1.2% dip in the tech-focused Nasdaq index. The session's decline continued a trend for Okta and many of its peers in the cloud and software services niches. Okta's peer Palo Alto Networks will report its latest earnings results in just a few days, and there are concerns about weaker profits ahead for its business in an era of rising interest rates and a slowing economic expansion.

  • Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$1.1m in the last 12 months

    Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like...

  • 2 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

    Over the past few years, with market multiples at or near all-time highs, it has been incredibly difficult to find quality businesses with strong dividend yields. In fact, over the last few decades, the S&P 500's average dividend yield has rarely gone above 3% (it's currently 1.37%). Here are two stocks to buy right now with dividend yields above 3%.