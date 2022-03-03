U.S. markets close in 1 hour 34 minutes

Aidentified Wins Silver Stevie® Award in 2022 Sales & Customer Service Program

·4 min read

Leading AI-based sales intelligence and enablement solution recognized for revolutionizing how sales professionals identify and engage prospects

BOSTON, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidentified, the leader in AI-based sales intelligence and enablement, has won a silver Stevie® Award in the Sales Enablement Solution category for the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Discover Strongest Paths to New Wealth Executives and Prospects (PRNewsfoto/aidentified)
Discover Strongest Paths to New Wealth Executives and Prospects (PRNewsfoto/aidentified)

Aidentified was recognized for its revolutionary technology enabling sales professionals to identify and engage prospects with its proprietary algorithms and relationship cloud functionality. Its AI-powered, relationship-based prospecting platform uniquely hosts 210 million consumer and 100 million professional U.S. profiles to offer sales teams a 360º view of business prospects. Aidentified's technology has mapped billions of first- and second-degree connections, uncovering nuanced relationship mapping to give sales professionals the best chance of engaging prospects.

According to a judge who evaluated the platform, "The AI-powered, relationship-based prospecting platform saves two hours a day on prospecting and 75% weekly, allowing for a deeper growth pipeline and more meaningful conversations. Very impressive mapping capabilities, strong revenue growth and employee metrics. Well done!"

The Stevie® Award win is the latest in a series of milestones Aidentified has experienced over the last year. Most recently, it appointed Silicon Valley tech veteran, Elisa Steele, to its Board of Directors and was named to BostInno's 2021 Inno on Fire list, a ranking of 50 startups making strides in Greater Boston.

The company's robust prospecting platform has proven extremely valuable to businesses across industries, and Aidentified quadrupled its customer count in 2021 – adding customers including Bessemer Trust, Cresset Wealth, Dartmouth College, HomeScout, Northwestern University, Perigon and Stanford University. To meet market demand, Aidentified also doubled its employee count in the past year. Finally, Aidentified secured $10 million in Series A funding backed by private investment funds and private and corporate investors to help scale its solution to reach more businesses and institutions.

"Aidentified takes the search out of prospecting and shows possible connection paths to these prospects based on sophisticated relationship mapping technology. This is especially critical in an increasingly virtual world," said Tom Aley, CEO of Aidentified. "We're proud to be recognized by the Stevie Awards for our cutting-edge platform and named among other innovators in sales and customer service technology ecosystem."

"The nominations we received for the 2022 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on May 11."

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees.

Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on May 11. Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About Aidentified
Aidentified is the leader in AI-powered relationship-based prospecting, uniquely combining professional and household data to offer brands a 360º view of business prospects and the best path for engagement. With its proprietary algorithms and relationship cloud functionality – fed by 210 million consumer and 100 million professional U.S. profiles and powered by the latest AI and machine learning techniques – Aidentified provides organizations with unparalleled insights into prospect behavior, real-time wealth events and nuanced relationship mapping. Brands across industries, including financial services, enterprise, real estate, insurance, non-profit, education and luxury, rely on Aidentified to connect with hyper-targeted, qualified prospects faster.

Aidentified was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston. For more information, visit https://www.aidentified.com/ and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About The Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., Thought Leadership Leverage, and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

Media Contact:
Megan Nealon
V2 Communications
aidentified@v2comms.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aidentified-wins-silver-stevie-award-in-2022-sales--customer-service-program-301495325.html

SOURCE aidentified

