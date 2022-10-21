U.S. markets closed

Aidoc expands cardiology solutions by bringing Us2.ai's echo AI into proprietary operating system

·3 min read

Aidoc's aiOS offers clinicians access to real-time data and insights, helping to provide streamlined end-to-end patient care management.

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidoc, the leading provider of healthcare AI solutions, announced today a partnership with Us2.ai to bring its FDA-cleared and CE Marked AI algorithm to analyze and interpret echocardiograms (echo) into its proprietary aiOS™.

(PRNewsfoto/Aidoc)
(PRNewsfoto/Aidoc)

Within Aidoc's aiOS – a first-in-market operating system that can orchestrate multiple independent AI algorithms across the native workflows of various specialties – the Us2.ai algorithm can deliver a fully automated and standardized echo report to sonographers and cardiologists.

"It's clear hospitals and health systems see significant value in orchestrating AI from a single, trusted partner. Full automation for the analysis of echocardiography brings a long overdue technology upgrade to this modality," said Seth Koeppel, Head of Business Development for Us2.ai, "We believe this partnership with Aidoc will enhance the speed at which hospitals can realize ROI from AI solutions."

Echocardiography is an affordable, widely used tool to diagnose heart disease. Each takes 40 to 60 minutes to complete,1 and the manual time-consuming process to acquire, review and then analyze the images limits the number of echos that can be performed efficiently.

Us2.ai's algorithm automatically searches for optimal images and takes standardized measurements of the heart within minutes. Aidoc's aiOS makes it easier for clinicians to act on both acute and chronic findings through its ecosystem of AI solutions, allowing the appropriate level of care management to be initiated.

The ability to efficiently run several AI solutions on a single patient, and then distribute the AI results to the right physicians across their native workflows, is unique to Aidoc's aiOS. By always running in the background, the aiOS can orchestrate algorithms to automatically assess each scan for multiple pathologies at the same time. Its ability to integrate with electronic health records (EHR) provides a holistic view of the patient, providing real time data to appropriate teams.

"Our partnership with Us2.ai allows our health system partners to further expand the clinical value of AI to cardiac care," said Elad Walach, CEO at Aidoc. "Health systems cannot work with thousands of AI point solutions for each service line. Our aiOS allows health systems to think strategically about AI and build an end-to-end intelligence layer across the health system."

The echo algorithm is a complement to Aidoc's growing cardiovascular platform, which includes both AI and care coordination solutions for many pathologies, including pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis, aortic dissection and aortic aneurysm. Since 2016, more than 50 studies have proven Aidoc's clinical effectiveness, reliability and cost benefits across multiple performance indicators.

About Aidoc

Aidoc is the leading provider of artificial intelligence healthcare solutions that empower physicians to expedite patient treatment and enhance quality of care. Aidoc's AI-driven solutions analyze medical images directly after the patient is scanned, suggesting prioritization of time-sensitive pathologies, as well as notifying and activating multidisciplinary teams to reduce turnaround time, shorten length of stay, and improve overall patient outcomes.

About Us2.ai

Us2.ai uses machine learning to automate the fight against heart disease. The company's software tools improve clinical decision making and cardiovascular research for clinical trials using echocardiography, the safest and most common cardiac imaging modality. Us2.ai connects institutions and imaging labs around the world on a platform of ready to use automation tools for view classification, segmentation and federated learning across diverse, anonymous patient and disease cohorts. Us2.ai is a fast-growing startup backed by Sequoia India and EDBI.

1 Cleveland Clinic. Echocardiogram. Last reviewed by a Cleveland Clinic medical professional on 05/09/2022. Accessed Oct. 17, 2022.

Contact: Heather Cmiel, heatherc@aidoc.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/957689/Aidoc_logo.jpg

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aidoc-expands-cardiology-solutions-by-bringing-us2ais-echo-ai-into-proprietary-operating-system-301655652.html

SOURCE Aidoc

