AidQuest Launches the First Expert Live Chat Platform for the Home Care Industry

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Home care, home health, and hospice now account for more than $458 billion in the US economy in 2021. Analysts expect the home care industry to continue to grow for two main reasons:

The number of Americans aged 65 and older has increased by 31.4% since 2000 and is expected to increase by 64.5% by 2040 (US Census Bureau, Urban Institute)

87% of Americans want to age in place with caregiver support (AARP)

This creates big opportunities for home care providers to expand their customer base, but also challenges. Finding quality employees to provide compassionate care has become increasingly difficult.

AidQuest: Attracting Higher Quality Home Care Leads and Job Seekers

AidQuest helps home care agencies overcome challenges by providing a fully-staffed Live Chat solution on client websites. By adding a snippet of code, home care agency websites will have skilled agents available 24/7 to hold discrete and private conversations with prospects.

AidQuest is the only human-powered live chat solution that is HIPAA-compliant and staffed with agents specifically trained to handle home care agency needs.

Providing Answers

By the time family members are searching online for home care, they've likely been thinking about it for months or years. When they visit a home care agency's website, they want answers. If a home care agency isn't able to provide the information they want, they move on to competitors. Using lead generation forms or chat bots doesn't cut it.

AidQuest's live chat let searchers talk to a real person about their concerns. Trained agents answer questions and guide them through the process. Conversations are captured and the home care agency is notified, providing higher-quality leads and guiding follow-ups.

AidQuest clients are seeing significant increases in high-quality leads and conversion rates of 50%.

Home Care Staffing

AidQuest live chat also connects job seekers with agents trained in recruiting.

More than 60% of job seekers abandon job applications before completing them — many times because they have questions. When home care agencies have live agents standing by to provide answers, they can significantly increase applicant pools.

Studies show that home care agencies have about eight seconds to capture someone's attention when they visit their website. Nearly 90% of visitors leave a site without taking any action. AidQuest's live chat service engages visitors, produces more leads, and attracts more job seekers.

About AidQuest

AidQuest is the only human powered live chat solution that is specifically designed for the home healthcare industry. With our HIPAA compliant platform we support Home Care, Home Health, and other senior care service providers. Our research has shown that with a highly professional and personalized live chat solution, agencies can significantly increase the number of customer leads and caregiver applicants from their own websites. For more information visit https://aidquest.com.

