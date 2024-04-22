AIG's general insurance unit chair David McElroy to retire from May 1

(Reuters) - AIG said on Monday that David McElroy, the chairman of its general insurance unit, will retire effective May 1.

McElroy, who took over as chairman of the unit in January this year, has agreed with AIG to hasten his retirement date for personal reasons, but will remain available to the company, it said in a statement.

McElroy joined AIG in 2018 as president and chief executive officer of Lexington Insurance Company and was CEO of the general insurance unit from August 2020 to December 2023.

AIG will report its first quarter results on May 1.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Mrigank Dhaniwala)

