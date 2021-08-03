U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 17, 2021

·3 min read

SHANGHAI, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. ("ATRenew" or the "Company") (NYSE: RERE), a leading technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in China, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2021 before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 08:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 (08:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International:

1-412-317-6061

United States Toll Free:

1-888-317-6003

Mainland China Toll Free:

4001-206115

Hong Kong Toll Free:

800-963976

Access Code:

6346736

The replay will be accessible through August 24, 2021 by dialing the following numbers:

International:

1-412-317-0088

United States Toll Free:

1-877-344-7529

Replay Access Code:

10159327

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.aihuishou.com/.

About AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd.

Headquartered in Shanghai, AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. ("ATRenew") (NYSE: RERE) operates a leading technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in China under the brand ATRenew, which stands for "All Things Renew." Since its inception in 2011, ATRenew has been on a mission to give a second life to all idle goods, addressing the environmental impact of pre-owned consumer electronics by facilitating recycling and trade-in services, and distributing the devices to prolong their lifecycle. ATRenew's open platform integrates C2B, B2B, and B2C capabilities to empower its online and offline services. Through its end-to-end coverage of the entire value chain and its proprietary inspection, grading, and pricing technologies, ATRenew sets the standard for China's pre-owned consumer electronics industry.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. ATRenew may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about ATRenew's beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: ATRenew's strategies; ATRenew's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; ATRenew's ability to maintain its relationship with major strategic investors; its ability to provide facilitate pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and provide relevant services; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in ATRenew's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and ATRenew does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

In China:
AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd.
Investor Relations
Email: ir@aihuishou.com

In the United States:
ICR LLC.
Email: aihuishou@icrinc.com
Tel: +1-212-537-0461

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aihuishou-international-co-ltd-to-report-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-august-17-2021-301346748.html

SOURCE AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd.

