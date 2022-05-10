U.S. markets open in 1 hour 1 minute

AIIM Secures Growth Investment from Vegvisir Capital

·4 min read

TORONTO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Avant Imaging & Integrated Media Inc. ("AIIM" or the "Company"), a leading provider of omni-channel marketing communications solutions, has secured a majority growth investment from Vegvisir Capital ("Vegvisir"), a firm that invests in growing B2B technology companies. The investment will support the Company's expansion plans which includes augmenting its product offering and service capabilities, accelerating go-to-market initiatives, adding talent, and M&A.

Founded in 1990, AIIM has developed an outstanding "client first" reputation along with an extensive set of innovative digital marketing communication solutions including highly personalized direct marketing capabilities, data-driven relationship marketing programs, and print management services. The company's platform serves over 150 enterprise customers including leading financial services, insurance, retail, non-profit organizations, and government agencies. AIIM helps its clients attract, acquire, and retain customers through a unified offering of digital and physical solutions.

"This investment will enable the Company to accelerate our omni-channel platform vision and fuel its future growth. As both Frank and I approach our retirement, we have been thinking how we could deliver on this vision with the company we built for over 30 years. And just as importantly, how to ensure that our employees and customers are protected and expertly serviced into the future. After considering several different options over the past few years, we are convinced that we are putting our employees, our customers, partners, and our vision in great hands with the Vegvisir team," said AIIM co-founder Mario Giorgio.

Post-close the transaction, both Mario and Frank Giorgio will continue as active advisors to the Company. To ensure a smooth leadership transition, Vegvisir has partnered with Patrick Masset to be the leader of the organization moving forward and acting CEO. He brings robust industry knowledge and proven go-to-market leadership experience to the Company. The Company will continue to operate out of its Aurora, Ontario headquarters.

"AIIM's exceptional service and quality reputation, broad offering and employee expertise provide the foundational elements for us to rapidly become a platform leader in customer acquisition communication management. With accelerated investments in our platform, we will further enable our valued customers to acquire new clients, while driving organic growth and improving the retention rate of existing customers in both a digital and printed communication environment. We will do so with relentless focus on customer experience, ease of use, automation, and sustainability. The team is excited about the future." added Patrick Masset AIIM's acting CEO.

This will be the second platform company for Vegvisir and builds upon its prior investment in Royal Alliances Inc., the leading provider of SaaS-based postage discount identification, mail tracking, and payment software solutions to the US mailing industry.

"AIIM has consistently invested in technology solutions to better serve its customers and has built an innovative, omni-channel marketing communication platform that serves a $40+ billion market," said Kyle Reesing, Founder and Managing Partner at Vegvisir. "When we were introduced to Mario, Frank, and the team, we were impressed by the company's robust solution offering, and outstanding customer service reputation. We look forward to working with the entire AIIM team moving forward."

About AIIM

Founded in 1990, AIIM has developed an outstanding "client first" reputation along with an extensive set of innovative digital solutions, highly personalize direct marketing offering, data-driven relationship marketing programs, and print management services. The platform helps create, automate, and deliver critical marketing communications. The company's solutions enable hundreds of customers including leading financial services, insurance, retail, non-for-profit organizations, and government agencies to attract, acquire, and retain customers through a unified offering. For more information, please visit www.aiim.com

About Vegvisir Capital

Vegvisir Capital invests in growing B2B software and services companies at an inflection point. Vegvisir looks for established core products in large markets that sit at the intersection of software, data, and payments. This business model focus enables deal structure flexibility, aids in the value creation process, and builds strong founder, executive and industry relationships. For more information, please visit www.vegvisircapital.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aiim-secures-growth-investment-from-vegvisir-capital-301543691.html

SOURCE Avant Imaging and Integrated Media ULC

