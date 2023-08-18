Aiken asked to provide expanded sewer services for Shaw Industries expansion

Aug. 18—The Aiken City Council could soon help an Aiken County business with a nearly $500 million expansion.

The Aiken Planning Commission voted 6-0 Tuesday evening to recommend the Aiken City Council approve a request from Shaw Industries to provide expanded sewer service to its plant at 136 East Frontage Road.

Sam Erb made the motion to recommend approval. Clayton Clarkson seconded his motion. Chairman Ryan Reynolds did not attend the meeting.

Shaw Industries is a large flooring manufacturer headquartered in Dalton, Ga. The company's Plant 78 is behind the Days Inn, Quality Inn and Waffle House as a driver approaches Interstate 20 on the Columbia Highway (U.S. Route 1).

Plant Manager John Riley told the Aiken Rotary Club in March the plant takes nylon chips, extrudes them into fibers and then twists the fibers into carpet yarns.

Shaw Industries announced plans to expand the plant Nov. 1, 2021. The announcement indicates an expansion of $400 million and the addition of over 300 new jobs.

Riley added in March the expansion will allow the plant to manufacture polyester carpet yarns. He said the company has committed $493 million to the expansion. Riley said the number of employees will increase from 620 to 940.

He said the campus will grow from 40 acres to 120 acres. Riley added the capacity will increase from 1.5 million pounds of yarn per week to 3 million pounds of yarn per week.

The request includes the construction of a force main and two lift stations at Shaw's expense. One lift station will be for the work performed at the plant and the other will be for restrooms at the plant.

The expanded sewer services request is the latest request for city services off Exit 22.

The Aiken City Council approved a request to provide water and sewer services to a 7-Eleven to be constructed across Interstate 20 from the Shaw Industries plant April 24.

At the same meeting, the council also approved a request for water and sewer services for a warehouse to be constructed on the opposite side of the Columbia Highway from the Shaw Industries plant near Aiken Regional Airport.

The city council could consider the Shaw Industries request at its July 28 meeting.