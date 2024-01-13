Aiken County Board of Education discusses NJROTC graduation regalia, introduces possible solution

Jan. 12—In October, Aiken students and community members came before the Aiken County Board of Education to discuss why students were not being allowed to wear NJROTC cords at graduation. This lack of recognition was based on the grounds that Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps is not considered an academic program.

Aiken High School parent Andrew McCaskill and Aiken High School student Lydia McGee spoke up at the October meeting in disagreement with this sentiment, pointing out that the NJROTC curriculum involves math, science, English and social studies.

At a Jan. 10 board meeting, Superintendent King Laurence spoke to address the issue and a possible solution that is in the works: district NJROTC organizations are looking into membership with the Scabbard and Blade Honor Society, an honor society for JROTC and ROTC cadets.

"We believe that affiliation with the Scabbard and Blade Honor Society will meet the requirements of our current expectations for graduation regalia," Laurence said.

He added that the district will be looking into the criteria for membership in hopes of being able to hold an induction ceremony this spring. This would allow for current seniors to receive NJROTC recognition which would include a certificate, a medal and also the honor cord to wear for graduation.

South Aiken High's NJROTC instructor, Col. Claude H. Davis III, said that this is just the "framework" for the solution, and that currently all NJROTC instructors within the district have not been included in the discussion and decision. Davis said that will happen before things move forward.

Davis anticipates the change being in place prior to this year's graduation.

School board member Brian Silas said he appreciates the district's response to this issue.

"It seems like a very good solution, that we can recognize these students that are committed enough to go through our JROTC program," he said. "It looks like we're headed down the right path. I think it's very important."