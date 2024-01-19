Aiken county schools prepare for teacher hiring event

Jan. 18—The Aiken County Public School District will hold a hiring event for teachers and certified staff on Feb. 3 at Aiken High School. All district schools will be represented, and potential candidates will have the chance to network and discover what each school has to offer.

The district hopes to make 100 hires at this event, according to Michelle Lorio, the district's Recruitment and Staffing Coordinator. Candidates will be able to participate in on-site interviews and meet with principals from across the district.

TBD, or "to be determined" contracts will be offered for the 2024-25 school year. According to Lorio, these contracts are promises to candidates that they have a position within the district.

"We'll continue to work with them to find the right fit in their certification area in the school that's the right fit for them," she said.

College students who are approaching graduation are welcome to attend. "This is... a good opportunity [for them] to come to familiarize themselves with the district," said Lorio.

"Those college students who are finishing up... this is the time for them to come out, and they can secure a position for next year," District Communications Coordinator Ashley Bodine said.

"We are looking for the best of the best of certified teachers in our local area, and in all areas surrounding, so that we can fill Aiken County Schools with quality educators for our students," said Tamara Butler, the district's Recruitment and Retention Coordinator.

According to Butler, the Aiken County Public School District is an "attractive place to work," because of its location and the job training that is provided.

Butler said that seeing the faces of last year's new hires made the event special.

"The ones that walked out last year with the contract, I mean, just watching their faces... they couldn't believe it. They were shocked that they had a job. So, it's an exciting time," she said. "This is the place to come to become a teacher in the great county of Aiken."

The event will take place at Aiken High School from 8 a.m. to noon. While walk-ins are welcome, signing up for the event in advance is encouraged. You can apply for the event here under the "job listings" section.