Aiken Digital names Dominic Koh as CEO of Aiken Digital Vietnam

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiken Digital, a global growth agency that specialises in helping Global Brands with their growth transformation for the digital economy, has appointed Dominic Koh (pictured) as CEO of Aiken Digital Vietnam & Global Account Director, reporting to Joseph Chua, CEO of Aiken Digital Group.

Dominic is an award-winning business executive with more than two decades' of Digital transformation experience. He has helped Global Brands such as HP, Microsoft, Nokia, American Express and Mastercard with their digital transformation initiatives since 1999. Signification initiatives include the first online grocery mart in Asia; An award winning online application for HP - The SME Smart Office Planner; A RFM based CRM program for Microsoft; Transformed the cardmember digital engagement processes for American Express and more recently, the Mastercard Priceless Marketing Engine that won more than 15 marketing effectiveness awards and a Harvard Business Review case study.

Dominic will oversee the business operation of Aiken Digital Vietnam, Aiken Digital key accounts, and strengthen the group's capabilities globally. He will establish and grow Aiken Digital's presence in Vietnam as part of our global growth and talent strategy to leverage the dynamism, speed and exponential potential of Asia to bring innovative solutions to our Global Clients.

Joseph Chua, CEO of Aiken Group said: Dominic has been broadly endorsed for his prowess in driving business with differentiated marketing services and emerging technologies. He is the right fit and new addition to augment our top team. We believe his dynamic leadership skill, coupled with his extensive business transformation experience, will spearhead Aiken Digital's growth to greater heights in the APAC region.

Dominic Koh, CEO of Aiken Digital Vietnam & Global Account Director commented: I look forward to expanding our capabilities and establishing innovative work for our clients and partners through the introduction of game-changing strategies. I see endless possibilities in my role to scale up Aiken Digital's growth in Vietnam and our global initiatives. In current times of radical innovation, it is crucial to be nimble in embracing the emerging digitization opportunities and bespoke solutions that will empower our new age of global clients and consumers.

Vietnam rises as Southeast Asia's second fastest growing market with a thriving digital economy. It emerged as a strategic key market for Aiken Digital in global market expansion due to its vibrancy of its commerce market. Aiken Digital Vietnam is well-positioned in providing best-in-class evolving offerings around social commerce, content and technologies to clients, as well as establishing a network of different specialist partners.

About Aiken Digital

Aiken Digital is an established growth agency that focuses on developing technology solutions powered by AI to ignite a new generation of growth for companies.

Aiken Digital's services include growth consulting, experience design, system development, creative & content development, social, livestream and traditional  ecommerce and SaaS products with end-to-end integrated marketing initiatives.

Aiken has a global footprint with 17 offices worldwide in Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Mexico, UAE, US and UK. Founded in 2006 and head-quartered in China, Aiken serves multiple large clients such as MasterCard, Sotheby, L'Oréal and more.

For more information, kindly contact:

Ivan Kon
sg@aikendigital.com

SOURCE Aiken Digital

