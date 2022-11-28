U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

AIkido Pharma Announces Successful Initial Public Offering of ASP Isotopes

·3 min read

Leading Advanced Materials Company Now Listed on NASDAQ under the symbol, ASPI

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) ("AIkido" or the "Company") today announced the successful initial public offering ("IPO") of ASP Isotopes ("ASPI"). ASPI priced its initial public offering of 1,250,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $5.0 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses.

(PRNewsfoto/AIkido Pharma Incorporated)
(PRNewsfoto/AIkido Pharma Incorporated)

The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market LLC on Nov. 10, 2022, under the ticker symbol "ASPI", and the offering closed on about Nov. 14, 2022.

Mr. Anthony Hayes, CEO of AIkido stated, "As a shareholder of ASP Isotopes, we want to congratulate the company and their CEO, Paul Mann on successfully listing on NASDAQ. This has been one of the most challenging public markets in recent memory for new issuers. We congratulate Paul and his team for getting this public offering over the line. As a public company, ASP will benefit from access to capital, broader investor outreach and engagement, and greater visibility for its customers and partners. We hope to have other companies where we are a shareholder to follow ASPI's lead in the near future.

About AIkido

AIkido Pharma Inc. was initially formed in 1967 and is a biotechnology Company with a diverse portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics. The Company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers, and we are currently in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through strong partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and University of Maryland at Baltimore. Our diverse pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, prostate cancer. We are constantly seeking to grow our pipeline to treat unmet medical needs in oncology. The Company is also developing a broad-spectrum antiviral platform that may potentially inhibit replication of multiple viruses including Influenza virus, SARS-CoV (coronavirus), MERS-CoV, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:


Investor Relations:       

Hayden IR


Brett Maas, Managing Partner


Phone: (646) 536-7331


Email: brett@haydenir.com


www.haydenir.com



AIkido:

Phone: 212-745-1373


Email: investorrelations@AIkido.com      


www.AIkido.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aikido-pharma-announces-successful-initial-public-offering-of-asp-isotopes-301685906.html

SOURCE AIkido Pharma Inc.

