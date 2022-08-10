U.S. markets open in 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,194.50
    +70.00 (+1.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,154.00
    +417.00 (+1.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,335.50
    +304.00 (+2.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,949.70
    +35.10 (+1.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.13
    -0.37 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.40
    +10.10 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    20.74
    +0.26 (+1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0340
    +0.0123 (+1.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6970
    -0.1000 (-3.58%)
     

  • Vix

    22.14
    +0.85 (+3.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2238
    +0.0161 (+1.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7460
    -2.3700 (-1.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,698.67
    +398.23 (+1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    554.34
    -3.01 (-0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.78
    +24.63 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

AIkido Pharma Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Offer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AIKI

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIkido Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: AIKI) ("AIkido" or the "Company") today confirms that on August 9, 2022, the Company received an unsolicited offer from Mr. Shalom Auerbach to acquire all of the Company's outstanding common stock for $8.00 per share in cash.

(PRNewsfoto/AIkido Pharma Incorporated)
(PRNewsfoto/AIkido Pharma Incorporated)

The Company's Board of Directors will carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and all AIkido shareholders. The Company will respond in due course.

There is no need for shareholders to take any action at this time.

About AIkido Pharma Inc.

AIkido Pharma Inc. was initially formed in 1967 and is a biotechnology Company with a diverse portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics. The Company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers, and we are currently in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through strong partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and University of Maryland at Baltimore. Our diverse pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, prostate cancer. We are constantly seeking to grow our pipeline to treat unmet medical needs in oncology. The Company is also developing a broad-spectrum antiviral platform that may potentially inhibit replication of multiple viruses including Influenza virus, SARS-CoV (coronavirus), MERS-CoV, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Investor Relations:

          Hayden IR
            Brett Maas, Managing Partner
            Phone: (646) 536-7331
            Email: brett@haydenir.com
            www.haydenir.com

AIkido Pharma Inc.:

           Phone: 212-745-1373
             Email: investorrelations@aikidopharma.com
             www.aikidopharma.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aikido-pharma-confirms-receipt-of-unsolicited-offer-301603278.html

SOURCE AIkido Pharma Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • Inflation cools in July as CPI rises 8.5%

    U.S. consumer prices rose at a slower pace in July as gas prices fell and supply chains improved, but inflation held near its highest level in 40 years.

  • Why Tesla, Nio, and Lucid All Sank Today

    Shares of electric-vehicle (EV) stocks were sinking today after a new report showed that Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicle deliveries in China tumbled 64% in July. Nio (NYSE: NIO) -- which is based in China -- may be reacting negatively to that news, along with new data that showed the company continues to lag behind its rival in China. Additionally, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) may be losing some ground after Ford announced today that it's raising the price of its F-150 Lightning pickup truck due to rising material costs.

  • 5 of the Safest Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Right Now

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has, arguably, cemented himself among the investing greats. In the 57 years he's held the reins at Berkshire, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of a scorching 3,641,613%, through Dec. 31, 2021. The Oracle of Omaha's company has outperformed the broad-based S&P 500 by so much that it's share price could fall 99% tomorrow and it would still be handily outpacing the S&P 500 since 1965.

  • CPI Inflation Rate Is Finally Falling; The Good And Bad News For The Dow Jones

    The CPI inflation rate is finally past its peak, but what about core prices and is it enough to reboot the stock market rally?

  • Where Will Bank of America Be at the End of 2023?

    It's safe to say that Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), the second-largest bank by assets in the U.S., is a completely different bank than it was after the Great Recession, when shares fell below $4. Toward the end of 2021, Bank of America traded at its highest stock price since 2007, at more than $49 per share, albeit it was a period when most stocks traded at elevated valuations. Let's take a look at where Bank of America could be at the end of 2023, in a little less than a year and a half.

  • Senseonics Holdings (SENS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Senseonics (SENS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 25% and 12.44%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -168.33% and 7.46%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Don’t be fooled by a drop in U.S. headline inflation. Markets will be attuned to another figure on Wednesday.

    The core CPI reading, or measure which strips out volatile food and energy costs, could have the propensity to jolt markets after Wednesday's release.

  • This IT ‘dinosaur’ is roaring back to life – investors must buy now before everyone else realises

    Quantum computing – the idea that the weird world of quantum mechanics can be harnessed to make faster computers able to solve problems that traditional ones cannot – has always sounded impossibly futuristic. So you may be surprised to hear that you can go on to one computer company’s website and start to use its quantum computers, via the “cloud”, right now.

  • We Await Not Only July CPI Data, But Also News From Ford and Samsung

    We'll be dissecting the latest inflation data and corporate pronouncements to see how they impact our portfolio.

  • Investors are Buying These 10 Stocks as New Survey Shows “Dire” Pessimism

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks investors are buying amid “dire” pessimism. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Investors are Buying These 5 Stocks as New Survey Shows “Dire” Pessimism. Bank of America carried out a week-long survey of hedge fund managers through July 15 that consisted of […]

  • You'll Be Sorry If You Sell These 7 Value Stocks Now, Analysts Say

    Value stocks in the S&P 500 are outperforming this year. But analysts still think it's a mistake to part with some of them too soon.

  • Is Trending Stock Energy Transfer LP (ET) a Buy Now?

    Energy Transfer LP (ET) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    Here are three Buffett stocks to buy hand over fist this August. If there is any economic slowdown going on, American Express (NYSE: AXP) certainly isn't seeing it. On the company's recent second-quarter earnings call, the company reported record card member spending, with Chief Executive Officer Stephen Squeri saying that results were spurred by "a vigorous rebound in travel and entertainment spending and continued strong growth in goods and services."

  • Are you still paying 1% to your financial adviser? Here’s what might make a lot more sense — and save you tens of thousands of dollars

    Many financial advisers charge based on how much money they manage on your behalf, and 1% of your total assets under management is a pretty standard fee. “Under $1 million dollars of investable assets, the flat fee may consume a very large percentage of their account and that would not be smart or advisable for the client,” says Paddock. In general, clients would do well to understand that percentage fees work well on smaller balances while flat fees are best for larger asset balances — and using the $1 million dollar threshold can be an easy way to draw a line in the sand for a client, says Kaleb Paddock, certified financial planner at Ten Talents Financial Planning.

  • Bloom Energy (BE) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Bloom Energy (BE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 0.39%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Just Released Its Second-Quarter Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

    Shareholders will be ecstatic, with their stake up 25% over the past week following Stem, Inc. 's ( NYSE:STEM ) latest...

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $51.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.61% move from the prior day.

  • Redbox says merger deal with Chicken Soup approved by shareholders and may close Thursday

    Redbox Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a Wednesday morning filing that shareholders voted to approve its merger with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. . The vote took place Tuesday and saw 39.5 million votes for the deal, as well as 1.3 million votes against the combination. Redbox expects that "the closing of the transactions contemplated by the merger agreement...may occur on August 11, 2022," pending the expiration or termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Ac