Aileron Therapeutics to Participate in Maxim Group 2022 Virtual Growth Conference

BOSTON, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aileron Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ALRN), a chemoprotection oncology company that aspires to develop medicines to make chemotherapy safer and thereby more effective to save more patients’ lives, announced today that Manuel Aivado, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will provide a company overview at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, which will take place March 28th - 30th from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EDT.



Aileron’s presentation will be webcast and available for replay at the conference website here.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron is a chemoprotection oncology company that aspires to develop medicines to make chemotherapy safer and thereby more effective to save more patients’ lives. ALRN-6924, our first-in-class MDM2/MDMX dual inhibitor, is designed to activate p53, which in turn upregulates p21, a known inhibitor of the cell replication cycle. ALRN-6924 is the only reported chemoprotective agent in clinical development to employ a biomarker strategy, in which we exclusively focus on treating patients with p53-mutated cancers. Our targeted strategy is designed to selectively protect multiple healthy cell types throughout the body from chemotherapy without protecting cancer cells. As a result, healthy cells are spared from chemotherapeutic destruction while chemotherapy continues to kill cancer cells. By reducing or eliminating multiple chemotherapy-induced side effects, ALRN-6924 may improve patients’ quality of life and help them better tolerate chemotherapy. Enhanced tolerability may result in fewer dose reductions or delays of chemotherapy and the potential for improved efficacy.

Our vision is to bring chemoprotection to patients with p53-mutated cancers, which represent approximately 50% of cancer patients, regardless of type of cancer or chemotherapy. Visit us at aileronrx.com to learn more.

