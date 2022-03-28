AIM ImmunoTech Announces Abstract Accepted for Presentation at 15th Annual IHPBA World Congress

AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

OCALA, Fla., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: American AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”), an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, today announced that study data evaluating the direct effects of Ampligen® (rintatolimod) on human pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) cells was accepted for presentation at the 15th Annual International Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary Association (IHPBA) World Congress being held March 30 – April 2, 2022 in New York, NY.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: Rintatolimod: a potential therapeutic molecule for human pancreatic cancer cells expressing Toll-Like Receptor 3

Presenting Author: Hassana El Haddaoui, Ph.D., Erasmus University Medical Center

Poster Number: EP02C-111

Presentation Type: E-Poster Presentation

Session: 2C- Pancreas Tumours

Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022

“We are encouraged by the data demonstrated by Ampligen and its potential to offer beneficial anti-tumor effects in pancreatic cancer patients. Importantly, the direct effect of Ampligen on tumor cells and its ability to boost the anti-tumor immune response via TLR-3 present in immune cells provides the validation needed to further evaluate its potential to offer therapeutic effect to pancreatic cancer patients,” commented Thomas Equels, Chief Executive Officer of AIM.



For the study, three PDAC cell lines (CFPAC-1, MIAPaCa-2, and PANC-1) were treated with various concentrations of Ampligen and their corresponding vehicle control. The proliferation and migration effects were examined using in-vitro assays and the molecular effect was examined by targeted gene expression profiling. Additionally human PDAC samples were used to validate the expression of toll-like receptor 3 (TLR3) by immunohistochemistry.

Dr. El Haddaoui added, “TLR-3 signaling has been linked to cancer cell survival and migration. Based on these results, treating pancreatic cancer with Ampligen may have a direct anti-tumor effect in pancreatic cancer cells expressing TLR-3. We look forward to further evaluating Ampligen for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.”



Results from the study demonstrated Ampligen decreased the proliferation and migration ability of CFPAC-1 cells. In addition, it decreased the proliferation of MIAPaCa-2 cells and the migration of PANC-1 cells. However, it did not have a dual effect in MIAPaCa-2 and PANC-1 cells. Interestingly, TLR3 was highly expressed in CFPAC-1 cells, low expressed in MIAPaCa-2 and not expressed in PANC-1. Gene expression analysis revealed the upregulation of interferon-related genes, chemokines, interleukins and cell cycle regulatory genes. The heterogeneity of TLR3 expression was confirmed in human PDAC samples.

Story continues

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.



For more information, please visit www.aimimmuno.com.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Many of these forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among other things, for those statements, the Company claims the protection of safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA. While the Company believes that the results of the study of Ampligen in pancreatic cancer were positive, significant additional testing will be required. No assurances can be given as to whether any studies will be successful or yield favorable data. Additionally, studies and trials are subject to many factors including lack of regulatory approval(s), lack of study drug, or a change in priorities at the institutions sponsoring other trials. There is also the potential for delays in clinical trial enrollment and reporting because of the COVID-19 medical emergency. The Company does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof.

Investor Relations Contact

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

833-475-8247

AIM@jtcir.com



