AIM ImmunoTech to Participate in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and Hosted by M-Vest

AIM ImmunoTech Inc.
·2 min read
  • AIM
AIM ImmunoTech Inc.
AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

Company to participate in live panel, “Pancreatic Cancer: Turning the Tide for One of the Most Challenging Indications in Oncology,” on Monday, March 28th at 12:00 PM ET

OCALA, Fla., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: American AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”), an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, today announced Thomas Equels, Chief Executive Officer of AIM, will participate at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, taking place March 28-30, 2022.

In addition to the Company’s corporate presentation available on demand for registered attendees, Mr. Equels will participate in the “Pancreatic Cancer: Turning the Tide for One of the Most Challenging Indications in Oncology” panel on Monday, March 28th at 12:00 PM ET.

During this virtual conference, investors will hear from executives from a wide range of sectors including Biotech, Clean Energy, Electric Vehicles, Financial Services, Fintech & REITS, Gaming & Entertainment, Healthcare, Healthcare IT, Infrastructure, Shipping and Technology/ Media/Telecom. The conference will feature company presentations, fireside chats, roundtable discussions, and live Q&A with CEOs moderated by Maxim Research Analysts.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member.

Click Here to Reserve Your Seat

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

For more information, please visit www.aimimmuno.com.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Many of these forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among other things, for those statements, the Company claims the protection of safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA. The Company does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof.

Investor Relations Contact
JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
833-475-8247
AIM@jtcir.com


