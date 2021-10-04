U.S. markets close in 6 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,345.96
    -11.08 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,357.08
    +30.62 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,433.33
    -133.36 (-0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.63
    +37.26 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.03
    +1.15 (+1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.00
    -6.40 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    22.44
    -0.09 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1636
    +0.0040 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4910
    +0.0260 (+1.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3612
    +0.0059 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1100
    +0.1020 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,879.20
    -125.78 (-0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,194.50
    +951.82 (+392.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,045.60
    +18.53 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

AIM ImmunoTech Provides Clinical Updates on Planned Phase 2 Study of Ampligen in Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic Late-Stage Pancreatic Cancer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AIM ImmunoTech Inc.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Prof. Michael A. “Tony” Hollingsworth, PhD, UNMC

Prof. Michael A. &#x00201c;Tony&#x00201d; Hollingsworth, PhD, UNMC
Prof. Michael A. “Tony” Hollingsworth, PhD, UNMC
Prof. Michael A. “Tony” Hollingsworth, PhD, UNMC

Prof. Kelsey Klute, MD, UNMC

Prof. Kelsey Klute, MD, UNMC
Prof. Kelsey Klute, MD, UNMC
Prof. Kelsey Klute, MD, UNMC

Prof. C.H.J. van Eijck, MD, PhD

Prof. C.H.J. van Eijck, MD, PhD
Prof. C.H.J. van Eijck, MD, PhD
Prof. C.H.J. van Eijck, MD, PhD

Finalizes and reports Phase 2 study protocol

Expects to submit IND and apply for Fast Track Status with the FDA by October 18, 2021

Selects the Buffett Cancer Center and Erasmus MC as primary study sites

OCALA, Fla., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) today announced that it has finalized the protocol for a planned Phase 2 study of the company’s drug Ampligen as a therapy for locally advanced or metastatic late-stage pancreatic cancer. The company expects to submit both an Investigational New Drug application (IND) and an application for Fast Track status with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) no later than October 18, 2021.

Amarex Clinical Research will manage the AIM-sponsored study. The Buffett Cancer Center at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) and Erasmus MC in The Netherlands are expected to be the primary study sites, although additional sites are expected to participate.

AIM’s Pancreatic Cancer Research

The new proposed study is based on statistically significant clinical data in an early-access program where 27 subjects were treated at Erasmus MC in The Netherlands. The overall survival of the Ampligen-treated cohort was 19.2 months from the start of FOLFIRINOX, compared to 12.5 months in the historical control group. This increase of 6.7 months in the Ampligen-treated group was clinically and statistically significant. Additionally, several subjects are still alive more than three years later. These detailed data were filed with and supported the recent approval of orphan drug status for Ampligen by both the FDA and the European Medicines Agency. These detailed data will also be a component of the upcoming Phase 2 IND submission and a justification for the Fast Track application.

Prof. C.H.J. van Eijck, MD, PhD, and his team at Erasmus MC intend to publish a detailed clinical report on their results in a peer-reviewed journal no later than January 2022. AIM will publicly release the detailed data and analysis at that time.

Overview of the Planned AMP-270 Study

The planned AMP-270 clinical trial will be a Phase 2, randomized, open-label, controlled, parallel-arm study with the primary objective of comparing the efficacy of Ampligen when added to SOC (standard of care) versus SOC alone for subjects with advanced pancreatic carcinoma recently treated with FOLFIRINOX chemotherapy regimen. Secondary objectives include comparing safety and tolerability. There will be two parallel arms and approximately 250 eligible subjects will be randomized 1:1 to receive either 1) Ampligen alone or Ampligen combined with SOC, or 2) SOC alone.

  1. The parallel control arm will receive SOC without Ampligen. This will consist of monitoring for disease progression along with active anticancer therapy as determined by the patients’ physicians.

  2. Patients in the Ampligen-plus-SOC arm will be administered twice weekly Ampligen intravenous (IV) infusions. Subjects will be monitored for disease progression and may also receive anticancer SOC therapy (depending on their treating physicians).

Amarex CEO Kazem Kazempour, PhD, states: “The Phase 2 study design includes an interim data analysis intended to allow for the transition from a Phase 2 to a Phase 3 study pending the FDA’s review and approval. The interim data may also allow for a “Breakthrough” drug designation from the FDA, which provides significant advantages to the clinical development program.”

Pancreatic Cancer Subject-Matter Experts Discuss the New Study

Prof. Kelsey Klute, MD, of the Buffett Cancer Center at UNMC, and the study’s principal investigator in the United States, states: “Most people diagnosed with pancreatic cancer don’t survive more than a year after their diagnosis. There is a critical need for more effective therapies to treat this lethal disease. Based on the Erasmus data and our preclinical data, we’re optimistic about the activity of Ampligen in treating pancreatic cancer. We’ve designed this clinical trial to test whether Ampligen improves survival compared to the current standard of care. But I think it’s equally important that this study will also help us understand the effect of Ampligen at the cellular level of the tumor and the immune system – to learn why and how it works in certain patients and why it might fail in others – and set the stage to refine the use of Ampligen in the future.”

Prof. Michael A. “Tony” Hollingsworth, PhD, also of UNMC, a world-renowned pancreatic cancer researcher who is designing exploratory experimental endpoints to supplement the survival-based primary endpoint, states: “We have designed correlative studies to test the hypothesis that administration of Ampligen in the maintenance setting will improve survival by enhancing tumor-specific immunity and also systemic immunity to opportunistic pathogens that contribute to the patients demise during end stage disease.”

Prof. C.H.J. van Eijck, MD, PhD, states: “The overall survival of the experimental group was compared to a well matched historical control cohort matched for age, gender, stage of disease, and number of cycles of FOLFIRINOX chemotherapy. Median survival was significantly higher in the Ampligen arm as compared to the historical controls. Based on these data, I see the potential for Ampligen as a meaningful extension of the standard of care for advanced pancreatic cancer, which we are planning to investigate further in the upcoming randomized control trial.”

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Many of these forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among other things, for those statements, the Company claims the protection of safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA. No assurances can be given as to whether the FDA will promptly authorize the Company’s IND or require significant changes or grant Fast Track status. If the IND is authorized, no assurance can be given that any studies will be successful or yield favorable data. Studies and trials are subject to many factors including lack of regulatory approval(s), lack of study drug, or a change in priorities at the institutions sponsoring other trials. Significant additional testing and trials will be required to determine whether Ampligen will be an effective therapy for locally advanced or metastatic late-stage pancreatic cancer or otherwise, and no assurance can be given that this will be the case. There is the potential for delays in clinical trial enrollment and reporting because of the COVID-19 medical emergency. We do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof.

Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC
Phone: 212-671-1021
Email: aim@crescendo-ir.com

AIM ImmunoTech Inc
Phone: 800-778-4042
Email: IR@aimimmuno.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e1870c3-0082-4bf0-b30c-bdbb49732fd7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd4250d7-e5bd-4df4-8710-e8c56ccb07be

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c07248e-306a-48a8-8494-d49dd84f2b1b


Recommended Stories

  • RedHill's stock is up 7.0% as it shares new data about experimental COVID-19 drug

    Shares of Redhill Biopharma Ltd. gained 7.0% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said it had new data from a Phase 2/3 clinical study evaluating its experimental oral antiviral opaganib in severely ill, hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Redhill said the treatment candidate reduced mortality by 62% when evaluating 251 of the 475 patients enrolled in the study. Several companies developing COVID-19 drugs have shared new data since Friday, when Merck & Co. Inc. said its experimental oral

  • BioNTech CEO Predicts New Vaccines Needed in 2022. Covid-19 Vaccine Stocks Are Still Falling.

    Shares in Covid-19 vaccine makers, including Moderna, Novavax and BioNTech, continued their slide lower early on Monday,

  • 3 Stocks That Might Soar With Pills for COVID

    Are we seeing a major shift into oral medications for COVID? Our Foolish roundtable picks three of the strongest stocks in this rising subsector.

  • After COVID-19, Could This Be the Next Billion-Dollar Vaccine Market?

    For vaccine leaders Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), the coronavirus vaccine market represents more than $50 billion this year. Moderna expects $20 billion in vaccine sales. And Pfizer and its partner BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) will split profits after taking in $33.

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks With Big Catalysts in October

    Healthcare stocks have a reputation of keeping investors on their toes. The possibility of surging price action, or conversely, earth shattering drops is very real, but these movements can come and go in the blink of an eye. As a result, these stocks need constant monitoring ahead of key catalysts, as they can affect the price dramatically. Additionally, the price movement is usually dependent on one of the following: either a regulatory approval or trial data. Once either is announced to the pu

  • BioNTech CEO reportedly says a different COVID vaccine may be needed by next year

    BioNTech's chief executive officer, Ugur Sahin, warns that COVID-19 will keep mutating and a new vaccine may be needed as soon as mid next year.

  • Investing in Pharma Stocks? Watch for These 2 Red Flags

    Building an intuitive understanding of these warning signs is critical for success with pharma stocks.

  • Moderna Stock Tumbled Because Good News on a Covid Pill Is Bad News for Vaccines

    Vaccine manufacturer stocks slumped Friday after Merck announced promising results for a Covid-19 oral pill.

  • Johnson & Johnson Data on RSV Vaccines Raises the Bar In industrywide Race

    J&J laid out new data on its respiratory syncytial virus vaccine over the weekend that one analyst says sets a new efficacy bar for the many big pharma firms competing to bring an RSV vaccine to market.

  • She Was Training for a Marathon. Suddenly, She Could Barely Walk.

    WHAT COULD CAUSE SO SUDDEN A DECLINE? The 47-year-old woman lay in bed, exhausted and in pain. Her longtime partner lay next to her, anxious to do anything to help her feel better. Suddenly her right leg jerked and jumped as if possessed by some demon spirit — the movement was fast and erratic and lasted less than five seconds. “What was that?” her partner asked, amazed and worried. Then it happened again. And again. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The previous two wee

  • This Recent Biologics IPO Could Be Heading Toward a Gain of 60% or More

    A game-changing pill from Rani Therapeutics may offer an easier alternative to fight debilitating diseases.

  • Thailand joins Asian nations in rush to buy Merck's COVID-19 pill

    BANGKOK (Reuters) -Thailand's government is in talks with Merck & Co to buy 200,000 courses of its experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 treatment, the latest Asian nation to scramble for supplies of the drug after lagging behind Western countries for vaccines. Somsak Akksilp, director-general of the Department of Medical Services, told Reuters that Thailand is currently working on a purchasing agreement for the antiviral drug, known as molnupiravir. South Korea, Taiwan and Malaysia said they are also in talks to buy the potential treatment, while the Philippines, which is running a trial on the pill, said it hopes its domestic study would allow access to the treatment.

  • Pharmacy chains face first trial over U.S. opioid epidemic

    The first trial of four large pharmacy chains over the deadly U.S. opioid epidemic was set to begin on Monday, as two Ohio counties seek to convince jurors the companies are responsible for flooding their communities with addictive pain pills. The Ohio counties of Lake and Trumbull allege that oversight failures at pharmacies run by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, CVS Health Corp, Walmart Inc and Giant Eagle Inc led to excessive amounts of opioid pills flooding their communities.

  • Is CoolSculpting Safe? Experts Weigh In After Linda Evangelista Say the Procedure "Disfigured" Her

    Linda Evangelista says this non-invasive fat melting led to severe deformities after she developed paradoxical adipose hyperplasia, but how common is PAH? Plastic surgery experts weigh in on what you should know about CoolSculpting.

  • Trump reveals for first time he got Pfizer vaccine and says he ‘would have been very happy with any of them’

    ‘When I was president, everybody wanted to get the vaccine,’ former president claims

  • Video: Boston doctor on which people would benefit most from COVID-19 pill

    The experimental pills may cut the risk of hospitalization and death from the coronavirus in half.

  • 3 years of Tinactin and Lotrimin sprays recalled for a cancer-causing contamination

    Recall alert: Read before you take.

  • 5 Myths About Diabetes, and What You Need to Know to Stay Healthy

    Diabetes myths are common. From confusion about who gets it, what it means about your diet, and how to treat it—find out the truth from leading specialists.

  • New Zealand changes COVID strategy as Delta rises

    The Pacific nation was among just a handful of countries to bring COVID-19 cases down to zero last year and largely stayed virus-free until an outbreak of the highly infections Delta variant in mid-August frustrated efforts to stamp out transmission.Health authorities reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday (October 4), taking the total number in the current outbreak to 1,357. The majority of the cases are in its largest city Auckland, which has been in lockdown for nearly 50 days.Amid mounting pressure, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said her strategy was never to have zero cases, but to aggressively stamp out the virus.She said strict lockdowns will end once 90% of the eligible population is vaccinated. About two million New Zealanders have so far been fully vaccinated, or about 48% of the eligible population.People in Auckland will be able to leave their homes to connect with loved ones outdoors from Wednesday (October 6), with a limit of 10 people. Ardern said remaining restrictions in Auckland will be eased in phases.

  • Why the Amazon Echo Show should be standard in every nursing home

    The pandemic made video calling with no-fuss "drop-in" technology a vital connection to loved ones in assisted living facilities and nursing homes. It's a godsend to families managing senior care.