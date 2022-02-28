U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,373.94
    -10.71 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,892.60
    -166.15 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,751.40
    +56.78 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,048.09
    +7.16 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.88
    +0.16 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,908.20
    +7.50 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    24.48
    +0.11 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1212
    -0.0059 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    -0.1470 (-7.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3419
    +0.0009 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0410
    -0.5190 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,194.84
    +5,492.78 (+14.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.89
    +76.15 (+8.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.25
    -31.21 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

AIM Youth Mental Health Offering Mental Health First Aid Training

·2 min read

Empowering adults to support youth struggling with their mental health

MONTEREY, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to a critical shortage of clinicians able to support youth experiencing mental health crises, AIM Youth Mental Health (AIM) is offering Youth Mental Health First Aid certification for parents, teachers, counselors, first responders, and other caring adults.

"Our goal is to create a safety net of support for youth by empowering the adults in their lives to recognize and respond to the mental health challenges that have grown in the wake of COVID," said Lori Butterworth, AIM CEO. "The Youth Mental Health First Aid training is similar to how CPR can support a person in crisis until help arrives."

In December, US Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, issued a public advisory urging action in response to the growing mental health crisis among youth, a situation that has only worsened because of the global pandemic. Months of social isolation, school closures and other challenges have led to a sharp increase in anxiety and depression in our youth.

Youth Mental Health First Aid is an early intervention, skills-based training developed by the National Council of Mental Wellbeing that teaches a five-step action plan to help youth in both crisis and non-crisis situations. Topics covered include addressing anxiety, depression, suicidality, substance use, eating disorders, and other challenges.

The course consists of 2 hours of self-paced content and 5 hours of instructor-led training. Upon completion, adults are certified as Youth Mental Health First Aiders, empowered with tools and strategies to support youth struggling with mental health challenges.

AIM is offering the training and certification for $85 (valued at $175), which includes 7 hours of training, course materials, resources, and access to quarterly support and sharing sessions with other Youth Mental Health First Aiders. To learn more and become certified in Youth Mental Health First Aid, please visit https://aimymh.org/mental-health-first-aid/. Space is limited. Some scholarships are available for people who live or work in Monterey County.

About AIM Youth Mental Health: AIM is bridging the gap between research and access to care for youth struggling with their mental health by funding and implementing evidence-based treatments, empowering youth to discover their own mental health solutions, and training parents and caring adults to create a safe holding place for youth in crisis.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aim-youth-mental-health-offering-mental-health-first-aid-training-301492140.html

SOURCE AIM Youth Mental Health

Recommended Stories

  • Intellia Therapeutics Crashes As Patent Decision Clouds CRISPR Gene-Editing Test

    Intellia successfully lowered a problematic protein in patients with a liver disease on Monday, but NTLA stock fell on a patent decision.

  • Tonix Pharma Inks Research Pact For Oxytocin In Eating Disorder

    Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) has entered into a sponsored research agreement with Inserm Transfert and Aix-Marseille Université to study oxytocin in the genetically engineered mouse model of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS). PWS is a rare genetic disorder that causes distinct but related pathological eating disorders in adults and newborns. "Tonix is excited to enter into this new research collaboration, which we hope will expand our understanding of oxytocin's potential to treat

  • Amazon teams up with Teladoc to bring voice-activated health service to Alexa

    If there is no doctor in the house, Amazon’s Alexa will soon be able to summon one. Amazon (AMZN) and telemedicine provider Teladoc Health (TDOC) are starting a voice-activated virtual care program that lets customers get medical help without picking up their phones. The service, for health issues that aren’t emergencies, will be available around the clock on Amazon’s Echo devices.

  • Mother writes brutally honest obituary for son who died of drug overdose

    ‘Silence would mean Hunter’s death was in vain, but if one person’s life is saved by his story, we would tell it a million more times,’ writes Christy Couvillier

  • Should I wear a mask? How to understand the new CDC COVID-19 guidelines

    Can you take off your mask? It all depends on your county's risk factors and your personal risk factors

  • Boy, 13, died as he was too obese for hospitals to treat him

    He had been morbidly obese since the age of three.

  • 'I Used To Have Horrible Gym Anxiety, And Now I Can Deadlift 185 Pounds—Here's How I Did It'

    Lizzie Salemi used to be afraid of judgment in the weight room. So, she hired a coach and learned how to lift weights properly, and put on tons of muscle.

  • Pfizer vaccine significantly less effective in kids 5-11: study

    The Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is significantly less effective in children aged 5 to 11 than it is in older kids, a new study found, raising questions about the correct dose to give to the young. The study from researchers at the New York State Department of Health found that vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 infection among children 5 to 11 declined from 68 percent to just 12 percent over the period of Dec. 13 to Jan. 30. Effectiveness...

  • This Common Habit May Lead to Dementia, Say Physicians

    Around 55 million people worldwide have dementia–a syndrome defined by the National Institute of Aging as, "the loss of cognitive functioning — thinking, remembering, and reasoning — to such an extent that it interferes with a person's daily life and activities. Some people with dementia cannot control their emotions, and their personalities may change." While much more needs to be learned about dementia, the medical community does know that certain unhealthy lifestyle choices can increase your

  • Here's How Worried You Should Be About 'Stealth' Omicron

    Stealth omicron, what is steal omicron, how worried to be about stealth omicron, and stealth omicron symptoms.

  • Healthy Snack Strategies for People Over 50

    Tips for turning between-meal bites into nutritional powerhousesBy Sally WadykaLess than 20 percent of people 55 and older snack every day, according to market research firm Mintel. But the scien...

  • Medicare Owes Retirees a Refund, Says Powerful Senior Group

    Seniors on Social Security have faced some financial challenges this year, despite the fact they received the highest cost of living adjustment (COLA) in four decades. In addition to surging prices on goods and services, Medicare premiums rose significantly and ate up a large portion of the raise most retirees got in 2022. Now, however, a powerful senior group is arguing that Medicare may owe older Americans a refund -- and some lawmakers also agree.

  • SUNDAY ‘NOIRE: I Was Today Years-Old When I Realized I Am Bipolar

    An estimated 23 million Americans have bipolar disorder (BPD)

  • Many Americans can now go unmasked as cases drop, CDC says

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are easing masking recommendations for most Americans as cases drop in many states, reporting nearly 70% of the U.S. population is living in a low-risk area. Masks should still be worn in high-risk areas, where COVID patients are still packing hospitals. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Celine Gounder joined CBS News' Vlad Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss.

  • Asep Medical Holdings Inc. to Hold Online Investor Information Webinar on March 3, 2022

    Asep Medical Holdings Inc. ("Asep Inc." or the "Company") (CSE: ASEP) announces that it is holding an online webinar on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 1 pm EST and will give investors the chance to learn more about the Company, its two-pronged approach to antibiotic resistance and failure as well as significant recent corporate developments.

  • U.S. daily COVID case numbers return to pre-omicron levels, and New York is set to drop face-mask requirements for students

    The U.S. tally of daily cases of COVID-19 has returned to levels seen before the highly infectious omicron strain was discovered in November, helping to lower hospitalizations, the number of patients in intensive-care units and the daily death toll.

  • Canada relaxes entry requirements for vaccinated travellers

    Testing requirements have been relaxed for tourists and residents as Covid-19 cases fall.

  • The brain activity of a dying person was recorded for the first time ever

    A patient’s unexpected death during a study has given us the first recording of a dying human brain. Scientists managed to capture the unique event while monitoring the brain waves of an 87-year-old-epilepsy patient. During the study, the patient experienced a heart attack and died while still being monitored. It’s a unique situation and one … The post The brain activity of a dying person was recorded for the first time ever appeared first on BGR.

  • Growing Grassroots Support for the Rare Disease Community in Romania

    NoRo pilots the country’s first and only patient-run reference center for rare diseases

  • AbbVie Files Imbruvica US Application For Pediatric Patients with Chronic Graft Versus Host Disease

    AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) has submitted a supplemental application to the FDA for Imbruvica (ibrutinib) for chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD). The application covers Imbruvica for pediatric and adolescent patients one year and older with cGVHD after the failure of one or more lines of systemic therapy. A New Drug Application (NDA) was also submitted for an oral suspension formulation of Imbruvica to provide an alternative administration option for pediatric patients. If approved, this repr