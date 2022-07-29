AIMIA ESTABLISHES AN AUTOMATIC SHARE PURCHASE PLAN

TORONTO, July 29, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Aimia Inc. ("Aimia") (TSX: AIM) today announced that, in connection with its previously announced normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase up to 7,780,322 of its common shares ("Shares"), it recently entered into an automatic share purchase plan ("ASPP") with the designated broker responsible for the NCIB. The ASPP allows for the purchase of Shares under the NCIB at times when Aimia would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase Shares due to regulatory restrictions and customary self-imposed blackout restrictions. Aimia is currently in a customary self-imposed blackout, but is not in possession of any material undisclosed information.

The ASPP provides a set of standard instructions to the designated broker to make purchases under the NCIB, without further instructions from Aimia, in accordance with the limits and other terms set out in the ASPP, the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and applicable securities laws. The ASPP has been pre-cleared by the TSX and will be implemented as of today.

The NCIB was originally announced by Aimia on June 17, 2022. The NCIB commenced on June 21, 2022 and will end no later than June 20, 2023. All purchases made under the ASPP will be included in computing the number of Shares purchased and cancelled by Aimia under the NCIB.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is a holding company with a focus on making long-term investments in public and private companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes.

The company owns a portfolio of investments which include: a 10.85% stake in Clear Media Limited, one of the largest outdoor advertising firms in China, a 48.9% equity stake in Kognitiv, a B2B technology company enabling collaborative commerce, a 12.2% equity stake in TRADE X, a global B2B cross-border automotive trading platform as well as a wholly owned investment advisory business, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC.

For more information about Aimia, visit www.aimia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which are based upon our current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. All information that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "expects" and "expected". Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the use of our NCIB.

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are based on assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the forward-looking statement will not occur. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and reflect several material factors, expectations and assumptions. Undue reliance should not be placed on any predictions or forward-looking statements as these may be affected by, among other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business. A discussion of the material risks applicable to us can be found in our current Management Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, each of which have been or will be filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and we disclaim any intention and assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

