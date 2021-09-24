U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,455.48
    +6.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,798.00
    +33.18 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,047.70
    -4.54 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,248.07
    -10.97 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.95
    +0.65 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.60
    +0.80 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.26 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1718
    -0.0029 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    +0.0500 (+3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3681
    -0.0040 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6850
    +0.3840 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,947.18
    -1,801.35 (-4.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,067.20
    -35.86 (-3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.48
    -26.87 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

Aiming to create a gender-equitable startup landscape?

Priyanka Srinivas
·6 min read

When it comes to gender equality in the business world, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg hit the nail on the head: “Knowing that things could be worse should not stop us from trying to make them better.”

While access to opportunities, funding and support has improved for women in the startup space over the last couple of decades, there is still a long way to go. In fact, women early-stage entrepreneurs receive an average of $1 million less in funding than men do, despite performing better on average. Leaders across the board openly advocate for female-founded businesses receiving more venture capital and entrepreneurship support, but few are taking decisive actions to close this glaring gender gap.

The problem lies not in the fact that women don’t want to build million-dollar businesses, but in the disconnect between our dreams and the industry support we receive — or lack thereof. As the world embraces a new way of working and strategizes for a post-pandemic world, it’s vital to investigate new ways of supporting women’s entrepreneurship. Here are the key questions that we need to ask — and how we can go about resolving them.

What are the systemic difficulties that women face today?

Few business leaders will openly state that they have little interest in a more gender-equal world. However, the gap between intention and outcome illustrates that nowhere near enough decisive action has been taken to make this the case.

Women founders face obstacles across the board. Even in my industry of environmentally and socially conscious brands, women leaders are worse off than their male counterparts: This 2020 Vegan Women Summit founder survey found that 45% of respondents have faced bias while fundraising and 75% say they have dealt with gender bias specifically. Women have historically been asked different questions by VCs than their male counterparts, and, as a result, are seen as less ambitious and less focused on potential gains.

Even before decision-makers have met women job applicants, their subconscious bias is already coming into play. In this study, acceptance rates of women candidates rose from 18% to 30% by obscuring the gender in the application.

Women working in technology often face assumptions and questions about their family life, marital status and children, which leaders and VCs may consider to be obstacles to their progress within a company or a limit to their potential as a founder.

Combating these inequities requires a concerted effort from VCs and company leaders to invite more women into decision-making positions.

One way to do this would be to apply for B Corporation certification, making it essential for the company to work toward reducing inequality in its workforce. Another would be to introduce diversity quotas for women in leadership positions — an approach that has seen success since its legal implementation in California.

How can we better support women to grow their companies?

Women are consistently losing out when it comes to accelerator backing and VC support. In Chile, where I founded my company, 77% of women entrepreneurs use their own savings as financing, while only 14% have obtained co-financing from state or private programs.

In my experience, while many groups attempt to improve the inclusion and representation of women, the majority of them fail to move beyond conversation and superficial resolutions.

For example, a commonly cited solution for more women founders in tech is to encourage more women to study STEM subjects. This is a start, but it seems that the issue requires more than simply adding women to the funnel. Instead, we need to better understand what’s holding women back from growing their businesses to their full potential.

Women lose out time and time again when it comes to startup funding. We need to better support women through the entire startup lifecycle, from seed to IPO, especially when it comes to raising external capital.

One initiative that’s doing important work in this area is Start-Up Chile’s The S Factory, a pre-acceleration program specifically for female entrepreneurs that provides selected startups with mentoring, pitch training and workshops, along with a cash injection of $15,000. These types of initiatives should be expanded from seed to provide support for Series A, B and C rounds through IPO.

Given that women often lack access to the same networking and mentoring opportunities that men are privy to in the tech world, organizations like TheNextWomen, a global network of women-founded companies and female investors, are essential. TheNextWomen helps female founders benefit from a community of like-minded entrepreneurs and investors through knowledge-driven programs and inspirational events. Women Tech Founders also champions the value of female-only networks, aiming to connect, inspire and advance women in tech through events and online resources.

These communities can be fundamental for women entrepreneurs and other women tech leaders seeking to build a support system around them and gain the skills necessary to grow their businesses.

How do we fix funding?

The lack of diversity at VC funds is stark and remains an overwhelmingly contributing factor to the disproportionately low amount of VC funding that women receive — a number that is not improving. In fact, in the U.S., only 4.9% of VC partners are female, and in Europe, the picture isn’t much better: 83% of U.K. firms have no women on their investment committees. It’s no surprise then that 93% of tech investment in Europe goes to companies with no female founders.

To fix funding, we need investors with a gender-neutral lens, evidenced by metrics that measure their progress on diversity and inclusion. On average, startups founded or co-founded by women generate 10% more in cumulative revenue over five years — yet they receive less than half the average investment of men. These statistics will be key in demonstrating that investing in women is not taking a risk — in fact, it’s quite the opposite.

What’s more, female-focused investors are emerging as a way to lift women-founded companies and level the playing field. For example, the Female Founders Fund recently closed its third fund valued at $57 million, making it the biggest seed fund for women in the world.

In Asia, many investors are also seeing the value in backing women-led companies — and reaping the rewards. Over 90% of SoGal Ventures’ portfolio companies have female co-founders, and the fund has generated an internal rate of return of over 80% over the last four years. Initiatives like these can help level the playing field for women and provide them with the opportunities to fulfill their potential.

When it comes to fixing the gender divide in the startup world, there’s no silver bullet. Closing the gap requires a concerted effort from all sides of the industry, from founders to investors.

Only by leaving behind inclusivity lip service and taking decisive actions to bring women into funds and encourage them as founders will we start to achieve gender equity in the startup world.

Recommended Stories

  • Cassandra 'Elvira' Peterson opens up about hiding her 19-year relationship with a woman: 'I felt hypocritical — and I hate hypocrites'

    "I think it will be nice not to have to hide it, and for her and me not to have to lie to people all the time, which is basically what we were doing. I hate that."

  • Former ABC News executive says Chris Cuomo harassed her

    A television executive who accused Chris Cuomo of groping her at a party 16 years ago says the CNN anchor needs a public education about sexual harassment and if he did that, “he'd be a hero instead of a cad.” The executive, Shelley Ross, said Friday she's concerned that Cuomo's reaction to her story and his role advising his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, indicates that he's learned little about harassment and what it does to women.

  • The telling contrast between Chris and Andrew Cuomo's harassment apologies

    The telling contrast between Chris and Andrew Cuomo's harassment apologies

  • Are Companies Still Othering Women With Their Efforts at Inclusion?

    With the still-slow uptick in women in executive leadership roles, are current inclusion efforts truly bringing real equality?

  • Afghan women 'feel forced to marry just to leave the house' despite Taliban promises

    Afghan women have said they feel forced to marry to leave the house despite the Taliban’s promise to ditch their former policy of requiring male chaperones for any trip outside.

  • Why bisexual men are so misunderstood: ‘It’s not a phase. It’s my life’

    Even though bisexuals make up the majority of the LGBTQ community, they continue to be mischaracterized.

  • Filmmaker revisits case that challenged her and her 2 moms

    Ry Russo-Young knew she had a story worth hearing, but it was one she was struggling to tell. As a youngster, Russo-Young was at the heart of a legal fight that drew headlines in 1990s America: The two mothers who raised her in New York, including one biological parent, were being sued by the California sperm donor for paternity rights. Russo-Young ultimately found her voice — and those of others involved in the painful chapter — in “Nuclear Family,” a three-part HBO docuseries starting Sunday (10 p.m. EDT).

  • Texas Seeks Right to Discriminate Against Trans People

    Anti-LGBTQ+ Attorney General Ken Paxton says the Biden administration's guidance on equal treatment of trans workers is a “radical attempt at social change.”

  • As Petito case captivates U.S., missing Native women ignored

    Activists lament that the crisis of missing and murdered Native American women doesn't get the attention paid to Gabby Petito. FBI agents found Petito's body in Wyoming on Sunday after she went missing during a road trip with her fiancé. “There’s a rate of violence against Native women that’s happening and it doesn’t seem to be highlighted,” Jolene Holgate, a director for the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women, told New Mexico television station KRQE on Tuesday.

  • California will track violent deaths of LGBTQ+ people in nationwide first

    Advocacy groups hail ‘huge victory’ as state becomes first in US to gather data on disproportionate harm A three-year pilot program in up to six counties will collect information about gender identity and sexual orientation in violent deaths. Photograph: Kristian Carreon/Zuma Press Wire Service/Rex/Shutterstock California will become the first state in the US to track the violent deaths of LGBTQ+ people, a move that advocacy groups are hailing as a “huge victory” and a critical tool in understan

  • Male tennis players surveyed on LGBTQ attitudes, environment

    About 60 players on the men’s professional tennis tour have taken part so far in an anonymous, online survey about LGBTQ issues that ATP CEO Massimo Calvelli calls part of a “broader initiative” to create “an environment for players and staff that is inclusive, that is diverse and that is very safe and welcoming.” A link to more than 30 questions was emailed to about 500 singles players and 250 doubles players in August, and the tour plans to close the survey at the end of September, ATP spokesman Mark Epps said. The survey was created after the ATP reached out to Pride Sports, a U.K.-based group whose website says it works “to challenge homophobia, biphobia and transphobia in sport and improve access to sport for LGBT+ people.”

  • Billy Eichner's new movie has an all LGBTQ main cast: 'Yes, even in all the straight roles!'

    Billy Eichner's new movie has an all LGBTQ main cast: 'Yes, even in all the straight roles!'

  • ‘Nuclear Family’ Review: An Indie Director Explodes Public Opinion of Her Family From the Inside-Out

    The controversy has blown over by now (or has it?), but back when “Toy Story 4” came out, a certain contingent of the moviegoing public went nuclear when they discovered that Pixar had included a lesbian couple in the background of two scenes. Appearing briefly in Bonnie’s pre-school class, the women had no lines, but […]

  • Kenya bans 'blasphemous' film about gay lovers

    Kenyan authorities on Thursday banned a documentary about two gay lovers, calling it "unacceptable and an affront to (the) culture and identity" of a deeply Christian country which has long criminalised homosexuality.

  • Dog Valley

    Dog Valley is a feature-length documentary film about the 1988 kidnapping, torture, rape and murder of gay college student, Gordon Church. Set in a rural Mormon community in Southern Utah, Dog Valley examines one of the most brutal hate crimes in the United States. It explores the life of the victim and his legacy, and delves into the minds of the killers, Michael Archuleta and Lance Wood. It also shows the crimes' impact on the community and modern-day hate crimes legislation.

  • ARK Invest Stocks To Buy And Watch: 6 Stocks That Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Own; Tesla Reverses Higher

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs are some of the hottest ETFs after 2020's huge gains. Five ARK Invest stocks to buy and watch include Coinbase and Tesla.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.