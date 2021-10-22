U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

Aiming to Meet Customers' Needs, GWM Wins Several Championships in 2021 China Automobile Customer Satisfaction Index Assessment

·2 min read
In this article:
BAODING, China, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 12, GWM's models won first place in three awards respectively in the 2021 CACSI assessment.

A Prize-Winning Model of GWM in 2021 CACSI Assessment (PRNewsfoto/GWM)
A Prize-Winning Model of GWM in 2021 CACSI Assessment (PRNewsfoto/GWM)

Regarding products usage satisfaction, HAVAL H6 won first place in CACSI's Compact SUV segment between RMB 100,000 and 150,000. HAVAL DAGOU and WEY Mocha (for Chinese Market) won the first prizes of the "Market Spotlight SUV 2021". Additionally, in terms of product service satisfaction, WEY and HAVAL won the championships in the evaluation of sales service including pre-sales, mid-sales and after-sales.

The CACSI assessment was held for 20 years. It is accredited by the CHINA ASSOCIATION FOR QUALITY, an authoritative testing and evaluation agency in China, using a globally united advanced data processing model to evaluate products. The testing and evaluation results not only provide a positive reference for customers' vehicle purchases but also help automobile enterprises to improve products quality.

At the Overseas Distributors Online Conference in August this year, Kong Lingbin, GWM's Director of After-Sales Service, said "Only knowing the needs of customers can help us create products and services with souls."

For satisfying different global users' demands, GWM is dedicated to the upgrade of its products and improvement of service quality in many markets worldwide. In Russia, it launched the high-end pickup GWM POER in June this year and received praises from a vast number of local users.

"I was very satisfied with the quality and driving experience of GWM POER. The perfect combination of a 2.0L diesel engine and a ZF 8AT automatic transmission fit for acceleration in all conditions. When driving on the paved road, GWM POER is as comfortable as an SUV," said a user after one test drive.

In the Thailand market, in order to know more about consumers' needs and to improve customer satisfaction with services quality, GWM has worked with NIDA Poll, an authoritative polling agency, and launched "Listening to the Voice of Thai Customers". This event attracted thousands of local customers to interact with field staff. After that, GWM upgraded its channel layout to address the problem of difficulty in obtaining models' information raised by customers. Currently, GWM has set up many new experience shops in retail malls and urban sales showrooms and established a User Experience Centre in Bangkok.

Additionally, to make it easier for customers to know more about our products, GWM has also set up mobile showrooms in shopping malls in South Africa and provided the "Virtual Test Drive" service online in Australia.

Liu Xiangshang, Vice President of GWM, said "Only by seizing the needs of our customers and providing excellent service experiences, it can let us win in the global market."

SOURCE GWM

